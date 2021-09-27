The Witcher Is Already Renewed For Season 3

When Netflix premiered Season 1 of The Witcher in December 2019, it was the streaming service's first high-fantasy hit. It also wasn't planned to return with a new season until 2021, and the filming shutdown of 2020 made moving that date up impossible. Instead, Netflix expanded sideways, greenlighting an animated film, Night of the Wolf, and a spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin. With Season 2 coming in December, The Witcher Season 3 has been confirmed, along with more animated films and yet another spinoff.

The Witcher was the final show to present as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, with new footage from Season 2 and a behind-the-scenes look at Blood Origin. But the real news was the continuation of expanding the franchise. The Witcher was already the subject of multiple short story collections, novels, and a popular video game before Netflix got ahold of it. Along with the series, there will be another animated film, most likely a prequel like Night of the Wolf. And a third series is going to be going into production, this one aimed at the Netflix Family brand. A kid's show version of The Witcher may sound a little odd, but with such an expansive universe and several young potential protagonists that Geralt has met along the way, creating an all-ages action-adventure series isn't as far-fetched as it sounds.

But of course, the big news is that Netflix is already all-in on The Witcher Season 3, giving the next season the greenlight months before Season 2 hits streaming. Here's everything fans know about it so far.

The Witcher Season 3 Renewal

Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Once upon a time, Netflix would regularly greenlight the next season of a series months ahead of the current season’s premiere, including announcing Season 2s before shows debuted. But that practice ended in 2017, and in recent times, the streaming service has been conscientious about renewals for shows that don’t perform.

But not with The Witcher. Like Bridgerton (which was renewed for Season 3 and 4 earlier in 2021), this series already has a following large enough that Netflix is happy to hand out early renewals ahead. On Sept. 25, 2021, it promised that The Witcher Season 3 would be heading viewers' way.

The Witcher Season 3 Cast

With The Witcher Season 2 not yet out, it’s hard to know for sure who will survive to be in Season 3. But looking at the novels from which the story is pulled, there are at least a few stars whose returns are certain. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher, will be back, as will Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, the love of his life, and Freya Allan as Ciri. Her training is set to begin in Season 2.

Some other characters fans will probably see stick around: Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, whose relationship with Yennifer, Ciri, and Geralt continues in later novels, and Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, who is Yennifer’s main nemesis.

And perhaps most importantly, the show will probably find ways to bring back fan-favorite Joey Batey as Jaskier, to sing fans a few new earworms every season. Toss a coin to him, y’all.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

Netflix did not mention a release date for Season 3 with The Witcher renewal, but fans can see a pattern forming. Odd-numbered years, it’s The Witcher at Christmas, even-numbered years, Bridgerton. With the latter confirmed for 2022, The Witcher Season 3 is probably going to find its way to fans in December 2023.