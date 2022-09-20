Here’s When Megan Thee Stallion Is Hosting SNL

Megan Thee Stallion has a magnetic personality, making her a joy to watch on screen at any given opportunity. And, oh man, what a unique opportunity she’s about to take on for the first time. On Oct. 15, the Grammy-winning rapper will pull double duty on Saturday Night Live as the show’s host and musical guest.

Both SNL and Megan made the announcement on Sept. 20. “OCT 15 THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE,” the “Plan B” rapper wrote. “TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES 😝😝😝😝”.

NBC announced its slate of hosts and musical guests for the first three episodes of SNL’s forty-eighth season, which kicks off on Oct. 1. Miles Teller will host the premiere episode, and Kendrick Lamar is joining as the musical guest. The following week, on Oct. 8, actor Brendan Gleeson is the host, and Willow is the musical guest.

Like Megan, both Lamar and Willow recently released new albums. Lamar dropped his first album in five years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, in May, while Willow’s Coping Mechanism comes out on Sept. 23. As for Megan, she released her highly-anticipated sophomore album Traumazine on Aug. 12.

The cast of SNL will appear smaller when the long-running sketch series returns for Season 48. Since the last season ended in May, the show has lost eight cast members: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari.

For the new season, the show has brought on fresh faces in the form of four comedians: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Juggling hosting and performing isn’t new territory for musical artists. Lizzo, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish are just a few superstars who’ve balanced both SNL duties. For now, I’m patiently counting down the days until the debut of Megan Thee Host.