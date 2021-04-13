Netflix Renewed 'Bridgerton' For Seasons 3 & 4, Likely With More To Come

What do you get when you combine the fantasy of The Witcher with the royal grandeur of The Crown? Basically, Bridgerton. The series has already eclipsed both its predecessors, becoming the most-streamed series in Netflix history within mere months of its Season 1 release. Now, Season 2 has begun filming in London with a brand-new central romance featuring Anthony Bridgerton, indicating the creatives behind the show plan to follow the novels the series is based on. Further confirming this theory? On April 13, Netflix renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 3 and 4, making the show one of the few in the streamer's history to receive multiple season orders at once.

ICYMI, Netflix's Bridgerton series is based on author Julia Quinn's novels following the eponymous Bridgerton family. The first book, like the first season, focuses on Daphne's marriage to Simon. Book 2, The Viscount Who Loved Me, focuses on Anthony. All told, Quinn wroter one book per sibling, totaling to eight Bridgerton siblings for eight books.

With Netflix ordering Seasons 3 and 4 as a set, it seems likely the series execs plan to continue along the same lines as Quinn's novels. If so, Season 3 will feature Benedict and Season 4 will focus on Colin.

Netflix

But does that means fans are in for a full eight-season run?

It might seem that way, especially since Bridgerton Season 1 was set in 1813 and Season 2 has been announced as taking place one year later, in 1814. But after Benedict's story in Book 3, An Offer From a Gentlemen, which is set in 1815, there's a time jump. Books 4, 5, and 6 (Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, To Sir Phillip With Love, and When He Was Wicked) all take place nine years later, in 1824, with three Bridgerton siblings falling in love at the same time.

Also, some scenes cross over from book to book. The same major ton events happen in all three novels, from different points of view. For example, a central character, like Lady Danbury, will walk out of a ballroom in Book 4, only to have her entrance into the garden pick back up in Book 6.

That doesn't necessarily mean Season 4 will cover all three books, mind you. Nor does it mean the series will follow such things to the letter. But it does suggest Netflix and Shondaland see Season 4 as pivotal enough that it was best to lock it in early.

From the sound of things, this won't be the last renewal for the series. In a statement announcing Seasons 3 and 4, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's vice president of global TV said: “Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

For now, Season 1 of Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix while filming for Season 2 is underway in London.