Here’s How Behati Reportedly Feels About Adam’s Cheating Rumors

Things are not looking good for Adam Levine — and I don’t even think a romantic “Sunday Morning” serenade could fix this mess. On Sept. 19, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed on TikTok that she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 singer — and she shared some damning screenshots, too. What’s even worse? In one of those alleged DMs, Levine asked Stroh’s permission to name his new baby after her. (Yes, seriously.) ICYMI, Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, is currently pregnant with their third baby. So how does Prinsloo feel about all of these infidelity accusations? Her reported reaction to the cheating rumors is super sad, and TBH, I feel for her.

According to a People source, Levine’s taking ownership for his rumored less-than-impressive behavior toward his wife... the least he can do, IMO. Per the source, “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot.” They noted, “She is still very upset though.” Yeah, um, I would be too if there was a video about my husband’s alleged affair that had 20.8 million views and counting.

Despite all the drama, it doesn’t seem like there’s a breakup on the immediate horizon here. The insider emphasized that Prinsloo is “100 percent committed to her family.” And apparently, “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.” Hmm.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Stroh’s claims, more women have come forward to share their own flirty Instagram exchanges with Levine. Per Page Six, comedian Maryka shared Levine’s reported message to her, —“I am now obsessed with you”— on her Sept. 20 Instagram Story. And that’s not all. Model Alyson Rose also posted a TikTok video with screenshots of Levine seemingly calling her a “hot chick” and acknowledging, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know that [right]?”Oof.

The Voice coach took to Instagram to “clear the air” on Sept. 20. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he admitted. Levine denied having an affair, but wrote, “I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.” The singer also noted, “I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Wishing Prinsloo the best as she navigates this really difficult situation.