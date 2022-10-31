Khloé's Son Made His IG Debut In This Sweet Halloween Post

Halloween was extra special this year for Khloé Kardashian. After welcoming a baby boy with Tristan Thompson in July, the star spent the spooky holiday with both her four-year-old daughter, True, and three-month-old son whose name has not been revealed. Since Khloé remains private about her second child, you can imagine fans’ surprise when she debuted her baby on Instagram for the first time in celebration of Halloween.

On Oct. 30, Khloé shared the cutest photo of her children in their Halloween costumes. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé captioned the shot, notably not providing the name of her son.

The photo showed True dressed as Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks. She was smiling while holding her baby brother, who was dressed up as Tigger, the popular tiger from Winnie the Pooh. He was facing away from the camera, so his face isn’t seen in the photo.

Khloé also shared a close-up of her son’s little Nike shoe in another Instagram photo.

As adorable as the costumes are, it seems Khloé is ready for Halloween to pass. “Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over,” Khloé said in her caption. In an Instagram Story later that day, she said this is because she’s so ready for it to be Christmas.

“One more day of this Halloween nonsense, and then, on Nov. 1, it’s @mariahcarey music season!!!! Old Saint Nick, I’m waiting 🎄🎅🏽🙏🏽,” she wrote.

This upcoming holiday season will also be Khloé’s first with her son after welcoming him via surrogate on July 28.

In a Sept. 22 episode of The Kardashians she said she wanted his name to start with a “T.” However, it’s unclear whether she actually went through with her plan as the Kardashians have publicly referred to Khloé’s son as “baby.”

For example, according to Us Weekly, on Oct. 16, Khloé shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her family’s Halloween-themed gingerbread house that featured the names “True,” “Khloé,” and “Baby” on top.

Amid this mystery, one thing still remains clear: Khloé’’s kids won Halloween with their costumes.