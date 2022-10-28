Seeing the same number over and over again can be a mystical experience. Have you ever glanced at the clock exactly when it strikes 4:44, then received a DM from someone with 444 in their Instagram handle? Maybe the number four has been popping up everywhere lately and you get a tingly sensation when you see it, but you can’t explain why. Although these moments can seem like pure coincidences, numerology says that repeating number sequences — also known as angel numbers — represent important messages from the universe.

“Numerology is a cosmic language that helps you understand the signs, synchronicities, and messages surrounding you in your life,” Licia Morelli, an angel numbers expert and the co-founder of the spiritual brand Hey Clair!, tells Elite Daily. “If you’ve ever found yourself overthinking a decision and then [see] numbers like 000, 222, or 444, that’s a sure sign that the universe is getting your attention and helping you take action.” According to Morelli, angel numbers can provide clarity when you’re making a big change — whether you’re considering relocating, switching jobs, or starting a new relationship.

If you see the angel number 444 everywhere, the universe is probably sending you a sign. Are you secretly wondering if your partner is the one? Maybe you want to ask someone out, but you’re afraid to make the first move. If you feel like you’re at a crossroads right now, this important number sequence might be revealing itself exactly when you need it. Here’s what the angel number 444 means in love, and how you can harness its energy to give your dating life a major boost.

What Is An Angel Number?

Angel numbers are sequences with repeating digits that symbolize important and timely life messages. Linda Berry, a numerology expert, author, and spiritual coach, says that angel numbers tend to pop up at least three times to catch our attention — so if you’ve seen 444 for the millionth time today, take it as a clear sign that something is up.

It’s common to see angel numbers on receipts, phone numbers, license plates, addresses, and more. “[Angel numbers] are your direct dialogue with the universe as you make choices and decisions,” Morelli explains. “When you connect to the [angel numbers] that show up for you, you'll have more confidence and clarity to move forward fearlessly with that new relationship, job, or move you've been thinking about.”

Whether you identify as spiritual or not, recognizing an angel number can be an other-worldly experience. The number 444 is one of the most popular sequences to recognize, so what does it mean, and how does it pertain to your love life?

What’s The Meaning Of 444 In Numerology?

In numerology, specific angel sequences often align with certain themes. “Every number is energetically aligned to a specific meaning or message,” says Aycee Brown, a psychic channel, spiritual guide, and numerology expert. “The number 4 symbolizes support and stability, and in some cultures, it’s a sacred number. It’s all about grounding, focusing on what matters, and being in tune with yourself mentally, spiritually, and emotionally.”

The number 444 can also represent the importance of being practical in your pursuits — whether romantic or otherwise. “The 4’s lesson in life is to follow a step-by-step process toward dreams, goals, and aspirations,” Berry explains. “It shows the need for security and structure, being motivated by things of a practical nature, and understanding self-discipline and rules.” Berry adds that when you see 444, it means that your consistent hard work will be rewarded with a “secure and stable life” — so if you’re in the midst of a conflict or struggle with your partner, it could actually be a moment of growth that’ll be worth it in the long run.

If you’re wondering whether or not you’re on the right track, this angel number can provide reassurance. “444 is the ‘stop overthinking and start trusting’ triple-digit,” Morelli explains. “It lets us know that it’s time to take action, and the decisions we make now will be good for our long-term goals and success. It’s the number that says everything will be OK.” If you’ve had challenges in your relationship recently and feel like giving up, 444 can be a reminder to keep going.

“When you see the number 444, it’s a sign that things are being planted and roots are being formed around you,” Brown adds. “Think about your future and the things you want to see bloom.” Have you been single for a while and want to settle down with someone? Are you ready to finally delete those stressful dating apps and find someone steady? What type of partner do you want a “foundation” with? Brown says that seeing the number 444 is a reminder that you’re in control of your future — whether you want to manifest love, a new relationship, or venture out on your own and embrace single life.

What Does 444 Mean In Love?

If you’re in a relationship or just started dating someone new, Brown says this angel number is an uplifting sign. “444 in dating and love is very supportive and encouraging. It sends the message that your path is paved with healthy interactions,” she says. “I like to think that when 444 is presented in new love, it’s a symbol that two healthy hearts are meeting and the possibilities are endless as long as the path is healthy and it feels good.”

Berry adds that the angel number is a sign to stay open to possibilities. “When any variation of the number 4 shows up, it indicates staying open and connected in an existing relationship — or if you’re single, staying open to receiving a new relationship,” she says. On a spiritual level, 444 suggests that you and your partner have an unbreakable bond and that you’re experiencing change and transformation as a pair. “Now is the time to be open to new experiences, thoughts, and ideas in all aspects of your relationship,” she explains.

Maybe you just started dating someone from a totally different background and it’s a little intimidating. Or maybe you’re considering moving in with your partner and it feels like a big change. No matter what you’re facing right now, 444 says to stay open-minded and not to be afraid of the unknown in your relationship, even if it feels vulnerable or uncomfortable.

According to Morelli, the angel number is a positive sign that the universe has your back in love — whether you’re mustering the courage to ask your barista on a date or considering going official with someone new. “Whenever 444 shows up for love, the universe is telling you that it’s 100% behind the love you’re experiencing — and the love you’re about to embark on will stand the test of time.” She tells Elite Daily that 444 can even signal that a long-term relationship is on the way. So if you just started dating someone, stay open-minded — you never know where the romance could lead.

How Can You Harness The Power Of 444 For Love & Dating?

Whether you’re single, casually dating, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, there are many ways to harness the energy of 444 in your love life. If you see the angel number, Berry says to take it as a reminder to stay flexible and adaptable. “When any variation of the number 4 shows up, it indicates staying open and connected in an existing relationship — or if you’re single, staying open to receiving a new relationship,” she says. Because 444 represents a combination of flexibility, adaptability, and steadfast determination, practicing these ideals can take your love life to new heights. By staying open to the universe’s cosmic messages and being crystal-clear about your dating goals, you increase the possibility of manifesting exactly what you want in love.

If you see 444 somewhere, Morelli recommends reflecting on the context. “Where were you going? What were you doing? Who or what were you thinking about?” Then, make a mental note and know that the universe has your back in that particular situation. For instance, if you were at Starbucks debating whether or not to go on a first date tonight, and you saw 444 on your receipt, it could be a sign that you should move forward with your plans.

Once you’ve flagged the number, Morelli says to be on the lookout for more clues and 444s — and the more you see them, the stronger the message. “Think of this process as a conversation with the cosmos,” she says. “The universe isn’t messing around!”

Additionally, Morelli explains that 444 is connected to the full moon, which can be a powerful time for rituals, setting intentions, and manifestation. If you see a 444 during a full moon, your cosmic message about love may be especially potent. “This is a time of visibility, releasing what’s holding you back, and shining a light on where your focus needs to appear,” she says. The number signifies that it’s an ideal time for journaling, meditation, goal-setting, and getting excited about the future of your dating life. “444 has a ton of positive energy, and when it enters your life, you can rest assured nothing can stop you,” Morelli says.

Whether you want to boost your sex life, manifest a new partner, or strengthen your existing romance, 444 is a reminder that you’re in control of your destiny. Consider yourself lucky if you see the special number sequence, and trust that the universe is on your side.

Experts

Licia Morelli, angel numbers expert and co-founder of Hey Clair!

Aycee Brown, psychic channel, spiritual guide, numerology expert

Linda Berry, spiritual coach, consultant, author of Become an Angel Whisperer