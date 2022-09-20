If there’s anything I’ve noticed over the years, it’s that Kanye West seems to have a type when it comes to his romantic relationships: models. In 2022 alone, West was linked to models Julia Fox and Chaney Jones, and in September, rumors of yet another model romance started. According to reports, West and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel have been spending some time together. Although some sources think they’re an item, others insist it’s just a working relationship. So are West and Swanepoel dating? Let’s dig into those conflicting reports.

The romantic speculation started following West and Swanepoel’s Septemer collaboration for Yeezy x Gap SHDZ. On Sept. 9, Swanepoel teased the sunglasses campaign on her Instagram. According to TMZ, four days later, on Sept. 13, West and Swanepoel were seen hanging out at New York Fashion Week. They both attended the Yeezy x Gap SHDZ party, and at the end of the night, the two reportedly left together.

Major romantic rumors ensued, and it didn’t take long for sources to start speaking out. On Sept. 16, an insider claimed that West and Swanepoel were officially dating. “Kanye and Candice are dating, and their relationship is new," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The same day, Page Six also claimed the two were dating, but added a major caveat to the reports. While one source told the outlet that West and Swanepoel are “dating,” another called the rumors “BS,” dubbing the whole thing a “PR stunt.”

And that’s only the beginning of contradictory reports. On Sept. 19, an Us Weekly source claimed yet another story. “They are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion,” the insider said. “Anything beyond a working relationship is not true. They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses.”

West does have a habit of dating his muses — Fox, Jones, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, to name a few — so it’s easy to see where the confusion comes from.

I guess we’ll have to wait for West and Swanepoel to tell us what their actual status is. In the meantime, here’s to all of West’s muses!