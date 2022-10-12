Have you ever seen the same number appear over and over again? Maybe you randomly woke up at 2:22 one morning, then arrived at your job interview and the address was 222. Later that day, you matched with someone on Bumble whose birthday was Feb. 22. Coincidence? Perhaps. But according to numerologists, seeing the same number everywhere might be more meaningful than you think. It turns out that numbers are important signs from the universe that can help point you in the right direction, whether you’re navigating a career change or going on a first date.

According to Linda Berry, a spiritual coach, consultant, and author of Become An Angel Whisperer, numerology is the spiritual study of numbers and their unique meanings. “Over the years, numerology has evolved into an organized system of divination,” she tells Elite Daily. “Numbers are used as a practical method of understanding your deeper nature, character, motivations, talents, and purpose in life.”

In numerology, specific numbers hold unique significance. Some people reference their life path number, a single-digit number derived from their birthdate that symbolizes their strengths. Others have a lucky number they feel connected to, and some people are drawn to angel numbers — aka numbers that repeat in a sequence — and feel divinely guided by them.

Experts say that numerology can be used as a tool for personal reflection. Seeing a number appear in your external world, for instance, can reflect your internal experiences, too. “As we learn to identify numbers as symbolic patterns, [we can] accept that what’s happening [with numbers] is a reflection of our inner design,” Berry explains.

Whether you consider yourself spiritual or not, seeing the same number pop up repeatedly can be a powerful experience. The angel number 222 is one of the most common sequences to pick up on, and it supposedly holds special meaning for your life — especially when it comes to love. So, what does 222 mean in love, and what’s the message it’s trying to send? If this angel number keeps showing up for you, here’s what it could mean for your relationships.

What Are Angel Numbers & Why Are They Important?

“[An angel number] is like a beacon from our celestial team,” Berry says. She explains that when the universe sends you an angel number, it’s a clear attempt to get your attention, send a timely message, or affirm that you’re on the right path. Seeing a number like “222” on a clock, phone number, mailbox, license plate, or otherwise could mean that you’re being divinely guided — or that an answer to one of your big life questions is on the way. Berry says that angel numbers tend to show up and catch our attention at least three separate times — and when they appear, there’s usually a cosmic meaning attached.

Not only that, but each angel number signifies a different type of energy. Numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart, author of You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology, previously told Bustle, “There is a general meaning to each number, and seeing repeating sequences is basically like having that number’s meaning amplified. It’s like an echo from the universe.”

For example, the number one usually symbolizes new beginnings, leadership, and ambition. If you’re always noticing the clock when it’s 11:11, it may be a sign that new doors are opening for you and it’s time to manifest something exciting. If you were clued into the magnitude of 2/22/22, your day may have felt particularly mystical since number two represents harmony and alignment.

It’s up to you how much you want to engage with angel numbers, and sometimes, seeing them might just feel like a lucky coincidence. However, angel numbers are there to guide you in all the best ways, and paying attention to them can only help you understand yourself better.

What’s The Meaning Of 222 In Numerology?

The number 222 is one of the most common sequences people notice, and luckily, its meaning is encouraging. According to Joseph Puglisi, a relationship expert, online dating coach, and founder of DatingIconic.com, seeing the number 222 is typically a positive sign that you’re on the right path. “Great things are on the way ... There is stability, blessings, and peace coming to you,” he tells Elite Daily. “It’s also a signal that you should keep hope alive ... You're closer to achieving your dreams if you continue to strive ahead and not give up or slow down.”

Hae Lee, a spiritual teacher, founder of Stay + Vibe, Reiki master, and author of Reiki Illustrated, says that 222 signifies connection and trust. “For me personally, [two] represents relationships, cooperation, and synergy,” she says. “Whenever I notice the number two repeatedly more than others, I take it as a sign that I should accept and receive things as they are instead of forcing certain outcomes to happen.”

Berry adds that 222 can also signify harmony in your life path and relationships. “The number 222 is a symbol of duality, relating to balance in our inner and outer worlds,” she says. “It's all about positivity and balance. [The number 222] appears in one's life when they need it the most because it brings encouragement and hope.”

If you see the number 222 repeatedly, it could also mean that you’re being spiritually guided to support and serve the people around you. “Keep [your] eyes and ears open for opportunities to assist others,” Berry says.

What Does 222 Mean In Love?

“The angel number 222 has great symbolism for romantic relationships,” Berry explains. “When it makes an appearance, it means your relationship will deepen and you’ll have a much stronger connection with your partner. This number is about never giving up on the relationship, even if the road gets difficult.”

Desiree Roby Antila, an astrology expert and author of Sun Signs In Love, agrees. “222 can [mean] that you are in a good relationship that has major staying power, or [with] a partner who can bring financial stability,” she says. “The energy of two is all about patience, partnership, and diplomacy. This peacekeeping number is highly sensitive and in tune with other people’s emotive settings.” Antila adds that seeing the number “two” also alludes to the importance of physical touch — so the more cuddle time with your special someone, the better.

If you’re single, Berry says seeing the number 222 is a sign to focus on yourself, but stay open-minded. “A special person will come into your life when the time is right, and it will be a beautiful relationship,” she says. “When you do find them, your energies will amplify because you’ll be in sync with each other.”

Berry adds that 222 can also serve as a reminder to care for people in your life. “Support your loved ones, both family and romantic. Now is the time to be there for them... this angel number asks you to increase communication and don’t take anyone’s love for granted.”

How Can You Harness The Power Of Angel Number 222?

If you keep seeing an angel number, how can you hold onto that lucky energy? Experts suggest tuning into the unique meaning of the number and finding ways to embrace similar themes in your life.

“The harmonious number two represents the second house of astrology, which is all about tangibility and richness of the senses,” Antila says. “The colors that vibrate to the number two are light green, pale yellow, silver, violet, and lavender, [which bring] a sense of calm.” So, if you want to embody the magic of 222, wearing a lavender date night dress or treating yourself to a massage might be particularly powerful right now.

“It is said that the vibrational essence of number two is strongly tied to feminine attributes — receptivity, intuition, harmony, and love,” Lee adds. Because the angel number is closely tied to partnerships and connections with others, now may be a good time to embrace themes like openness, active listening, and quality time in your relationship.

To harness 222 energy with your partner, try scheduling an intentional date night where you won’t be distracted (bonus points for a phone-free zone!). If there’s something important you’ve been meaning to chat with them about, make time for a candid heart-to-heart. Carve out time to appreciate and celebrate your partner, whether it’s picking up flowers for them on the way home or buying them coffee on a busy workday. You can work with angel number 222 by strengthening communication, increasing quality time, and ensuring that you’re not taking your relationship for granted.

Witnessing an angel number can be a special experience, whether you consider yourself spiritual or not. If you keep seeing the number “222” specifically, it could mean that you’re in a healthy relationship, your romantic connections are about to deepen, or an amazing partner is on the way in the near future. Keep an eye out for these special signs, and chances are, you’ll find that magic is always en route.

