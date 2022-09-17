Talk about a royal mix up. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. But then, in a turn of events, the palace reportedly “uninvited” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A spokesperson for King Charles told Page Six that “the invite is for working members of the royal family only.” After the couple stepped down from their royal duties, they were no longer considered working members of the royal family. So, if you don’t see photos of the pair at the reception, that’s why.

It is unclear how this happened, but palace sources have some leads. According to a Page Six source, “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.” Another source said, “I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports.” An insider told Page Six that Harry and Meghan “appeared baffled” by the situation. One can only imagine the feeling of getting a royal invite rescinded.

So what is the reception and why is it so important? The event at Buckingham Palace in London is hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to welcome esteemed overseas guests and heads of state. Page Six reported that President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among those that will be in attendance.

ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/AFP/Getty Images

Although Prince Harry and Meghan won’t be at the reception, they have been spending time in the U.K. to mourn the monarch’s passing. They joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 as a sign “of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” People reported. They also attended a Sept. 17 vigil at Westminster Hall where the Queen lies in state. They showed no signs of the royal mix up affecting them as Prince Harry’s focus is on honoring his late grandmother.