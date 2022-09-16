Embarking on an exciting trip with your best friend or bae is an invaluable experience that will bring you so much closer together. You’ll bond through trying new things, seeing gorgeous views, and spending tons of quality time together in your dream location. You and your travel buddy-of-choice are likely always dreaming up new trips to go on, and you have so many ideas that it’s hard to narrow the list down to just one. If you need a little help deciding which place should be next, try out this super fun method by @evamachadorn on TikTok to decide where to go on vacation.

Eva, who shared the now-viral TikTok, came up with this idea years ago with her husband to decide where they would take their next trip together. You can do this randomized method anywhere with your vacay parter, and all you need is some paper, pens, and a cup (you can also use a hat or any small vessel). It begins with each person choosing three different destination ideas: one within a six-hour driving distance, one within the country, and one that is international. Write them down on three slips of paper, crumple them up, and throw them in the cup with your partner’s entries so they’re all mixed together in a collection of six possible options.

The fun part comes next — you will each take turns selecting a piece of paper and reading the destination out loud. These are the places you will not be traveling to, because the last paper left in the cup is your vacation spot. As you pluck one by one, you’ll be on the edge of your seat and surprised to hear the ideas your parter submitted. You may even find yourself feeling disappointment or relief as the destinations narrow down, because, like Eva, it could really be a toss up between going to Richmond, Virginia or Spain for your next getaway. You may even discover that you both are on the same page when it comes to travel (per usual) if you inadvertently write down the same location.

When you get to the bottom of the pile, get excited to unveil the final decision in a suspenseful moment of truth. In just a matter of seconds, you’ll find out if you need to book a flight for half way around the world, or if you need to load gas and snacks in you car. With some luck, your secret dream vacation will be chosen and you’ll finally have an excuse to cross it off your travel bucket list. Regardless of where you end up, you know you’ll have a blast making memories with your best travel bud in a special place you chose together.