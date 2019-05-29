Let's be honest: Finding quality clothing for an affordable price can sometimes feel impossible. But maybe that's because you're looking in the wrong places. Astonishingly enough, when you shop for fashion basics on Amazon, you'll come across some of the most well-made, affordable items out there.

Sure, you might think of the online shopping destination as a hub for weird but shockingly useful things, but it's also home to some pretty fab wardrobe essentials. Whether you're looking for shoes, shirts, dresses, or pants, you can stock your closet with basics that are both durable and affordable — all with just a simple click.

To help you shop 'til you drop, ahead you'll find a list of reasonably priced wardrobe staples on Amazon that most people will think you spent an arm and a leg on. From classic cotton tees and canvas sneakers to expensive-looking earrings and chic summer dresses (with pockets), you'll likely find more than a few things you'll want to snag. Good thing they're cheap AF, huh? And, if they come coupled with the little blue checkmark, you'll even get to hang them in your closet (or on your body) in as little as 48 hours. Talk about a streamlined shopping experience.

01 These Top Quality Tees That Come In Over A Dozen Different Colors Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck T-Shirts (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of spending beaucoup bucks on basic tees, add a couple of these affordable T-shirts to your cart. Made with cotton, modal, and spandex, they're fitted without feeling too clingy. With a straight hem and classic crewneck, these shirts are perfect for everyday wear, whether worn on their own or layered under something else. Try different classic color combinations like olive and oatmeal or burgundy and navy. There's even some pattern options, like a timeless black and white striped version. Available sizes: XS-XXL

02 These Ankle Pants That Look Professionally Tailored Marycrafts Women's Work Ankle Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fake the appearance of pricy, tailor-made trousers with a pair of these skinny ankle pants. Made with cotton and spandex, the classic cigarette silhouette has just enough give to never feel restrictive. They come in 11 different variations, so you can stock up on these office-approved slacks without breaking the bank. Available sizes: 0-22

03 These Stainless Steel Earrings In 5 Different Finishes ORAZIO Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings (4-Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this four-pack of various-sized earrings is an "excellent value." All of them are made from high-quality stainless steel, but you can get them in five different finishes including silver, gold, rose gold, black, and a combination.

04 This Trendy Leopard Print Shirt With Thousands Of Reviews Blooming Jelly Leopard Print Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you love animal print, you're not alone — especially judging by this shirt's reviews. It's made from soft polyester and comes in a range of different neck, sleeve, and pattern styles. The common thread throughout all of them? A comfortable fit and stylish leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

05 These Chuck-Inspired Sneakers That Cost Quite A Bit Less ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Save yourself from a trip to the shoe store and snag a pair of these low top canvas sneakers instead. With red and navy stripes along the non-slip rubber soles, the white shoes have a certain classic-meets-casual vibe that goes unmatched. In addition, they feature two silver eyelets at the side to promote air flow. The result? Your shoes won't release an odor no matter how much you walk around that day. Available sizes: 6-11

06 A V-Neck Dress That Works From Desk To Drinks Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a casual-meets-chic take on weekend wear, check out this jersey midi tank dress. The lightweight, rayon, and spandex material loosely drapes over the body for a fit that's cozy and a look that's elevated. It comes in a V-neck cut with a slightly asymmetrical hem that's longer in the back than the front. What's more, it has roughly 3-inch slits on each side, giving the piece an even more airy vibe. Wear it on its own on a warm summer day or pair it with a denim or leather jacket when the breeze starts to roll in. Whatever you choose, you'll be glad to have this LBD on hand. Available sizes: XS-XXL

07 These Super Comfy Flats That You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat Amazon $19.50 $17 See On Amazon You can never have too many comfortable flats. You can, however, spend way too much money trying to grow your collection. That's why you should make a beeline to these faux leather flats. Made with a cushiony rubber sole and available in six neutral colors ranging from black to gold, they are comfortable, versatile, and, most notably, affordable. Available sizes: 5-13

08 A Fun Midi Dress That Comes Complete With Pockets MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon If comfort is of the essence when it comes to your closet, you better make room for this beloved balloon sleeve midi dress. Designed with a rounded neckline, elastic waist, and two side pockets, this breezy polyester and spandex dress is a game-changer for when you want to put in minimal effort to look cute AF. Whether you wear it lounging around the house, on a stroll to the market, or into your next office meeting, you'll be glad to know it comes in three different stripe colors for you to stock up on. And, if you find that the sleeves are a tad too toasty, you can even pick from short sleeve and sleeveless options in the same colors. Available sizes: S-XL

09 These Retro Sunglasses That Are As Pretty As They Are Protective SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $39.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Shield your eyes in style with a pair of these retro-inspired polarized sunglasses. The lightweight frames come in black, brown, red, and tortoiseshell options, all of which feature gold, black, or gunmetal arms. The lenses themselves block 100 percent of UV rays and are available in eight different gradients. If you find it too tough to choose, be thankful that each pair is less than $20, so you can stock up on a few without feeling buyer's remorse.

10 These Athletic Leggings That Come In A Pack Of Four At An Incredible Price YOUNGCHARM Women's Leggings with Pockets (4-Pack) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Who needs to spend a buck on a pair of athletic pants when you can cop four pair of these high-waisted leggings for so much less? The polyester and spandex blend promises a non-slip silhouette that stays put through even the most rigorous workouts. They come in tons of different colors and patterns, too, so you can have all of your favorite pairs on a weekly rotation for your trips to the gym and days spent lounging at home. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 These CZ Studs That Look Fresh Out Of A Diamond Tray Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $13.51 $11.87 See On Amazon These classic stud earrings look like glimmering diamonds — but are actually made of affordable cubic zirconia. The shimmering stones are set in four-prong baskets, which come in silver, rose gold, and yellow gold-plated sterling silver. While they may not be the priciest jewelry you own, they'll certainly be among the prettiest. To keep them safe and secure, each pair comes with grooved butterfly backings.

12 A High-Quality Faux Leather Shoulder Bag That Looks Like The Real Deal Dreubea Women's Soft Leather Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon Time for a new tote? Check out this high-quality faux leather bag from Dreubea. Not only is it big enough to hold an iPad, charger, wallet, books, phone, keys, and more — but it also comes in 37 colors, including black, yellow, olive, red, and royal blue. In other words, it's both spacious and stylish. Also worth noting: It features handles with a 9-inch drop length, so it's easy to throw over your shoulder and get on with your day.

13 This Wrap Dress That Comes In 23 Solids And Prints Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking to get ready in a flash? This wrap dress deserves a hanger in your closet. It's made with a super soft cotton blend, making for a fully comfortable fit that can be worn to work, social, events, and everything in between. The smooth fabric is available in 23 chic colors and prints — including fun leopard patterns and classic black and blues. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Button Down Blouse That You Can Dress Up Or Down BIG DART Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you love a blouse that looks equal parts dressed up and laid back, look no further. This effortlessly chic button down blouse does just that. It features a collar, hemmed cuffs, and a classic button down closure for a loose-fitting shirt that's both tailored and airy. And, with a fit like that, you'll be stoked to discover it comes in 18 colors — including white, green (which is totally trending now) and even a fun animal print. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

15 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress That’s Actually Comfy Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you sometimes just can't with the chaos of finding a multi-piece outfit, it's time to slip into this ultra-soft maxi dress. It has a rounded neckline and a super relaxed, yet still flattering, fit. This style works for almost all the seasons — wear it in the spring with a light sweater, in the summer by itself, or in the fall with a chic leather jacket. To stock your closet to the brim, pick from eight colors Amazon Essentials has to offer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Stretchy Denim Jacket That Never Feels Constrictive Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon I don't know about you, but I stan a solid denim moment. In my humble opinion, solid shouldn't mean stiff though. That's why this stretchy jean jacket is such a winner in my book. It's made with cotton, polyester, and spandex, which allows the fabric to conform to your perfect fit. Plus, it comes in six different colors, including red, black, and white. So yeah — I'll take two. Available sizes: S-XL

17 These Low Pumps That Are Always Dressy, But Never Painful Dream Pairs Women's Low Heel Pumps Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon A heel that doesn't hurt? Sign me up. With three finishes and 19 colors to choose from, including champagne, red, beige, and royal blue, these padded, pointed heels are an easy addition to any closet. The comfortable ankle strap and 3-inch heel are both elevated and understated, making for a classy entrance (and exit, because, remember, no blisters here) with every wear. Available sizes: 6-12

18 A Classic Dad Hat That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow And Then Some KBETHOS Classic Polo Style Baseball Cap Amazon $8.95 See On Amazon Whether you're trying to stay on the athleisure trend, spending the day outside, or simply didn't have the chance to wash your hair — a dad hat can be a serious game-changer for your wardrobe. Instead of, quite literally, stealing your dad's hat, consider buying one of these affordable dad hats that come in 43 colors, including lime, mint, royal blue, and red. Made with 100 percent cotton fabric and an adjustable back strap, the unconstructed form fits comfortably on each and every head, ensuring you'll be a fan of your latest purchase.

19 A Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Work, Travel, And Everything In Between Nemidor Women Short Sleeve Casual Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $49.99 $27.99 See On Amazon Soft, stretchy, and mid-weight, this maxi dress is a must for warm weather. It comes in 27 colors and patterns — all of which are thin enough to fit under your favorite denim or leather jacket, so you can even transition it into the cooler months of the year. Dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals, or keep it casual with your favorite sneaks. And, if you're not keen on carrying a purse, simply reach to the sides and get giddy over the fact that, yes, it has pockets. Available sizes: 14-26

20 A Polka Dot Dress That Looks Straight Off Your Instagram Feed Mitilly Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon Flutter sleeves, cute colors, and a trendy V-neck make for one dress Amazon users can't get enough of. With hundreds of positive reviews, this button-up dress features an adjustable waist and midi-length. The polka dot pattern comes in seven colors, including green, pink, and red. It's very Mrs. Maisel meets modern day, and that right there is reason enough to click 'Add to Cart.' Available sizes: S-XL

21 A Loose-Fitting V-Neck Blouse That Works All Year Long Grapent Women's Casual Roll-Up Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon Keep it casual with this lightweight linen blouse. The V-neck and loose fit create an airy vibe that's perfect for a lazy Sunday. Wear it to the farmer's market, the bookstore, on errands, or even just to lounge around — whatever you choose, you're bound to feel comfortable and chic. Good thing it comes in six colors so you can stockpile this much-loved style. Available sizes: S-XXL

22 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Nemidor Women's Off Shoulder Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $59.99 $28.99 See On Amazon Another day, another dress you can easily slip into for maximal style with minimal effort. This off-the-shoulder flounce maxi dress is sold in six colors, all of which feature a deep side slit and double pockets. Pair it with your favorite earrings or statement necklace, et voila, you're ready for whatever lies ahead of you. Available sizes: 14-26

23 The Cozy Waffle Knit That Comes In Sleeveless And Long Sleeve Options Famulily Women's Waffle Knit Tunic Top Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon Wish you could wear your pajamas out and about but want to look a tad more presentable? I present you with the waffle knit shirt you'll never want to take off. Made with polyester and spandex, the fabric is soft, breathable, and comfortable AF. Whether you wear this V-neck with shorts, jeans, or your favorite leggings, you'll feel chic and cozy all day long. And, with 11 colors to choose from, you can start building your collection ASAP. Available sizes: S-XXL

24 A Vintage-Inspired Dress That’s Unlike Anything Else In Your Closet Wellwits Women's Vintage Cocktail Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This vintage-inspired fit and flare dress looks every bit fancy and fun without costing a frivolous amount of money. The 1940s silhouette style the waistline before flaring out with a hem just below the knees, and it even has a chic keyhole tie on the front. Not sure if you can pull off the classic fit? Perhaps the fact that it's earned over 1,100 five-star reviews will make you think again. Available sizes: 4-6 — 18-20 Plus

25 An Analog Watch That Adds A Unique Charm To Any Outfit Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch Amazon $31 See On Amazon Keep track of time with this full Arabic numeral and 24-hour military time watch that comes in 17 colors. Made with polished silver and a fabric band, it's the business casual staple of the timepiece world. It has an indiglo light-up watch dial, which turns a pretty bluish color in the dark. It's water-resistant up to 100 feet deep, though please, for the sake of your gadget, remember that doesn't mean waterproof.

26 These Underwear That Have Earned Over 2,600 Perfect Reviews Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6 Pack) Amazon $13.50 See On Amazon Who knew undies could be oh-so-very popular. These cotton and elastane briefs, while simple AF, have earned thousands of four- and five-star reviews thanks to the slightly stretchy fit and tag-free design that makes them feel barely there. The only question is, will you go for a pack of neutrals, or get playful with a series of pastels? Available sizes: XS-XXL

27 This Bodysuit That Always Stays Tucked In REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon What's the best thing about a bodysuit, you ask? While it looks like a top when paired with jeans or a skirt, it'll never ride up or come untucked. This one from REORIA is a fan-favorite because it's soft, stretchy, and available in five colors. Its halter-racerback style is both on-trend and practical, since the straps won't slip off your shoulders. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

28 These Silky Satin Camisoles For A Great Price Van Royal Satin Camisole Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Elegant undershirts don't have to cost a boatload. Case in point: These Van Royal camisole tops, which come in a pack of four for a great price. The silky-smooth satin works well under a cardigan or blazer as well as on its own, making it a must-have for anyone who likes to change up their appearance in a flash. One reviewer says it's so comfortable they even "love sleeping in it." Get them in multipacks of various colors as well as individual ones. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

29 A Sweatshirt That's Perfect For Cool Morning Runs And Trips To The Supermarket Gildan Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $8.82 See On Amazon Crewneck sweatshirts are back and you best believe I'm here for it. The classic rounded neckline and slightly loose fit makes for a cozy basic that can be worn around the house or out on the town for more of an athleisure look. If you're not looking to buy a boutique piece, check out this cotton and polyester pill-proof sweatshirt on Amazon. It has a double-needle waistband and cuffs, providing extra support for more durable wear. In other words, yes, please — especially since it comes in purple, navy, and grey. Available sizes: S-XXL

30 A Backpack That Can Be Carried As A Shoulder Bag PINCNEL Women's Backpack Amazon $26 See On Amazon A basic backpack is a must-have for anyone who is taking a weekend trip. If you're not sure how to narrow down to just one color, you'll love that this affordable nylon backpack comes in 12 colors. It has one main zipper compartment with two interior pockets and a back zipper pocket as well. Oh, and if you get tired of carrying it as a backpack, simply switch to the short adjustable shoulder strap for a change of pace.

31 A Belt That Can Be Worn With Pants And Slip Dresses Alike Earnda Women's Leather Belt Amazon $14.50 See On Amazon This high-quality PU leather belt is a steal at the price. It comes in seven neutral colors with a vintage-inspired double O-ring buckle that adds a minimalist statement to each and every outfit you wear it with. Available sizes: XS-L

32 This Pashmina Shawl That Comes In Handy Every Season Of The Year Achillea Large Soft Silky Pashmina Shawl Wrap Scarf Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon Whether it's autumn or winter — or you're simply always cold — this soft pashmina scarf is right up your alley. The seemingly luxurious material can be bunched up to be worn as a scarf or opened wide and draped around your shoulders for more of a shawl. It comes in 44 solid colors, including orange, gold, and emerald green. When it comes to washing it, just be sure to put it on the gentle cycle or give it a little extra TLC with a hand-rinse.

33 A Mock Neck Tank Top That Can Be Worn To Work Or To Brunch Nasperee Women's Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon In search of the perfect tank top? This high-neck tank top is made of buttery-soft fabric that's ever-so-slightly stretchy for a comfortable fit. Pair it with your favorite jeans and belt for a casual brunch look or with leggings for your next Sunday Funday. If you find yourself swooning over the fit, lucky you — it comes in 19 different colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 A Clutch That Keeps Everything Extremely Organized Cyanb Tassel Bifold Ladies Clutch Wristlet Amazon $16.99 $12.99 See On Amazon Messy wallets can feel like the end of the world. Truly, what's worse than trying to find your credit card or subway card, only to hold up an entire line? Avoid that altogether by organizing your essentials in this faux leather wallet clutch. It features a checkbook holder, 12 card slots, a coin compartment, and three center pockets for cash, receipts, and even your cell phone. Best of all, you can clip a wristlet attachment on the outside to transform it into a clutch for a night out on the town.

35 A Flowy Maxi Dress That's A Boho-Lover's Dream Milumia Women's Button-Up Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $32.99 $30.99 See On Amazon If you're partial to the boho vibe, you'll fall head over heels for this beautiful, flowy A-line maxi dress. It features a V-neck, half-sleeves, center button closures, and a ruffled hem for a minimalistic feminine vibe that's sure to become a favorite — especially since it comes in 29 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

36 This Short-Sleeve Blouse That Goes With Jeans, Slacks, And Shorts Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Crave the comfort of a T-shirt but can't wear one to work? Try this silky short sleeve blouse that comes in seven colors. The loose-fitting design features a pleated back and hip-length hem for a tailored-yet-cozy end look. Made with 100 percent lyocell, it's lightweight and breathable, making it a must for the warmer seasons. Available sizes: XS-XXL

37 A Form-Fitting Little Black Dress That's Perfect For Summer And Spring Wenrine Women's Ribbed Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Is there such a thing as too many little black dresses? I think not. So, if you're looking to add one more to your collection (or start your collection to begin with), consider this stretchy bodycon mini dress. It's made of polyester and spandex for a comfortable and slightly stretchy fit, and even comes in 42 different colors that are perfect for the warm season ahead. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 These T-Shirts With A Moisture-Wicking Fabric Amazon Essentials Women's Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve T-Shirts (2 Pack) Amazon $18.50 See On Amazon An abundance of classic tees is totally normal, not to mention necessary. After all, you can wear them as undershirts, sleep shirts, or regular everyday shirts. So why buy one when you can snag a pack of two for a reasonable price? These sporty T-shirts feature a slightly loose fit that can even be worn to the gym. They're made of moisture-wicking tech fabric — ensuring that, wherever you wear them, you'll stay cool, calm, and collected. Available sizes: XS-XXL

39 These Socks That Are Hidden From View When Worn With Sneakers Ordenado Women's Non-Slip No-Show Socks (9 Pack) Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Stocking up on socks shouldn't break the bank — especially when it comes to short no-show socks. Luckily, Ordenado understands that and offers this nine-pack of non-slip socks for under $15. With a double silicone rubber backing, you can wear them with all your favorite sneakers without fear of them creeping down to your toes. Bonus: They wick away sweat so your feet will never feel damp when wearing them.