There’s nothing more comfortable than a maxi dress. When it’s one million degrees outside, I don’t want to have to peel my sweaty thighs off of every surface I sit down on for two minutes. Instead, give me a full, flowing long dress that will protect me from sun-warmed benches and sticky barstools. By this time of year, I want a long summer dress that covers all the bug bites on my legs. I don’t want to bother with putting together an outfit. I need an easy, breezy, comfy maxi dress or I’m simply not leaving the house.

Thankfully, Amazon has some great comfortable long summer dresses that are giving effortless fashion vibes while requiring the absolute minimum amount of effort. There’s really no need to even style these 17 long summer dresses. Simply put, they are the moment and you’re just twirling in it. Do yourself a favor and replace your short shorts and mini dresses with these delightful long summer dresses that feel as good to wear as they look on a day at the beach or a night out for drinks.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 A Gathered Waist Maxi Dress Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon Essentials $27 $23 See on Amazon This understated dress featuring a gathered waist is about to become a staple in your day-to-night ‘fit rotation. It can easily be dressed up for the office and down for a night out with friends and has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. “Love this dress! Just buy it. I am usually self-conscious about my chest and this dress makes me feel covered and confident. Did the camera flash test - not see through. Will 100% be buying in any other color I can get my hands on,” raved one shopper.

02 This Flowing Bohemian Wrap Dress ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress $40 See on Amazon A patterned wrap dress is my secret weapon when it comes to looking totally put together after putting in basically zero effort. This elegant number has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on over 22,000 reviews. “I initially bought this for a garden party wedding. I just might get another pattern because it's seriously so cute and comfortable,” shared one customer. “The orange color is so beautiful and it really pops. I definitely want to buy more colors in this dress, it’s very flattering and comfortable to wear,” wrote another.

03 An Open Back Casual Dress With 10K Reviews Open Back Casual Maxi Dress R.Vivimos $35 See on Amazon This strappy-back summer dress is especially loved by shoppers with larger chests who often skip out on backless dresses due to a lack of bust support. “I received so many compliments on this perfect boho vacation dress. It fit true to size. I'm a size 14 and I ordered an XL. You don't need a bra. The dress holds you in,” shared one reviewer. Another wrote, “my size is 38 DD/ 36 DDD and it still looks great!!!!”

04 An Off-Shoulder Smocked Dress Floerns Off-Shoulder Smocked Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon 10,000 people reviewed this dress on Amazon giving it an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Shoppers love the off-the-shoulder style as well as the quality and stretch of the fabric. “This dress is so cute! I’ve worn it several times to brunch, bridal showers, and other daytime events. Not see-through at all, and very lightweight,” shared one shopper.

05 A Boho Dress With Shoulder Ties Women's Summer Boho Maxi Dress ZESICA $43 $26 See on Amazon This boho-style dress features a square neckline and adjustable sleeves that tie at the shoulder like ribbons. Shoppers love the level of support the top of the dress provides as well as the quality of the material. “I love this dress. Comfy, flattering, great material and so much more. 10/10 recommend,” shared one happy customer.

06 A Tiered Maxi Dress With Crochet Details Crotchet Tiered Maxi Dress Dokuritu $38 See on Amazon This maxi dress features crotcheted lace detailing and a tiered skirt. It has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon with customers primarily praising its lightweight fabric and beachy vibe.

07 This Curve-Hugging Racerback Maxi Roselux Scoop Neck Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon Is there anything more flattering than a racerback? I’m inclined to say no with the exception of this maxi dress that features a scoop neck in the front and a racerback in the back. It has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on nearly 1,700 reviews and shoppers love the quality of the material. One shopper shared, “I’m always skeptical buying dresses online because of the fit but this dress fit perfect and NOT SEE THROUGH! I’m 5’3 about 158lbs, bought a large and it’s not too tight around the bust or butt. Hugs the curves and a little stretchy. Buy it!!”

08 This Embroidered Maxi Dress BerryGo Women's Embroidered Maxi Dress Amazon $60 $45 See on Amazon A white maxi dress with lots of embroidery details is a pure, unfiltered summer vibe. This one has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on over 8,000 reviews with many complimenting its true-to-size fit, coverage (it’s see-through from the knee-down and only from the knee-down), and construction.

09 This Bohemian Maxi With A Deep V TEMOFON Deep V Bohemian Maxi Dress $41 $33 See on Amazon As someone with a smaller bust, I struggle to find dresses that make me feel sultry in the cleavage department, but the deep V-neck of this dress really hits the mark. It’s a wrap dress that features a leg slit in addition to the plunging neckline and reviewers definitely don’t recommend wearing it to events where showing skin is a no-go. That said, it still has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars based on over 4,000 reviews.

10 A Smocked Maxi Dress Floerns Smocked Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon Smocking is experiencing a revival in this post-cottagecore era and this floral maxi is pure flower fairy dreaminess in dress form. Its fabric offers a lot of stretch so shoppers recommend sticking to your true size or even sizing down. “I love everything about this dress. I saw it on TikTok and I had to get it,” wrote one shopper who usually wears medium or large tops and sized down to a small in this dress. “It fit me perfectly. You can dress up or down,” they added.

11 This Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets HannahZone Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $33 See on Amazon Any dress with pockets has my heart. With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 1,800 reviews, this maxi dress appears to have captured quite a number of other folks’ hearts as well. In addition to the pockets, shoppers love that the dress is roomy and the colors are vibrant. One reviewer wrote, “as a plus-sized woman, I'm always skeptical about ordering clothes online, but I didn't miss with this one!”

12 A Two-Piece Maxi Set Aro Lora Two-Piece Maxi Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon My whole world changed when I discovered two-piece maxi sets. Throw one on and you get all the style points of a long dress with the comfort and duality of a crop top and skirt combo. “Overall, it’s so flowy and beautiful. I got a large. Perfect for a hot vacation or beach evening,” shared one happy customer.

13 This Super Comfy T-Shirt Dress Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 Amazon Sometimes, a T-shirt dress is all you need for a full day and night out and this one from Amazon Essentials will take you from brunch to lunch to cocktail hour and on, depending on how you style it.

14 This Sleeveless Ruched Maxi Dress AdoGirl Spaghetti Strap Dress With Ruching Amazon $30 See on Amazon You don’t need complicated patterns or lots of tailoring to make a statement with a long dress. Sometimes, a simple silhouette and a vibrant color can create a major main character moment as this billowy maxi dress with a ruched hem proves. While shoppers love the bright colors and the fit, they all suggest wearing a slip underneath because the soft, comfortable fabric can be see-through in places. Even so, it has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars based on over 1,800 reviews. “Fit was loose and flowy and the length was perfect with my height at 5'1. It wasn't dragging on the ground and it wasn't riding high at my ankles. Rock it with confidence,” wrote one customer.

15 A Flirty Printed Maxi Dress Goodthreads Georgette Smock Dress Amazon $44 See on Amazon Reviewers agree that this is the perfect long summer dress to wear with a pair of cute sneakers, making it ideal for the transition from summer to fall. “This looked so cute in photos and I don't usually wear this cut but it is so flattering! Lightweight fabric for comfort and not see-through! love this with my white converse to complete the look,” shared one shopper.

16 Beachy Two-Piece Maxi Set EOSIEDUR Chiffon Two-Piece Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See on Amazon Another two-piece maxi set, this one features a skirt with two slits and a crop top with a deeply plunging neckline. Because the fabric is a chiffon blend, shoppers recommend taking a good look at the sizing chart because the skirt doesn’t offer much give, but please don’t let that fact dissuade you from adding it to your cart. This set slays. One customer wrote, “I have never felt so confident is something so revealing. Girl. BUY IT YOU WILL LOVE IT!!” “This is so pretty and airy. Perfect for poolside or beachside,” shared another.