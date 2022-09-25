Choosing the ideal date night outfit can be tough. If you’re anything like me, you scour your closet looking for the perfect thing to wear only to be left with anxious anticipation (and clothes strewn across the bed). As an avid traveler and city-dweller, my minimal, athleisure-centered wardrobe usually works for hanging out with friends and being on the go. But when it’s time to get glam for a romantic night out, not so much. To avoid last-minute shopping (and stress), I eventually discovered the ultimate solution to all of my fashion woes: having a rotation of go-to date night dresses.

I know, I know — dress shopping can be a drag. I’ve scurried around the mall enough times to know that it can feel impossible to lock in a date night ‘fit that looks amazing and feels comfy. When you’re meeting someone for a date, the goal should be to feel confident, fun, and sexy in your own skin no matter what you’re wearing. However, the last thing you want to worry about is a wardrobe malfunction or your dress riding up in odd places while you’re sipping on your spicy marg.

Whether you’re looking for a classic little black dress, flirty cutout silhouette, or a casual, low-key ensemble that’ll hold you down throughout a night of bar-hopping, I’ve got you covered. Here are 25 date night dresses under $40 for your next evening out. I promise you’ll never have to tear your closet apart again.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Black Date Night Dresses

Amoretu Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon This classic little black dress is made of breathable fabric and features a loose fit. $58.99 $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON Whether you’re preparing for date night or not, everyone needs a little black dress in their closet. This one is on sale right now, and reviewers say the material is soft, non-constricting, and perfect for being on the go. You can wear this one to dinner, the bar, or a fun party with your date — and like many LBDs, it’s versatile enough for everyday wear, too. According to Amazon, this dress fits on the looser side, so be sure to use their sizing chart before ordering to ensure you’ll be comfy all night. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: S-2XL

SheIn V-Neck Cami Dress Amazon This basic black cami dress is a classic and comfy date night staple. $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for a mid-length dress with a flowy appearance and a bit of sex appeal, this black cami dress might be a great one for you. The dramatic V-neck and open-back design make this a sultry look for your next date night and the multiple sizing options help ensure that you’ll find the comfiest fit for you. Reviewers say they’ve received “nothing but compliments” on the dress and that they “feel beautiful” in it — which is exactly how you should feel on date night, amirite? Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: L Plus-3XL Plus

Verdusa Flared Cami Slip Dress Amazon This dress features a flowy, flared style and jersey fabric that’s soft to the touch. $30.99 SEE ON AMAZON As someone with a larger bust, I normally steer clear of any dress containing the words “spaghetti straps.” However, after reading the rave reviews on this LBD, I think I’m sold! The flared cami slip dress has been described as “silky soft” and according to one reviewer, the product photos “don’t do it justice.” I appreciate that you can dress it up with some elegant jewelry and heels or down with a leather jacket and sneakers. The next time you’re prepping for date night, having this dress in your closet will spare you the decision fatigue and ensure you’ll be comfy and confident all night long. Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: XS-2XL

ROSIANNA Lace Bodycon Party Dress Amazon This sexy v-neck dress is machine washable and perfect for a night on the town. $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON It’s been a long time since I went out to a nightclub, but if I wanted a semi-daring dress to feel hot dancing in, this would be it. This one from ROSIANNA features see-through sleeves with sexy mesh cutouts on the sides. I love that the brand is all about encouraging you to show off your curves with spicy yet comfortable looks. More of this, please! Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: L-4XL

Sidefeel Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon This mini bodycon dress features a relaxed silhouette and dramatic neckline. $33.99 SEE ON AMAZON I love a date night look that feels naturally sexy without being too revealing, and this off-the-shoulder dress achieves exactly that! It’s cute and flirty but still sophisticated, and you can easily pair it with your favorite heels and clutch purse for an elevated look. For a more casual date night, you can also dress it down with leather booties and accessories. Plus, if you aren’t in the mood for an LBD, there are over a dozen colors and designs to choose from. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: S-3XL

Sexy Date Night Dresses

LYANER Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon This cocktail dress is made of high-quality satin fabric and features an elegant cowl neck design. $34.99 SEE ON AMAZON If a soft, slinky evening look is more your style, you’ll love this fun dress for your next date night. The sexy satin material and runched design will hug your curves perfectly while the cowl neck adds a flirty touch. Pair this dress with some statement earrings and your favorite shoes and you’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-XL

xxxiticat Cocktail Dress Amazon This midi dress features an elegant cowl neck and buttery-soft satin fabric. $39.99 $23.99 SEE ON AMAZON Getting ready for date night and have absolutely no idea what to wear? This sophisticated dress will be perfect for your next evening on the town. The silky fabric, delicate spaghetti straps, and chic midi length will make you ooze cool-girl appeal the minute you enter a room, and you can choose between a variety of stylish colors, including the gorgeous champagne shade above. With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, the dress is apparently easy to love — customers rave about how beautiful it is. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-XL

Rela Bota Knitted Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon This leopard-print bodycon dress is made of stretchy fabric that’ll hug your curves. $25.99 SEE ON AMAZON When in doubt, embrace your wild side and rock an animal print to make an extra bold statement. This bodycon dress is an amazing option for a night on the town with your date, and has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, which makes me believe they’re onto something! The dainty spaghetti straps, curved neckline, and soft fabric are an A+ combination for feeling sexy all night long. And if leopard print doesn’t speak to you, the dress also comes in blue, lime green, and tie-dye, among others. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-3XL

PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Dress Amazon This sleeveless spaghetti strap dress is form-fitting and features a high slit. $27.99 SEE ON AMAZON There’s something about a body-hugging maxidress that feels both sexy and sophisticated. This one is easy to dress up or down with heels and accessories, and I love that it’s long enough to fit a variety of seasons and temperatures. Not only is this classic date night dress super affordable, but it also comes in colors like black, white, royal blue, red, orange, and neon green. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: S-XL

Casual Date Night Dresses

Locryz Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon This t-shirt dress is made of soft, stretchy fabric so you stay comfy all night long. $32.99 $28.99 SEE ON AMAZON No matter what your date night has in store, this comfy t-shirt dress will last through it all. There’s something simple yet sexy about a casual look like this, especially the little knot that reveals some leg in a subtle way. This dress has over 8,000 rave reviews on Amazon and comes in a variety of colors and patterns, from blue, purple, and grey to bold florals, tie-dye, and even a dreamcatcher-inspired print. Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: S-2XL

YATHON Sleeveless A-Line Dress Amazon This spaghetti strap dress is soft, easily adjustable, and ideal for any special occasion. $32.90 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for a flowy dress that feels flirty yet casual, you’ll love this one from Amazon. The dress has over 17,000 ratings by reviewers who rave about its versatility and cute design — some customers even bought the dress in multiple colors after realizing how much they loved it. This dress is classy and elegant yet super comfortable — aka perfect for your next date night. Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: S-XL

Haola Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon This casual dress has a loose fit and comes in over cute 30 colors. $29.99 $25.99 SEE ON AMAZON Even if you have pre-date jitters, make yourself feel more comfortable with a casual, loose-fitting dress that’ll flow with you wherever you go. With a relaxed off-the-shoulder design and a soft cotton-polyester fabric, this t-shirt will make you feel cozy and confident. With over 10,000 reviews, this dress is sure to be a staple in your closet. Oh, and the dress runs big, so Amazon recommends sizing down. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-2XL

BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Dress Amazon This date night dress is made of high-quality chiffon and has a simple zipper closure for comfy everyday wear. $49.99 $36.99 SEE ON AMAZON This is one of the cutest dresses I’ve seen on Amazon lately, and TBH, I’ve already added it to my shopping cart. With over 42,000 reviews on Amazon, customers rave about the dress and how well it worked for their special events — from bridal showers to Hawaiian luaus and more. Who’s to say it’s not perfect for date night, too? The look can work for spring, summer, or fall, and can be easily paired with a jacket or coat when it gets chilly outside. In my opinion, the dress is a great mix of casual and polished, and if green isn’t your fave, you can choose from black, blue, navy, white, bright orange, hot pink, and more. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-3XL

PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Cocktail Dress Amazon This adorable dress features soft, stretchy fabric and cute wrap design for a comfy feel. $42.99 $36.89 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for a dress that’s equally cute and cozy for your next date night, you’ll love this one from Amazon. The color is super pretty (and suitable for just about any season!) and the adorable lantern sleeves and belt add a unique touch. Pair it with knee-high boots for a 70s-inspired look or grab booties for a style that screams “cool girl.” Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: S-XL

Flirty Date Night Dresses

Zalalus Sleeveless Bodycon Party Dress Amazon This asymmetrical fitted dress features a backless design and invisible zip. $50.99 $30.99 SEE ON AMAZON The next time you’re trying to figure out what to wear on date night, grab this party dress from your closet and you’ll be good to go! The chic design, cinched waist, and lined top create a semi-structured look that’ll hug your curves and feel comfy all night long. Apart from the color above, the dress comes in wine red, pink, navy blue, and other beautiful shades. Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: S-XL

Nova In Sky Mini Wrap Dress Amazon The stretchy material and flowy design make this an ideal go-to cocktail dress. $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON This dress is the perfect mix of playful and sexy with its flowy fabric and elegant v-neck. Whether you’re hitting up happy hour or prepping for a night of dancing, you’ll love this cute, versatile date night look. If light pink isn’t your cup of tea, you can also choose from a variety of colors like green, light blue, white, or army green. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-2XL

Sarin Mathews High Low Cocktail Dress Amazon The asymmetrical hem and classic neckline are perfect for a classy evening. $38.99 SEE ON AMAZON This adorable off-the-shoulder dress is ideal for any cocktail hour, party, or swanky night out with your date. Not only does the stretchy material provide great coverage, but the elegant neckline and high-low design create a memorable silhouette that’ll be sure to make heads turn. In addition to this gorgeous burgundy color, the dress also comes in purple, pink, yellow, blue, classic black, and more. Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: XS-2XL

Milumia Women's Plus Size Boho Dress Amazon This dress has adorable ruffle sleeves and a tiny heart print. $31.99 SEE ON AMAZON I’m a sucker for any outfit that involves a subtle boho aesthetic, and I especially love rocking the look on date night. If you’re ready to do the same, you’ll love this adorable Milumia dress printed with tiny hearts all over. The flared ruffle sleeves give the dress just the right amount of personality, and you can choose between red, blue, green, gold, violet, or classic black and white. TBH, I may need to buy multiple. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: L Plus-4XL Plus

ZESICA Knitted Pullover Sweater Dress Amazon This date night dress is super soft, unique, and features a long batwing sleeve for added flair. $36.54 SEE ON AMAZON With almost 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this dress is a great choice for your next date night. The open neckline and wrap design are sexy in a subtle way, and customers are obsessed with the high-quality material, cozy fit, and how versatile it is to wear year-round. In addition to this pretty purple color, you can also buy the dress in aqua, olive, camel, and many other striking shades. Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: S-XL

AMZ PLUS A-Line Knee-Length Dress Amazon This plus-size A-line party dress features a flowy design, high waist, and dramatic V-neck. $28.99 SEE ON AMAZON If you don’t feel like rocking a teeny-tiny bodycon and aren’t in the mood for a maxi, you’ll find a middle ground with this adorable knee-length dress. Customers describe it as “cute,” “fun,” and “effortless to wear,” which sounds like an A+ date night outfit to me. According to Amazon, the material isn’t super stretchy, so be sure to check the size chart before ordering your own dress to make sure it fits just right. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XL-5XL

ROSIANNA Strapless Ruffle Swing Dress Amazon Made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, this dress is easy to easily pull on for a night out. $31.99 SEE ON AMAZON With over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this date night dress is a winner. The off-the-shoulder design is ideal for when you want to show a little skin without being too revealing, and the breathable fabric means you’ll stay comfy in a crowded bar. It’s casual enough for a walk around town but sophisticated enough to make a major impression. Plus, you can choose between black, turquoise, yellow, or statement-making red. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: L-4XL

Flowy Maxi Dresses

BerryGo Split Maxi Dress Amazon This pink dress has a dramatic high slit, fitted waist, and ruffle skirt. $24.99 SEE ON AMAZON This gorgeous dress has over 8,000 rave reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. With delicate fabric and a flowy design, the dress is soft, romantic, and perfect for your next evening out. Whether you’re meeting your date for a fancy dinner or heading out for cocktails, this dress will make you feel elegant in every way. Amazon Rating: 4/5

Wolddress Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon This floor-length maxi dress features a comfy scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti strap, and soft fabric. $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re like me and want to keep your outfit simple and classy on date night, you’ll love this loose-fitting maxi dress that can be easily dressed up or down. It comes in a variety of colors and prints, you can choose between spaghetti straps or sleeveless, and the dress has pockets, which is obviously the cherry on top. Some reviewers say it’s the “best Amazon purchase” they’ve ever made, so make of that what you will. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: S-3XL

Kormei Floral Party Dress Amazon This flowy dress is made of lightweight, breathable fabric and features an elegant floral print. $36.99 SEE ON AMAZON When shopping for your go-to date night dress, it’s important to find something versatile, fun, and comfy. This flowy dress is a great choice and works for a variety of settings, from bougie happy hour to a romantic night on the beach. The sensual V-neck, loose-fitting sleeves, and ruffled hem remind me of summers in Spain, and you can choose between a bunch of different colors depending on the style you’re going for. Amazon Rating: 4/5 Available Sizes: XS-2XL

ALLEGRACE Maxi Dress Amazon This wrap dress features a graceful neckline and comfy, breathable fabric. $35.98 $33.86 SEE ON AMAZON Personally, my main requirement for a go-to date night dress is that it needs to be comfortable — full stop. You deserve to feel cozy and confident in your outfit no matter where the evening takes you, and this fun maxi dress from Amazon is sure to do the trick. It comes in over a dozen patterns and a range of size options, and customers love how soft and versatile the dress is. Time to add it to your cart ASAP! Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 Available Sizes: 1X-4X

I know how stressful it can be to choose an outfit for date night, but don’t worry — these options are sure to hold you down in the moments you need it the most. Whether you prefer a maxi, midi, bodycon fit, or a teeny-tiny black dress you can wear for every occasion, these date night dresses under $40 will be staples in your closet soon enough.