Willow Just Made "Whip My Hair" Punk By Shaving Her Head Mid-Concert

Willow Smith just showed the world exactly how punk rock she is. Celebrating the release of her album Lately I Feel Everything, she graced the stage with a rock version of her breakout single “Whip My Hair.” The wild performance culminated in Willow Smith shaving her head during the “Whip My Hair” jam sesh, and she didn’t even break a sweat or miss a note while she kept the music rolling.

Smith might be only 20, but as the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith who already has four albums under her belt and the ever-popular track “Whip My Hair” that made her a breakout singer as a kid, she’s got a lot to contend with. And let’s not forget about her Chanel campaign in 2016. Now, people can add Smith shaving her hair on stage during a song to her list of wild accomplishments. In the video of her Instagram concert on Friday, July 16, Smith fully embraced her new album’s punk-rock aesthetic by showing off her guitar skills.

At the end of giving her debut pop single a punk makeover, Smith took a seat on a chair. Then, a barber came up behind her holding a pair of clippers. The rest is history. Yes, Smith is sitting there as her hair falls to the ground in a pile, but she doesn’t stop strumming the guitar for a second.

You can watch the full video below:

Obvi fans were absolutely shocked to see her skills while having her head shaved and the whole fact that she’d actually have someone shave her hair off while she was performing.

Smith also showed off the new hairdo on her Instagram in an appreciation post for her co-musician Tyler Cole from their duo band The Anxiety on Saturday, July 17, and in her IG Stories of her getting a tattoo.

Her new album, Lately I Feel Everything, marks Smith’s journey into the pop-punk genre (and yes, there is a collaboration with Avril Lavigne). The album also includes Travis Barker collaborations, as well as songs with Cherry Glazerr and Ayla Tesler-Mabe.

Although it was clear Smith was talented before her new shaved-head era, she’s definitely made an impact with her jaw-dropping performance.