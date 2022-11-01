Elite Daily Newsletter: October 31, 2022
YOUR NOVEMBER HOROSCOPE WILL BE MYSTERIOUS & ENLIGHTENING
The sun continues to shine in Scorpio, bringing emphasis to the shadowy components of your life. This means you’ll spend some extra time examining old things in a new light, and potentially finding new talents, goals, and desires (all this mystery is what makes Scorpio season so much fun). With the last eclipse of the year and the end of Jupiter retrograde, November is certainly going to take you on a bumpy ride. READ MORE
RANKING ALL OF THE BEST CELEB COUPLES HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
If you are a celebrity, the least that you can do is use your endless resources to give us what we want: detailed and hilarious costumes, preferably alongside bae. Although Heidi Klum is the reigning champion of celebrity Halloween, these 10 couples brought all things spooky and cute. This is officially a sign to start upping your game on Hinge so you can do one of these next year. READ MORE
THIS IS WHAT THE ANGEL NUMBER 444 MEANS FOR YOUR LOVE LIFE
Whether you identify as spiritual or not, recognizing an angel number can be an otherworldly experience. The number 444 is a reminder that you’re in control of your future — whether you want to manifest love and a new relationship, or venture out on your own and embrace single life. We spoke to numerology experts about how to harness that energy. READ MORE
THEO JAMES' WHITE LOTUS NAKED SCENE WAS ORIGINALLY EVEN MORE NSFW
Midway through the first episode of Season 2, James’ character, Cameron, strips naked while changing into a new pair of swim trunks. In a recent interview, Theo James revealed that his nudity in this season of The White Lotus is actually pretty important to the plot, and the show is only going to get raunchier moving forward. READ MORE
