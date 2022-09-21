Kim Kardashian isn’t worrying, darling, because she got an early peek at the buzziest movie of 2022 went into full film critic mode to share her reaction on Instagram. On Sept. 19, Kardashian revealed she was able to watch Don’t Worry Darling a few days ahead of its Sept. 23 wide release, and although the psychological thriller has gotten more attention for the drama surrounding its cast than its middling reviews, Kardashian couldn’t stop gushing about the lead performances. TBH, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram review of Don’t Worry Darling might make you want to see the it even more than you already did.

Although Kardashian’s social media is mainly filled with modeling pics, family photos, and promo for her various brands, true stans know Kim K loves to share a movie review every so often, and it’s always iconic when she ventures into film Twitter. Never forget when she shared how Shrek made her cry, or revealed that Beaches is one of her all-time favorite movies. Now, Kardashian is all about one of the most talked-about movies of the year: Don’t Worry Darling. She revealed she got to see the twisted thriller the weekend ahead of its release, and was blown away by it. In particular, she shouted out the performances of the movie’s leads, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, saying Styles is “so good in it” and announcing her new obsession with Pugh: “She’s beyond an amazing actress and she’s so pretty too.”

For her post, it sounds like Kardashian only just discovered Pugh through Don’t Worry Darling, but she’s definitely been familiar with Styles for years — the pop star was even kinda part of the Kar-Jenner fam for a little bit. Styles was heavily rumored to have dated Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner from 2013 to 2016, and there was even some speculation they may have briefly rekindled things in 2019. Now, Styles is dating his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, but Kim clearly isn’t letting the star’s past relationship with her sister get in the way of praising Styles’ first lead movie role.

Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, Kardashian doesn’t have much company in stanning Don’t Worry Darling just yet. The early reviews have been disappointingly lukewarm, a surprising departure from the sensational buzz all the reported behind-the-scenes drama has garnered. But if you ask me, Kim Kardashian’s review is the only one that matters, because nobody knows how to enjoy some truly juicy drama like a Kardashian.