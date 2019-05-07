Holy Crap, These Weird (But Shockingly Useful) Things Are On Amazon

Shopping on Amazon can be a little tricky. Sometimes you look at a product and think to yourself, "Holy moly, where has this been all my life?" Other times, your first reaction is somewhere along the lines of, "The human race is doomed — and this oven mitt shaped like a cow is just our way of pressing fast-forward." But no matter how odd, zany, or downright weird you might find some products, it's hard to deny that most of the weird-as-hell products on Amazon are actually genius.

For example, I never thought that a blend of essential oils could help repel insects — yet there's a pack of pouches in here that rely solely on natural ingredients to keep pesky mosquitos at bay. And don't get me started on the hairbrush made with natural boar bristles, because I'm already about .003 seconds away from buying it.

Oops. Too late.

Whether you like to pick up oddball products that are natural conversation pieces, or even just enjoy discovering a bunch of quirky items that make your friends jealous, I think there's one thing we can agree on: all of these strange finds on Amazon are actually legitimately useful. So what are you waiting for? There's an under-eye massager in here that's just begging to be added to your shopping cart.

1. The Fryer That Delivers Crispy Food Without The Added Oil DASH Compact Air Fryer $40 Amazon See on Amazon By using AirCrisp technology instead of frying oil, the DASH compact air fryer still gets you that crispy fried food texture, but without the risk of burning yourself from oil splatter. You can easily make fries, chicken, fish, meats, frozen foods, and more in this fryer — plus, the automatic shut-off function prevents your ingredients from overcooking. Each order comes with a recipe guide, and the compact size makes it great for small kitchens, dorms, or RVs.

2. A Set Of Food Storage Containers That Are Leak-Proof JIAJIBAO Food Storage Containers (3 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Some food prep containers can leave messy leaks all over your fridge, but the JIAJIBAO food storage containers are designed to be completely leak-proof and non-stick — plus, they’re even completely odorless. These food storage containers also fold down for compact storage (which makes them great if you’re short on cabinet space), and the silicone construction is exceptionally durable. One Amazon reviewer even raved that these containers "take up very little space in my bag when I go home!"

3. The Clothes Hangers That Fold Down So You Can Take Them With You Daixers Folding Clothes Hangers (10 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality ABS plastic that's incredibly durable, the Daixers folding clothes hangers are perfect for anyone who needs a few extra hangers every time they travel. These hangers not only fold down to help save you precious storage space in your luggage, but the stainless steel screws in each one ensure that they won't break after frequent use. The tips on each hanger are ergonomically-designed so that they won't snag your threads, nor will they alter the shape of your garments.

4. A Laundry Tool That Ensures You Don't Waste Any Detergent Tidy-Cup Detergent Gadget (2 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of seeing your laundry detergent wastefully drip from its container? Then try using the Tidy-Cup detergent gadget to prevent the leakage. This handy gadget snaps into place over any economically-sized detergent or fabric softener spout, and if it ever gets dirty all you have to do is wipe it clean with a wet towel. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "I've not had drips on anything or anywhere since I started using it!"

5. The Organizer That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Socks In The Laundry SockDock Laundry Helper (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon No one enjoys seeing their socks go missing after a round of laundry, so try using the SockDock laundry helper to make sure nothing gets lost in your load. You can even hang this organizer right in your closet straight from the dryer for maximum convenience, and each order comes with two organizers: one for dirty socks, and a second to help keep your clean ones organized. Plus, they'll even work with gloves, scarves, headbands, mittens, lingerie, and more.

6. A Massage Roller That Reaches Deep Into Sore Muscles Azaria Handheld Massage Roller $13 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does its compact size make it great to take with you while you travel, but the Azaria handheld massage roller also has raised points that help you reach deep into tired, sore muscles for maximum relief. Unlike other massagers, this one is handheld so you can personally customize how intense or light your massage is, and the high-quality plastic is durable so that it won't buckle underneath intense pressure.

7. The Mount That Holds Your Nintendo Switch Up Against Practically Any Headrest TFY Headrest Nintendo Switch Mount $19 Amazon See on Amazon Attach this TFY headrest Nintendo Switch mount to the back of a car sea and allow your backseat passengers to play a round of Mario Cart while you're roadtripping. This mount lets you attach the Switch's tablet to the back of almost any headrest, and the silicone holding net ensures that your console won't get scratched whenever you pop it in and out of the mount. And for added convenience, you can easily reach all the buttons that are built into the switch without having to take it out of the mount.

8. A Stainless Steel Basket That Lets You Steam Vegetables With Ease Kitchen Deluxe Vegetable Steamer Basket $17 Amazon See on Amazon With an extendable handle as well as foldable silicone feet, the Kitchen Deluxe vegetable steamer basket makes it easy to cook your favorite vegetables — plus, it even keeps you safely away from hot steam that could burn your skin. Designed to fit pots and pans of all sizes, this steamer is also collapsible so that it takes up hardly any space while in storage, and the durable stainless steel construction won't rust over time.

9. The Food Storage Pot Made From Food-Grade Silicone Bakerpan Silicone Pot $20 Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made from 100 percent food-grade silicone, the Bakerpan silicone pot is completely non-stick, and it even collapses down for easy storage. You can use this pot for camping or everyday use, and it's great for steaming your food — or simply just warming up last night's leftovers in the microwave. The silicone construction is heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and the entire construction is also completely BPA-free.

10. A Set Of Knives Made From Durable Stainless Steel Vestaware Knife Set $30 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other knives that can grow rusty over time, the knives that come with the Vestaware knife set are made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel that stay sharper for longer than other knives. Each order comes with six knives (including a chef's knife, carving knife, utility knife, paring knife, and more), and the chic holding block swivels around so that you can easily place it almost anywhere in your kitchen.

11. The LED Strip Lights That Are Motion-Activated To Save You Money Livin' Well LED Strip Light Kit $20 Amazon See on Amazon Have a dark closet, drawer, or corner you want to light up? Try out the Livin' Well LED strip light kit — the built-in motion sensor makes them the perfect choice. And these lights are incredibly versatile: install them underneath your bed for some extra bedroom lighting, or even underneath your cabinets to help illuminate your kitchen. The LED bulbs are designed to last for up to 10 years, and the included 3M adhesive makes installation a breeze.

12. A Brush That Helps Straighten Your Hair While Eliminating Frizz BuTure Hair Straightening Brush $35 Amazon See on Amazon The BuTure hair straightening brush allows you to brush your way to straight hair — and it's designed with high-quality ionic ceramic teeth that help reduce frizz while preventing any breakage. The handle can rotate a full 360-degrees (which helps avoid annoying tangles in the power cord), and there are four heat settings to choose from so that people with all types of hair can use it.

13. The Pouches That Use Essential Oil To Help Repel Bugs Eco Defense Pest Control Pouches (12 Pack) $30 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional bug sprays can be formulated with all sorts of potentially harmful chemicals, whereas the Eco Defense pest control pouches use a combination of cedar, cinnamon, lemongrass, rosemary, mint, and peppermint essential oils to keep bugs at bay for up to 10 feet. Each pack of 12 pouches is good for up to one whole year, and the refreshing scent is a far cry from the acrid smell of most bug repellant sprays.

14. An Air Purifier That Gets Rid Of Germs And Pet Odors Guardian Technologies Air Purifier $35 Amazon See on Amazon Sure it's great for helping to get rid of airborne germs, but the Guardian Technologies air purifier is also designed to reduce stubborn odors from pets, mold, smoking, cooking, and more. This air purifier uses zero filters so that you don't have to worry about cleaning or replacing any (which helps save you money compared to other air purifiers), and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I plugged it in right next to the garbage can, and the next morning there was no smell!"

15. The Massager That Helps Your Eye Creams And Serums Sink In More LANDWIND Eye Massager $18 Amazon See on Amazon This LANDWIND eye massager has 10,000 high-frequency sonic vibrations a minute — which means it can not only help serums sink in better, it helps combat puffiness underneath your eyes. The vibrations are also great for stimulating collagen production which, in turn, reduces the appearance of dark circles. And in the event you don't have dark circles or puffiness, you can also use this tool as a facial massager on your forehead, cheeks, lips, nose, and more.

16. A Foot Sleeve That Helps Alleviate Pain From Bunions Flyen Bunion Corrector Sleeve Kit $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got bunions, hallux valgus, hammer toe, or practically any other foot-related malady, the Flyen bunion corrector sleeve kit can help. These sleeves are designed to reduce the friction between your toes so that walking is less painful, and one size is designed to fit most feet. The 100 percent medical-grade silicone construction is exceptionally durable, they're reusable, and one reviewer writes: "Everything is clearly thoughtfully made and VERY comfortable. The several different options ensure that I will always have something to use. I can wear one of the correctors in any closed shoe I own and you don't even feel it's there. I highly recommend this product."

17. The Chair Leg Caps Made From Durable Silicone Godehone Chair Leg Caps (32 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional plastic caps that can still scratch your hardwood surfaces, the Godehone chair leg caps are made from silicone that's soft — but durable and effective in protecting your furniture and floors. Silicone is also naturally anti-slip so you won't have to worry about your furniture sliding across the ground, and they take only seconds to install.

18. A Credit Card That Combines 11 Tools Into One Explore Mate Survival Card $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, the Explore Mate survival card combines 11 handy tools all into one convenient place, including a bottle opener, flat screwdriver, sharp cutting edge, can opener, ruler, wrench, saw blade, and more. A perfect find for any DIY- or camping-enthusiast, one Amazon reviewer even raved that "you can feel the weight and thickness right when you touch it!"

19. The Detangling Hairbrush With Natural Boar Bristles Osensia Detangling Flexi Brush $14 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of painfully tugging the tangles out of your hair, the Osensia detangling flexi brush helps separate any knotted strands so that they detangle with ease, plus the boar bristles are great for redistributing healthy scalp oils from root to tip. Unlike other hairbrushes, this one is infused with germanium in order to help promote blood circulation in your scalp, plus the handle is ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you work.

20. A Lotion That Helps Dry And Heal Any Unwanted Blemishes End-Zit Acne Drying Lotion $17 Amazon See on Amazon Picking at acne is a sure-fire recipe for making them worse, whereas the End-Zit acne drying lotion not only conceals any unwanted blemishes, but the formula also helps dry and heal them quickly. This lotion is hypoallergenic as well as non-irritating, and unlike other acne serums it won't clog your pores. You can also use this lotion to help reduce the appearance of razor bumps, and it's great for helping to tame oily T-zones.

21. The Magnetic Knife Holder That's Made From Walnut Hardwood Kurouto Kitchenware Magnetic Knife Holder $36 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes a magnetic stainless steel bar just doesn't match your kitchen decor the way you want, which is why the Kurouto Kitchenware magnetic knife holder is made with premium walnut hardwood that matches practically any dark cabinets. The ultra-strong magnets are embedded on the inside and can hold even your largest chef's knife, plus you can even use this magnetic holder to keep track of magnetic objects in your laundry room, office, or garage.

22. An Aromatherapy Mist That Helps You Relax Before Bedtime Eunoia Naturals Relax Aromatherapy Mist $23 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever found yourself tossing and turning at night because your mind is still going 1,000 miles per minute, try using the Eunoia Naturals relax aromatherapy mist to calm your mind before bedtime. Formulated with lavender and chamomile essential oils that help reduce stress and nervous tension, just spray it on your linens, pillows, or in the room before bedtime to see results. Plus, each order also comes with a 30-minute guided meditation exercise to help you relax and fall asleep at night.

23. The Memory Foam Pillow That Preserves The Curve Of Your Neck While You Sleep MARNUR Cervical Contour Pillow $44 Amazon See on Amazon Waking up feeling sore and stiff is no one's idea of a good morning, which is why the MARNUR cervical contour pillow is designed to help maintain the natural curve of your neck, allowing you to fall asleep comfortably without the ensuing aches and pains. This pillow is also great for people who need some extra support while they sleep on their sides or back, and the memory foam stuffing is incredibly soft as well as breathable.

24. A Cleansing Tooth Powder That's Free From Any Fluoride Frau Fowler Tooth Powder $7 Amazon See on Amazon Completely fluoride-free and organic, the Frau Fowler tooth powder is a great way to clean your teeth without any added chemicals that can potentially become harmful in large amounts. Not only does this powder help remineralize your teeth with calcium, strontium, and boron, but the added essential oils (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and tea tree) give it a completely natural taste. And unlike traditional toothpastes, this one can also easily last for up to eight weeks of daily use.

25. The Car Air Purifier That Can Simultaneously Charge Your Devices TwinkleBirds Car Air Purifier $23 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas competing air purifiers force you to choose between clean air versus charging your phone, the TwinkleBirds car air purifier has a built-in USB port so that you can simultaneously clear the air while powering your devices. This air purifier is great for removing pollen, dust, pet dander, and more from your surroundings while you drive, plus there's no filter required so you won't have to worry about spending money on replacements.

26. A Pack Of Wipes That Clean Your Teeth, Gums, And Tongue Hisight Fresh Breath Cleaning Wipes (20 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Anytime you're camping, traveling, hiking, or simply unable to use a toothbrush, try using the Hisight fresh breath cleaning wipes. These wipes are designed to remove the film of bacteria and residue that build up on your teeth overnight, and since there's no water or rinsing required they're perfect to use when you're out and about. They're even powerful enough that they can remove stains from coffee, tea, wine, and more — plus, each wipe is individually wrapped for convenient transportation.

27. The Sponge That Takes All The Dirt And Grime Out Of Your Makeup Brushes DUcare Makeup Brush Cleaner Set $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether your makeup brushes are caked in dirt, foundation, excess powder, or just general grime, the DUcare makeup brush cleaner set can get them back into top-shelf condition. The cleansing soap cleans and conditions your brushes so they're not left feeling dry and scratchy, and the removal sponge pulls out any remaining makeup particles that managed to hang on. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the soap smells so good" and that "all my brushes look brand-new!"

28. A Brush That Combines Three Makeup Tools Into One ZOREYA Makeup Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon You could keep carrying loads of makeup brushes and tools around with you when you travel, or you could just downsize to the ZOREYA makeup brush. This brush combines a large angled brush, sponge blender, and small eye blending brush all into one tool — and the curved design fits comfortably in your hand while you work. One Amazon reviewer with sensitive skin even noted that this brush doesn't leave her skin "feeling itchy" whenever she puts on blush.

29. The Brush And Dustpan Set Made With Eco-Friendly Bamboo Full Circle Brush And Dustpan Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the bamboo design look really nice, but the Full Circle brush and dustpan set is also eco-friendly since bamboo is a renewable source of wood. There's a built-in loop that you can use to hang this dustpan set while in storage (or it can even stand on its own depending on your needs), plus the soft edge on the pan helps capture more dirt.

30. A Device That Helps Reduce Pain And Soreness In Your Neck Mwellewm Neck Pillow $17 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got neck pain, migraines, arthritis, or even a herniated disk, the Mwellewm neck pillow can help alleviate the pain in minutes. This pillow uses trigger point therapy to simulate the feel of an actual massage as it reduces the pressure on your neck, and the lightweight design makes it easy for people of all ages to use. One Amazon reviewer even compared using this pillow to seeing a professional masseuse.

31. The Nose Hair Trimmer That's Completely Waterproof AMAGARM Nose Hair Trimmer $13 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other electronic trimmers, the AMAGARM nose hair trimmer is completely waterproof, allowing you to trim any unwanted hairs while you take a shower. The blades in this device won't pull or tug at your hair so that trimming them is painless, and the micro-vacuum system collects the hairs so that your workspace is free of any clippings. Able to run for up to 100 minutes using just one AA battery, this trimmer is also incredibly silent.

32. An LED Flashlight That's Resistant To Water Hatori Mini LED Flashlight $8 Amazon See on Amazon The compact design of the Hatori mini LED flashlight makes it perfect for emergency kits and backpacks alike — and it's water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about it short-circuiting in damp conditions. This flashlight is skid-proof so that it'll still work if you drop it, and the aluminum alloy exterior is incredibly durable. Able to run for up to two hours using just one AAA battery, it also has a built-in clip that you can use to attach it to your hat, backpack, belt, or more.

33. The Mount That Keeps Your Smartphone From Sliding All Over Your Dashboard Besiva Car Phone Mount $17 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other mounts that stick to your air vents, the Besiva car phone mount has a silicone bottom, coupled with sticky rubber pads, that keep it securely fastened to your dashboard so that your smartphone (or GPS) is easier to read. The silicone bottom ensures that this mount won't scratch the interior of your car, and the mount itself is large enough that it can accommodate the iPhone 4S and newer.

34. A Stone That Removes Pilling From Your Sweaters Sweater Stone Pilling Rock $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you ever find that your sweaters start to pill over time, try using the Sweater Stone pilling rock to get rid of them. This stone is made from natural pumice, and allows you to remove pilling from furniture, fleece, knits, sweaters, and more without having to send them to the dry cleaner. Not only does this stone help renew the quality of your garments, but it even saves you money over time since it can last for up to 10 years with regular use.

35. The Strap That Lets You Stretch Without Needing A Partner OPTP Original Stretch-Out Strap $16 Amazon See on Amazon Some deep stretches require the help of a partner, but with the OPTP original stretch-out strap you can easily perform dozens of deep stretches all by yourself. Made from durable nylon that's resistant to tears (so you don't need to worry about it breaking under stress), this strap has 10 individual loops that let you choose how deep or shallow your stretches are — and each order also comes with an instructional exercise book to get you started.

36. A Pack Of Colored Straps That Help You Keep Your Cables Organized Avantree Cord Organizers (20 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon I don't know about you, but the back of my television is an absolute maze of tangled cables and wires — so why not keep them organized with the Avantree cord organizers? These wraps come in a variety of colors so that you can easily determine which cable is going where, and each order comes with three different sizes: small, medium, and large. Reusable as well as durable, one Amazon reviewer even found that she could use them to "wrap the handles of my canvas grocery bags together to keep stuff from falling out!"

37. The Yoga Block That's Resistant To Unpleasant Odors REEHUT Yoga Blocks (2 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon With a slip-resistant surface and beveled edges that ensure you can get a safe grip, the REEHUT yoga blocks let you perform a variety of yoga poses that you normally couldn't perform without the extra height and support. You can use these blocks for yoga, pilates, physical therapy, or even simply to help improve your balance — and the moisture-proof material helps prevent the blocks from absorbing any odors.

38. A Foot Rocker That Helps Alleviate Pain From Your Legs Vive Foot Rocker $18 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got Achilles tendinitis, shin splints, plantar fasciitis, or even just tense leg muscles, the Vive foot rocker can help you stretch out those leg muscles and alleviate pain. This rocker has non-slip rubber grips on the bottom so it doesn't slide all over the place while you're stretching, plus the raised heel plate locks into place so your feet stay snug and secure. And as an added bonus, there's even a mid-foot gap that lets you use this rocker to stretch your ankles as well.