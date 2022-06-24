Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).

For summer events, breezy, lightweight fabrics that are easy to move in and keep you cool in the heat — like eyelet lace, chiffon, buttery satin, or even jersey knit — reign supreme. When it comes to style, look for standout details that appeal to you, like ruffles, ruching, leg slits, tie waists, asymmetrical hems, or plunging necklines.

Below, I’ve compiled an assortment of wedding guest dresses that are perfect for summer. Whether the dress code calls for black tie, cocktail, or casual; whether you’re partial to a minimalist-chic slip dress, a floaty chiffon confection, or a drapey floor-length number — there’s truly something for every style and venue. (Beach? Garden? Ballroom? Check, check, check.)

Scroll on to shop the 18 best dresses for summer weddings, all available on Amazon Fashion. Just pair yours with heels, a clutch, and some jewelry (and perhaps some fabulous sunglasses), and you’re ready to party.

01 This Fan-Favorite Skater Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon The off-the-shoulder neckline of this skater-style cocktail dress by Sarin Matthews make it a head-turning option for a semi-formal summer wedding — not to mention practical, as that high-low hem will catch some welcome breezes, and the soft, stretchy construction keeps you cool and comfortable. This is certainly not limited to wedding season, though: Thousands of happy Amazon reviewers also mention wearing it to a host of other events, including graduations, class reunions, bachelorette weekends, date nights, and more. Rave review: “I spent hours online and combing through racks at stores trying to find a nice, simple dress to wear to a wedding. Finally, I stumbled upon this dress on Amazon and ordered it in black. Let me just say that it's just want I was looking for. The material is a cotton-spandex and has nice quality stitching. Also, unlike most off the shoulder dresses/shirts, the sleeves remain off the shoulder and I don't have to constantly pull them back down. So A+ for anyone looking for something inexpensive but chic.” Available colors: 15

02 An Ultra-Glam, Plus-Size Satin Dress With Ruching & A Cowl Neck Floerns Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This satin spaghetti-strap midi dress features on-trend ruching, an asymmetrical faux-wrap midi hem, and the cowl neckline that’s everywhere these days. Crafted from silky-smooth satin, it feels like a dream on your skin, and it’s available in 11 gorgeous colors. Paired with a statement clutch and heels, it’s an undeniably glamorous choice for a summer wedding. Rave review: “Love this dress so much. I ordered it for a wedding and it did not disappoint. I did err on the side of caution and sized up, but could’ve worn my regular size. Fabric feels so nice, has a little bit of stretch, and was surprisingly comfortable. I got so many compliments! You definitely won’t go wrong with this dress.” Available colors: 11

03 This Elegant Floor-Length Gown That Drapes So Beautifully KOH KOH Formal V-Neck Gown Amazon $55 See On Amazon With its floor-length silhouette, plunging crossover V-neck, dolman sleeves, and cinched waist, this striking gown is an elegant choice for a formal or semi-formal summer wedding (especially in a brighter color like fuchsia, mint green, peach, or coral). The luxe way it drapes belies the simplicity and ease of its stretchy, lightweight poly-blend construction, while an adjustable tie sash at the high waist keeps it extra-comfortable. Reviewers say it’s a true maxi on taller frames, but if you’re on the shorter side, not to worry; you can easily have it hemmed. Rave review: “Ordered this dress to wear to a wedding and am so in love with it! [...] The material looks very high quality and moves and falls perfectly. I had this thrown in my suitcase at the last minute and it did not wrinkle at all! I love how soft and breathable the fabric is, and I felt like I was in a $100+ dress for half the price! [...] Overall, loved the dress and am considering using it for my bridesmaids in my wedding!” Available colors: 16

04 A Cocktail-Ready Pencil Dress With A Plunging Neckline Knitee Ruffle Sleeves Cocktail Pencil Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon The sultry plunging neckline and curve-hugging fit of this stretchy, midi-length pencil dress are balanced out by the sweetest ruffle detail that adorns the sleeves and leg slit. In black, it makes a pitch-perfect little black dress, but try it in light purple, cornflower blue, coral, or teal (pictured) for an eye-catching summer wedding look, perfectly appropriate for cocktail and semi-formal dress codes. Rave review: “I love the dress. I attended a family wedding and wanted to switch up from my usual black dress routine. What do you know!!! I received so many compliments galore. This dress is definitely comfortable, stunning and a head turner for sure.” Available colors: 12

05 A Maxi Satin Halter Dress That’s Just So Comfortable The Drop Arlette Silky Halter Maxi Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wished you could essentially wear pajamas without looking like you’re wearing pajamas, this floaty maxi dress from The Drop is for you. Made from a silky satin blend that flows beautifully, it features a breezy, loose A-line silhouette that’s balanced out by an elegant halter neck and a subtle leg slit. Try it in ‘Coffee Bean’ (pictured here) for a healthy dose of understated elegance — or, if you’re in the mood for a seasonal pop of color, ‘Ocean Blue’ pairs perfectly with an orangey-red lip. Throw it on with block-heel slides and statement earrings for a summer wedding look that’s almost too comfortable to be true. Available colors: 3

06 This Minimalist-Chic One-Shoulder Satin Slip Dress Romwe One Shoulder Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s a reason why ’90s-minimalist slip dresses are everywhere these days: They’re chic, unfussy, oh-so-comfortable, and incredibly easy to style. This one-shoulder version from Romwe is an elevated take on the trend that’s perfect for a cocktail wedding during the summer months — there’s no mistaking it for a nightgown. Its midi length allows you to showcase your footwear, while an up-to-there side slit adds to the sultriness. Because it’s made from satin instead of silk, it’s fully machine washable, and a hint of added elastane means it’s stretchy enough to move around (read: dance) in. Though you can’t go wrong with classic black, it’s also available in a host of fun brights, including yellow, orange, purple, hot pink, and emerald green. Rave review: “This dress was absolutely perfect to wear as a wedding guest. The emerald color is even more gorgeous in person with the material. This dress far exceeded my expectations with color, fit, design. I have longer legs so I love that the dress was a little past knee length so I could boogie all night long without fear of the dress coming up. [...] I got so many compliments on this dress as well. 10/10” Available colors: 16

07 A Puff-Sleeved Floral Maxi Dress With A Cut-Out Tie Back English Factory Floral Print Maxi Dress Amazon $125 See On Amazon Crafted from a lightweight, breathable 100% cotton poplin that’s perfect for the hottest summer nights, this on-trend maxi dress features puffed sleeves with elastic cuffs, a ruched sweetheart neckline, a ruffled tier at the hem, and a striking cut-out back with an adjustable tie. It’s adorned with a floral print in a gold-toned hue that’s eye-catching yet subtle enough to function as a neutral, meaning it’ll match with pretty much everything. Paired with heels and a clutch, it’s an undeniably chic choice for a summer wedding — but you can just as easily dress it down for a more casual event with strappy sandals or flats. Available colors: 1

08 This Sultry Satin Dress With An Adjustable Drawstring Hem LYANER Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Cocktail Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This undeniably sultry ruched satin cocktail dress is a true showstopper. Available in 33 gorgeous colors, it boasts an on-trend cowl neck and spaghetti straps, and the leg slit has an adjustable drawstring, so you can decide how much (or little) skin you want to show. It’s a beautiful choice for all your summer weddings, but you’ll continue to reach for it for nights out all year long. Rave review: “Not only did it fit perfectly but this dress was BEYOND comfortable! You get that nice satin dress look but the fabric is actually a little stretchy! The color was beautiful, LOVE the adjustable slit on the side so you can have it super high or lower it if you don’t want to show as much. I loved this dress SO MUCH that I bough it in 3 other colors right after the wedding I wore it to! DO NOT WAIT!! Just get it!!” Available colors: 33

09 A Belted Bodycon Dress With The Prettiest Bell Sleeves Pinup Fashion Bell Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon With its ’60s-inspired bell sleeves, plunging neckline, and pencil silhouette, this smart and sultry faux-wrap midi dress is retro-chic in all the best ways. The polyester and spandex fabric is stretchy, form-fitting, and substantial, but you’ll feel perfectly temperate for an evening and/or indoor wedding. Paired with amazing heels and statement earrings, it’s classic in navy, black, burgundy, or dark green — but for an especially festive summer wedding look, why not try it in pink? Rave review: “This is form fitting [...] Thicker knit with some stretch. Looks amazing!” Available colors: 6

10 A Statement-Making One-Shoulder Midi Dress Dress the Population Naomi Jersey Knit Twist Dress Amazon $175 See On Amazon There’s something so sophisticated about a one-shoulder silhouette, and it’s especially stunning when paired with a summery glow. This bodycon midi dress from Dress the Population offers a bold and elegant take on the trend. It’s made from a jersey knit that’s breathable, comfortable, slightly stretchy, and “fits like a glove,” as one shopper raved. Also available in the same listing are a classic, midi-length spaghetti strap dress, as well as a long-sleeve, floor-length gown (which you should definitely revisit for fall and winter weddings). Rave review: “This dress is amazing. I wasn’t expecting much. But the fabric is nice and thick and super substantial. Lovely shoulder detail, and perfect length.” Available colors: 8

11 This Elegant, Off-The-Shoulder Lace Dress With A Retro Feel Dressystar Off Shoulder Lace Cocktail Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon Crafted from the prettiest floral lace, with a scalloped off-the-shoulder neckline, an empire waist, and a striking high-low hem, this dress — which would look right at home on Grace Kelly — provides an updated take on a classic ’50s silhouette. It’s a gorgeous choice for cocktail, semi-formal, formal, and even black tie weddings all year round. Opt for a paler shade, like blush or eggshell blue, for summertime. Rave review: “The fabric is very soft and has just the right amount of stretch. It's lacy and delicate but still thick enough not to feel flimsy or see through. I can tell I will be comfortable in it all day and can then party all night without wanting to change. I'm tempted to order one or two more in different colors just because they're so lovely.” Available colors: 16

12 A Streamlined Halter-Neck Gown From A Cult-Favorite Designer Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown Amazon $138 See On Amazon You really can’t go wrong with a Norma Kamali. Made from the designer’s iconic stretchy, breathable jersey blend that’s machine washable, this halter-neck maxi dress — which comes in classic black, pewter, powder blue, and bright pink — cuts a minimalist-chic silhouette that’s easily dressed up or down. Pair it with statement earrings and strappy heels for a timelessly elegant wedding look. Rave review: “Was very unsure about the fit of this dress before receiving it. It turned out to be a great fit - very comfortable [...] Flexible and soft material. Perfect wedding guest dress!” Available colors: 4

13 A Tiered Chiffon Dress With Disco-Era Vibes ETCYY Off Shoulder Chiffon Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This breezy, tiered off-the-shoulder chiffon dress would look right at home on the dance floors of the disco era — which is to say, it’s a perfect piece to boogie down in at a summer wedding. Pair it with statement earrings and metallic platform heels for an easy, retro-chic look for a casual wedding. Take your pick from 49 colors and prints, including the lovely lavender shade pictured above. Rave review: “This dress is MAGICAL. Somehow this cut manages to be [...] dressy & comfortable all at once! I have so many weddings to attend this summer and I am planning on wearing a variation of this to all of them. I ordered my normal size but the stretch factor is generous, so do you.” Available colors: 49

14 A Sweet Floral Midi Dress That’s Perfect For A Casual Wedding ASTR the label Verana Dress Amazon $138 See On Amazon If you’re attending a summer wedding that errs on the more casual side, this floral midi dress — which you could just as easily wear to a picnic or brunch (just swap out footwear!) — might be just the ticket. Made from lightweight viscose, it boasts adjustable spaghetti straps, a ruffled sweetheart neckline with a keyhole cutout, a stretchy smocked bodice, and a sultry cutout back. Adjustable ties at the neckline and back make it easy to customize the fit to your liking, while an up-to-there slit allows for range of motion. The pale green color and ditsy floral print are perfect for summer, too. Available colors: 1

15 A High-Necked Evening Gown With A Ruffled Mermaid Hem WOOSEA High Neck Bodycon Mermaid Evening Dress Amazon $59 See On Amazon With its flowing split mermaid hem, ruffled trim, and elegant high neck, this evening gown cuts a striking silhouette. Made from a stretchy poly-spandex blend that clings close through the bodice and flares out slightly through the legs, it’s glamorous yet ultra-comfortable — best of both worlds! It’s stunning in classic black or navy, but try it in magenta, teal, or royal blue for an extra-summery look. Rave review: “This dress is even better than expected! I wore it to our first event in over a year-a wedding and the compliments I received were off the charts!! This dress was incredibly comfortable all night. I danced in it, I ate a ton of food during the cocktail hour and the stretchability was epic. I ate a full dinner and dessert and also partook in a few beverages and the dress never became uncomfortable! I LOVE THIS DRESS!” Available colors: 9

16 A Floaty Chiffon Mini Dress That Comes In 56 Colors & Styles GRACE KARIN Chiffon Evening Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Paired with sky-high heels and a beaded or metallic clutch, this floaty chiffon mini dress would be an ultra-chic choice for a summer wedding — but its biggest draw is its versatility. Reviewers mention wearing it to work conferences, cocktail events, dinner parties, and more. Its high neckline is balanced out by three-quarter-length split sleeves, a mini hem, and a subtle V-back, meaning it strikes the perfect balance between sultry and demure — and it’s available in a whopping 56 colors and prints (including a handful of fun, summery florals). Another style with a slightly longer hem and ruffled cape overlay is also available on the same listing. Rave review: “I bought the plain blue dress and wore silver hoop earrings, a nice silver necklace and a silver clutch purse and I think I fit in perfectly for the very formal wedding that I attended. Best of all I was extremely comfortable in the 98 degree Arizona desert venue!” Available colors: 56

17 A Timeless, Lace-Accented Dress You Can Wear All Year Long Pinup Fashion Lace V Neck Half Sleeves Cocktail Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about this midi faux-wrap lace dress, and with good reason. Fitted throughout the bodice and finished with a plunging crossover neckline, it flares out at the high waist into a full chiffon skirt that’s perfect for twirling (and makes a great dressy option). Though it features an invisible zipper closure, a sweet bow detail at the waist gives the look of a classic wrap dress. While the floaty material, sheer, half-length sleeves, and shorter hemline make this appropriate for summertime, the overall vibe is so classic, you can certainly wear it all year round. Rave review: “I wore this dress to a wedding and was very pleased. The dress fit well, was comfortable for dancing, and looked nice. I received several compliments on it. I wore slip shorts underneath but it wasn’t excessively thin or sheer despite the white color (which both grooms approved ahead of time, before you think I’m a jerk for wearing white to a wedding).” Available colors: 7

