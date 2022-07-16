TikTok has completely changed the way I online shop. Just a few years back, I spent hours combing through pages of new arrivals and bestsellers on a myriad of sites. Now I just type in a few keywords about whatever I’m hunting for, be it a matching workout set or an affordable wedding guest dress, and TikTok has me covered with hundreds, sometimes thousands of recommendation videos. Right now, my FYP is overflowing with Amazon summer dress recommendations, and I’ve never been so grateful for my Prime two-day shipping. When it comes to TikTok-recommended summer dresses from Amazon, the options are basically endless.

I definitely still read reviews when shopping on Amazon — rest assured, the below picks all have a 4-star rating or higher — but I think we can all agree that Amazon’s imagery doesn’t always do its products justice. I don’t want a grainy shot of a dress Photoshopped to showcase multiple colorways! I want to see a high-res video of someone twirling around in the dress and giving me their honest first impressions. Luckily, there are tons of TikTok users who post daily doing exactly that and they have some great recommendations.

Each of these 10 dresses has been featured in what I consider to be a viral video (aka anything that garners over 10K likes and inspires viewers to buy). Whether you’re looking for the perfect night-out dress, a breezy brunch number, a wedding guest dress, or a T-shirt dress you can rock every single day, these TikTok-approved picks have you covered. After you order your faves, don’t forget to film your try-on so it ends up on everyone’s FYP.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TikTok’s Current TriColor Dress Obsession Meladyan Patchwork Body Con Midi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon It’s safe to say this tricolor twist dress is TikTok’s current summer obsession, with users like @mikayla.vallati swearing by it. Shop it in three colors and sizes S-L, and don’t hesitate to take an epic photo with a sunset backdrop to play up the dreamy pink and orange colorway.

A Midi Dress With A Keyhole Cutout WDIRARA Keyhole Colorblock Midi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon I’ve never ordered a dress faster than I did after seeing TikTok user @nellyytoledo’s size 12 try-on of this two-tone cutout stunner, available in sizes XS-L. Pro Tip: if you’re scared to go braless in this one, opt for some pasties or body tape for a little extra support.

A Power Shoulder Mini Dress The Drop Women's Mariana Power Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon This dress is courtesy of Amazon’s The Drop, which is loaded with influencer-curated statement pieces and basics. Plus fashion TikToker @nitadanielle proves a good T-shirt dress (like this one, available in XXS-5X) is a wardrobe essential. Classic black or white is always a solid choice, but for a pop of color that turns heads, opt for Ocean Blue, Adobe Orange, Jade Green or Nita’s pick, Rose Pink.

A Smocked Dress Available In 29 Colors ZESICA One-Shoulder Smocked Ruffle Tiered Dress Amazon $40 $36 See on Amazon TikTok user @mollyjcurley can’t get over the quality of this floaty one-shoulder number, available in a whopping 29 colors and sizes S-XL. I’m personally manifesting wearing this as I wander the streets of Florence, but even if you aren’t living a European summer fantasy, it’s a great option for cute brunch pics with friends.

This Viral Knit Maxi Dress Antopmen Knitted Maxi Dress Amazon $22 See on Amazon This dress gives major “Cult Gaia for less” energy, and TikTok users @officialcatieli and @gabrielabandy are both fans. I bought it last summer in yellow as a fun happy hour pick, and can confirm it garnered me many a compliment and even some free drinks.

This Cottagecore Puff Sleeve Dress R.Vivimos Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $33 See on Amazon Cottagecore vibes are always in for warm weather, and plus fashion TikToker @leah_ryder’s Amazon dress roundup features her rocking this ditsy floral dream, available in sizes XS-XL. The best part? You can rock the puff sleeves on or off the shoulder for two totally different looks.

This Curve-Hugging Rouched Mini Dress BORIFLORS Sleeveless Ruched Spaghetti Strap Dress $21 See on Amazon Need a fire dress for going out? TikTok users @officialcatieli and @gabrielabandy both slay in this purple mini, available in 12 colors and sizes XS-XL. Bonus points are awarded for the curve-hugging ruching down the bodice, as well as adjustable straps up top to ensure a perfect fit.

A Sleeveless Sweater Dress You’ll Actually Love NUFIWI Mini Dress Rib Knitted Summer Dress Amazon $34 See on Amazon If you told me last month that TikTok would make me want to buy a sweater tube dress, I might not have believed you. Nevertheless, here we are. TikTok user @mikaylavallati loves this unique knit tube dress so much that she purchased it in two colors and I’m about to do the same. Shop it for yourself in sizes S-XL.

This Ruched Off-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress GOBLES Women's Ruched Off-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $36 See on Amazon I’ve always been a midi and maxi girl, but I simply didn’t think I needed a bodycon orange off-the-shoulder going-out dress in my life. Then I watched plus fashion TikToker @saritavee try this one on and realized I was dead wrong. Available in sizes S-XXL, it’s an immediate Add to Cart for me and, yes, I’m eyeing the all-black option, too.