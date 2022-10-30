Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher, & Liam Hemsworth Is Taking Over As Geralt

Geralt’s perilous journey through the Continent isn’t stopping anytime soon... although he will look very different in The Witcher’s next chapter. The Netflix fantasy series surprised everyone on Oct. 29, 2022 by confirming a fourth season of the show was on the way, but with an entirely new actor portraying its white-haired, demon-slaying protagonist. It’s safe to say The Witcher Season 4 will be a massive shake-up, so here’s what fans should know about the new cast and when it might drop on Netflix.

Months before Season 3 of The Witcher premieres in the summer of 2023, Netflix surprised fans by picking up a fourth season of the hit fantasy series on Oct. 29. But the exciting renewal also came with a pretty shocking casting update: Henry Cavill is leaving his long white wig behind. Cavill has starred in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia since the show began in 2019, so it came as a shock that he would be leaving the series after Season 3. Cavill didn’t reveal the reason why he would be exiting The Witcher in his Instagram statement, but he did reveal Liam Hemsworth would be taking his place as Geralt in Season 4 and wished him well in the part.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

The Witcher Season 4 Cast

Of course, the biggest cast announcement for Season 4 is that Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt instead of Henry Cavill. Hemsworth shared his excitement to take on the iconic fantasy role in an Oct. 29 Instagram post.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” Hemsworth wrote. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Netflix has yet to confirm any more Season 4 cast members, but it’s very likely Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will return as the show’s other protagonists, Yennefer and Ciri.

The Witcher Season 4 Predicted Trailer

There’s still a long wait for Season 4, so don’t expect any footage for quite some time. Hopefully, Netflix will give fans a first look at Hemsworth’s Geralt sometime in 2023.

The Witcher Season 4 Predicted Release Date

The Witcher typically has a two-year hiatus between release dates, so we might not get Season 4 until as late as 2025... but hopefully the early renewal is an indication that the fourth season will arrive sooner rather than later.