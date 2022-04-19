Finally, Kendrick Lamar Announced His New Album

On April 18, Kendrick Lamar broke the internet by announcing that his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will drop this May.

Lamar’s last album DAMN. dropped in 2017. He’s largely kept a low profile for the past five years, slowly coming back to the limelight this year. Lamar co-headlined the 2022 Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

That same day, a user on Twitter said, “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired.” Over two months later on April 18, Lamar responded to the tweet by sharing a link to oklama.com, where he revealed through a cryptic press release that new music is finally coming.

Lamar referred to himself as Oklama on the website and said his next album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, will drop on Friday, May 13. He also said, “All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Oklama is the same alias Lamar used when talking about producing his “final TDE album” in an August 2021 note on his site. His message confirmed his departure from Top Dawg Entertainment after being a part of the label for nearly two decades.

“I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood,” he wrote. “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers will arrive five years after Lamar dropped his previous album, Damn, in April 2017. His fourth studio record was a massive success. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and brought about hits like “Humble,” “Loyalty,” and “Love.” Damn also won Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards and made history by becoming the first non-jazz or classical work to earn a Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Lamar is sure to leave TDE on a high note with the release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.