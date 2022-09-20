Losing a loved one is always hard, and when that person is the Queen, things are only more complicated. It comes as no surprise, then, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted comforting each other at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. While the royal family is typically more demure in public, Harry and Meghan’s body language appeared to be pretty loving during the funeral service.

One funeral guest, attorney Pranav Bhanot, shared with People the sweet moments he saw between Harry and Meghan. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Pranav told the outlet. "I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan. When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable."

A funeral is a sad occasion to begin with, but it’s even more complicated when you reportedly aren’t welcomed by some of the grieving family. ICYMI, on Sept. 8, the day of the queen’s passing, Meghan did not go to Balmoral Castle with the rest of the family. Per The Daily Beast, BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell suggested that Meghan “might not be terribly warmly welcomed.”

It sounds like the tensions between Meghan, Harry, and the royal family haven’t exactly subsided since the couple left behind their royal duties in January 2020. According to Page Six, the couple was also reportedly uninvited from a pre-funeral reception that took place on Sept. 18 since the event was only for working members of the royal family.

The couple had similar, emotionally supportive body language on Sept. 14, when they held hands during the queen’s coffin procession. “They’re close [and] in sync with each other,” body language expert Patti Wood previously told Elite Daily. Safe to say, it sounds like this has been a difficult trip to London for Meghan and Harry. Fortunately, they had each other to rely on.

Expert:

Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma