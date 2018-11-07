69 Weird-As-Hell Products On Amazon That Are Actually Genius

A single Amazon search can send you spiraling through a whole array of emotions. One product makes you ask, "Why does this exist?" while the next prompts the following email to your landlord: "Is it cool if the rent's late? I had to buy a thing." Then there's the weird Amazon products that are actually genius — the middle of the Venn diagram when it comes to shopping. This one starts with the first reaction and ends with the second, but ultimately, it was well worth the emotional roller coaster.

What's so intriguing about these bizarre but brilliant products? It's hard to put your finger on one thing in particular. I enjoy likening them to that Slime from the '90s. The commercial literally described it as "gooey, oozey, cold, and clammy," and yet everyone wanted it anyway. There was just something about it.

These weird beauty products, strange gadgets, and underrated kitchen tools are a little bit like that. They might make you raise an eyebrow at first, but the more you think about it, the more you realize just how much you need it in your life. Here's 70 of the weirdest and coolest things Amazon has to offer right now.

4 A Cute Little Shower Speaker That Packs A Serious Musical Punch Victsing Shower Speaker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Grunge out with your sponge out using this adorable shower speaker. It has suction cups so you can attach it to the wall of your shower, and the reliable Bluetooth capability lets you wirelessly connect to your devices to stream your favorite playlists. A built-in hands-free mic lets you answer phone calls while you're sudsing up, too. The silicone case helps the speaker withstand dust, water, and minor bumps — meaning it's great for the beach, too.

5 This Light-Up Mirror That Also Charges Your Phone On The Go Shinngo Compact Mirror Power Bank $20 Amazon See on Amazon It lights up with an LED vanity ring, it reflects your image with two different magnifications, and it charges your phone on the go. What more could anyone want from the this compact power bank? The built-in 3000 mAH battery recharges via USB port, and it's small, lightweight, and fits easily into a purse. Choose from colors like gold, pink, and rose gold.

6 This Nourishing Night Cream That's Made From Actual Goat's Milk Goat's Milk Night Cream $11 Amazon See on Amazon Smearing your face with goat's milk is a little unusual, but skeptical reviewers have been turned. This Goat's Milk night cream nourishes deficient skin and restores the fatty protective layer so you're moisturized, revitalized, and extra smooth come morning. It's wonderful for especially dry faces, it smells great, and it absorbs fast.

8 This Bluetooth Tracker So You Never Lose Your Keys Again Rinex Bluetooth Key Finder $22 Amazon See on Amazon If you often lose your keys, phone, wallet, or purse, this bluetooth finder has your back. It's a Bluetooth tracker that connects with an app on your phone to locate your lost item through GPS. It even lets you know when your keys (or other commonly-lost object) is out of range with blinking LED lights. And it works both ways: if you lose your phone, you can use the chip to locate it.

9 These Bizarre Red Clay Inserts That Massage Your Feet And Absorb Odors From Your Shoes Nature In Hand Red Clay Acupressure Insoles $8 Amazon See on Amazon These strange but effective acupressure insoles massage your feet with reflexology bumps while you walk. They're also made with red clay, so they absorb moisture and odors, and they help to cushion your feet. They fit women's sizes 7 to 11, and can be trimmed down so they're the right shape for any pair of shoes. One reviewer writes: "I bought my second pair because they help my feet and give it easier for me to have more energy! I’ve had my first for six months and use them about 8 hours every day, working, writing, walking even running."

11 A Locket Necklace That Doubles As A Portable Essential Oil Diffuser Teardrop Aromatherapy Diffuser Necklace $16 Amazon See on Amazon Carry the scent of your favorite essential oils with you anywhere with this aromatherapy necklace that comes with 12 cotton felt pads, which slowly diffuse your oils throughout the day. The teardrop design is made from hypoallergenic stainless steel, while the pads are colored to match any outfit.

13 This Plug-And-Go Gadget That Speeds Up Your WiFi Connection COMFAST Wireless WiFi Adapter $20 Amazon See on Amazon This might look like your average flash drive, but it's actually a wireless adapter that speeds up your WiFi. Simply plug it into a USB port and enjoy fast internet without all that buffering. Whether your signal is weak on your laptop or you're on a computer without WiFi capabilities, this awesome gadget can help.

14 This Pouch That Clips Onto Your Bra To Keep Valuables Safe And Hidden Pacsafe Secret Bra Pouch $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft-to-the-touch lingerie fabric, this Pacsafe pouch holds your valuables super close — like, clipped-to-your-bra close. The adjustable elastic strap works well around the side band, between the cups, or over the shoulder straps, and it can hold everything from keys to credit cards. It's even machine-washable and has anti-theft technology built into the fabric.

15 This Seaweed Powder For All Your DIY Skincare Needs Aromine Seaweed Powder $14 Amazon See on Amazon This 100 percent natural seaweed powder is a DIY beauty must. You can combine it with water or carrier oils to make face masks, body wraps, and cellulite balms. With vitamins E and B12, amino acids, minerals, and trace elements — the powder cleanses and exfoliates the skin, detoxifies pores, and soothes irritation. Use it to give your skin a revitalized glow.

16 This $10 Waffle Maker That Makes Adorable Mini Waffles Dash Mini Waffle Maker $20 Amazon See on Amazon What's so strange about a waffle maker? Not much — but this one is adorably mini, $10, and amazing quality. The non-stick plates allow for easily cooking and clean-up, so you can have a quality waffle in under 3 minutes. One reviewer says it's the "Best impulse buy I've ever made," while another writes, "I squeal every time I pull out a perfectly made baby waffle because they are just so darn cute!"

17 This "Glitter Snot" That Actually Stays On Your Eyes (Or Face, Or Body) UCANBE Glitter Snot $6 Amazon See on Amazon Bizarre name, great idea. UCANBE Glitter Snot is loaded with sparkles in five different colors. This one is a gorgeous blue-green mermaid shade, and it's formulated with a long-lasting gel base that keeps every sparkle in place all night. It can be used on your face, eyelids, or body without causing irritation.

18 These Tongs/Spatula Hybrids So You Can Serve, Flip, And Cradle With One Tool Clever Tongs (Set of 2) $25 Amazon See on Amazon Because they combine a spatula with a pair of tongs, Clever Tongs allow you to flip, cradle, grab, or scoop with one utensil. The non-stick and heat-resistant silicone cradle is great for everything from eggs to loose vegetables, and it's safe to put in the dishwasher.

20 A Flat Magnetic Doorstop That You'll Never, Ever Trip Over Fantom Doorstop $25 Amazon See on Amazon The Fantom doorstop will never trip you, get stuck, or get misplaced. That's because it adheres to the floor and catches the door with a flush, super strong magnet. It works on any floor type (whether it's tile, hardwood, or carpet), and buyers say it's really easy to install on your own.

22 A Face Wipe That Uses Organic Apple Cider Vinegar To Combat Acne Hello Cider Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wipes $17 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for traveling so that you're not stuck lugging around multiple creams and ointments, these organic apple cider vinegar face wipes are infused with tea tree and rose oils to combat unwanted blemishes and acne anytime you're on the go. Each wipe is contains a blend of 100 percent natural and organic apple cider vinegar that works as a natural anti-fungal, helping your skin prevent pimples from forming — carry them in your purse and you'll never get caught with oily skin again!

23 An Egg Slicer That Also Lets You Dice Eggs Gourmia Egg Slicer $9 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is place a hardboiled egg inside this egg slicer and you'll instantly have perfectly, evenly sliced egg. The two different slicing options means you can choose between even wedges or long strips, and since it's made out of rust-proof stainless steel wire you can be assured you'll never have to replace the blades.

24 This Clip That Doubles As A Handle For Really Heavy Bags Handy Camel Bag Clip $13 Amazon See on Amazon For fastening and carrying huge bags, there's the Handy Camel clip. It's great for sealing and transporting stuff like cat litter, dog food, soil, charcoal, or ice melt, because it has a no-tear design that won't puncture bags — and it can support up to 40 pounds at a time.

25 A Little Cup That Clips To Your Plate For Easy Dipping Dip Clips (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon These mini clips are perfect for attaching salad dressing, guac, salsa, and more to the sides of your plates and bowls — and the soft grip secures to the edge without causing any scratches. They hold just enough for one person, are dishwasher safe, and even work on paper plates.

26 This Safe Toothpaste That Beats Other Brands, Natural Or Not Davids Natural Toothpaste $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made from premium natural ingredients with a focus on sustainability, Davids toothpaste skips the fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate. Instead, it uses birch xylitol, mint oil, and baking soda to whiten teeth and freshen breath, and reviewers say it's their "favorite toothpaste out of both natural and normal toothpastes."

27 A Pore-Cleansing Mask Made From Egg Whites Skinfood Egg White Pore Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon Your first reaction to an egg probably isn't "let me just rub that on my face," but egg whites are actually loaded with proteins that help shrink pores and increase elasticity. This Skinfood egg white mask penetrates deep into the pores to push out oil and dead skin cells. Reviewers can't stop raving because it gets rid of blackheads, it works on any skin type, and everything feels soft and smooth after rinsing.

28 The Facial Roller That You Store In Your Freezer Vanity Planet Facial Ice Roller $17 Amazon See on Amazon Improve circulation, de-puff eyes, and shrink pores with this facial ice roller. You simply store it in the freezer, and when your skin needs some TLC, you take it out and roll it all over your neck and face. It also works well for easing sunburn, bug bites, and sore muscles.

29 The Hand-Held Massager That Eases Tight Muscles While It Rolls Across Your Skin MOJI Mini Pro Massager $30 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it fits in the palm of your hand, this MOJI Mini Pro massager is seriously powerful. "It's been AMAZING for my sore feet and feels incredible after a long run," says one reviewer. The secret? Seven stainless steel balls in various sizes that glide along your skin, which helps to work out tense areas and improve circulation. You can even stick it in the freezer for cooling relief.

30 This Epic Mood Lamp With Millions Of Color Choices And Several Useful Features NOTTI Smart Mood Lamp $35 Amazon See on Amazon The NOTTI is a modern and elegant mood light that syncs up to your devices to give you 16 million different color options and hues. It can also pulse to the beat of music, flash when you receive a text or notification, and wake you up with a gradual light that mimics the sun.

31 These Toe Separators That Help With Alignment And Pain Relief ToePal Gel Separators (1 Pair) $18 Amazon See on Amazon For proper toe alignment and pain relief, there's these ToePal separators. They're made from a hygienic and washable medical-grade gel that's both comfortable and supportive, and you can even wear them inside your shoes to reduce cramping and aches during the day.

32 This Classy Rose Gold Case To Protect Your Makeup Sponge Blenderelle Makeup Blender Storage $14 Amazon See on Amazon The Blenderelle fits all shapes and sizes of makeup sponges and blenders. Designed with a vented twist opening, it keeps it safe from damage and germs while simultaneously allowing it to dry after each use. It comes in black as well as rose gold, and reviewers say it's so useful if you travel with your makeup.

33 This Car Mount That Works Alongside The PopSocket Phone Grip imluckies PopSocket Car Mount $7 Amazon See on Amazon PopSockets are awesome because they lay flat against your phone when not in use, but pop out to two different heights for effortless gripping and propping. The PopSocket car mount takes this genius invention one step further, because you can now attach your PopSocket (and therefore your phone) to your car vent. It works with any device, it's really sturdy, and removing your phone from it is a snap.

36 This Futuristic-Looking Pillow That's Designed To Keep You Cool And Comfy LinenSpa Gel Memory Foam Pillow $22 Amazon See on Amazon This memory foam pillow is infused with a cooling gel designed to keep you from getting too hot at night. It also aligns the spine by contouring to your head, neck, and shoulders, so you get support where you need it most. The cover is made out of breathable cotton and it's easily removable, so you can throw it in the wash at any time.

37 A Bizarre Infuser Pot That Filters The Loose Tea Leaves And Pours From The Bottom Teaze Tea Infuser $22 Amazon See on Amazon With its revolutionary new method that steeps loose leaf tea by the cup, this tea pot has an incredibly high rating on Amazon. Put your loose-leaf blend of choice directly into the Teaze infuser's steeping chamber, then add hot water. To dispense, place the infuser on top of any standard mug or cup, which activates the flow-through the valve and filters the leaves out of the liquid as it pours.

39 An Anti-Chafing Spray That Won't Rub Off With Sweat TRISLIDE Anti-Chafe Spray $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other chafing solutions feel greasy on the skin, this anti-chafe spray goes on evenly and leaves a silky-feeling emollient on your skin, allowing your skin to breathe so your pores don't get clogged. It's even sweat-proof and waterproof so you can wear it practically anywhere without having to worry about it rubbing off, and when you're done it easily comes off using just plain ol' soap and water — staining clothes will never be an issue!

40 These Socks That Keep Odors Under Control Bambu Women's No-Show Socks $14 Amazon See on Amazon As you get older you realize that not all socks are created equal, and that good, comfortable socks are almost as important as the shirt you wear. These no-show socks are not only made from anti-bacterial material to keep your feet smelling fresh, but the silicone heel grips help ensure that they stay put in your shoes without sliding down or riding up.

41 An Activity Tracker Bracelet That Actually Helps Control Your Snoring SnoreBuster Bracelet $50 Amazon See on Amazon When the SnoreBuster bracelet detects snoring, it sends a vibrating signal to your wrist, which then prompts you to change positions so you can breathe better. It's also a rechargeable watch and a step counter, and reviewers who were "skeptical but willing to try" say that, according to their happily sleeping partner, it actually works.

42 This Aromatherapy Balm That's Supposed To Keep You Calm In Stressful Situations W.S. Badger Company Stress Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon Everything in this W.S. Badger Company stress balm is USDA-certified organic, but unlike other natural balms, this one targets your mood instead of your muscles. It utilizes the power of aromatherapy to relax your mind and ease stress out of your body, so you can feel calm in any situation — and is fortified with olive oil, tangerine oil, rosehip extract, and lavender.

43 This Cute Magnetic Cloud That Holds Onto Your Keys For You TWONE White Cloud Key Holder $6 Amazon See on Amazon This fluffy white cloud is a whimsical addition to your decor and a practical solution for your misplaced keys. It uses a powerful magnet to hold all your metal essentials, so you always know where to find them. The adhesive backing lets you mount it anywhere without damage, and one reviewer calls it "one of the most useful purchases [they've] ever made on Amazon."

44 This Weird Grape Cutter For Anyone Who Loves Kitchen Gadgets OXO Tot Grape Cutter $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you eat a lot of fruit salad (or regular salad), this OXO Tot grape cutter is a solid addition to your kitchen. The hidden serrated blade quarters seedless grapes, olives, or small tomatoes, making for incredibly easy prep work. It can be taken apart for easy cleaning, and everything is BPA-free.

45 A Sheet That Works Like A Sleeping Bag For Easy Travel Cocoon Cotton TravelSheet $25 Amazon See on Amazon The TravelSheet can be used as a thin blanket, a liner for your sleeping bag, or a set of replacement sheets in a hotel or hostel. The special weaving technique makes the cotton especially lightweight but durable, so it's great for anyone who travels regularly. There's even a pocket for a pillow insert and a Velcro closure to get in and out easily.

47 These Quality Magnetic Eyelashes That Have Three Magnets Instead Of One Magnetic Eyelashes (2 Pairs) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe you're sick of applying glue-based lashes, or maybe you couldn't get the hang of them to begin with. Either way, these magnetic eyelashes are such a great idea. They clip above and below your natural lashes for a fuller, more dramatic look in seconds. Not only are they reusable and waterproof, but they're safe for sensitive eyes, too. Since they have three magnets (unlike other brands, which usually have one), they look a lot more convincing.

48 The Hot Oil Hair Masks That Soften And Reduce Split Ends — And You Can Put It In The Microwave ST. TROPICA Coconut Oil Hair Mask (Set of 3) $15 Amazon See on Amazon This restorative hair mask combines organic, raw, unrefined, and cold-pressed coconut oil with other ingredients like biotin, horsetail, green tea, and hibiscus. The result? Softer, shinier hair with fewer split ends, even if you color or heat-style. It won't weigh hair down (even if it's really thin), and it's especially great for making curls softer and more manageable. One reviewer writes: "I've been using it once a week for 3 weeks now and I can feel a difference in how soft my hair is and see how shiny it looks. I've also noticed a difference in the amount of flakes/redness from my dry scalp."

49 This Treatment That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Tend Skin Shaving Treatment $15 Amazon See on Amazon The worst part of swimsuit season is the onset of razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Tend Skin Solution can keep them at bay. The formula cleanses and micro-exfoliates skin, which helps eliminate those red bumps, while preventing hairs from getting trapped under the surface. The solution works whether you wax, shave, or are getting electrolysis. This reviewer says, "This product is the most effective way to treat razor burn and ingrown hairs that I've found. I have sensitive skin and am allergic to so many things; however, I had no problem with this product. I'll definitely be reordering it when I run out!"

50 The Essential Oil Spray That Tackles Odors On Your Feet And In Your Shoes Right Foot Shoe Deodorant Spray $13 Amazon See on Amazon Don't worry — this Right Foot shoe deodorant spray can be used on your left foot, too. #Dadjoke. It's an entirely natural mix of essential oils that fight bacteria and keep fungus in check, so it's strong enough to tackle the most powerful smells, but gentle on sensitive skin. It's made with peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree oil.

51 This Simple But Effective Stainless Steel Massager That You Can Heat Or Freeze Massage Ball Roller $13 Amazon See on Amazon Place this ball roller in hot water for a warm, soothing massage, or keep it in the freezer to ease sore spots and inflammation. Either way, reviewers say it feels wonderful anywhere, from their necks to their feet, and since it's made of stainless steel, it can be used alongside massage oils or washed when it gets dirty.

52 A Shimmery, Highly-Moisturizing Cream With A Unique Name Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $45 Amazon See on Amazon What exactly is Bum Bum Cream? Despite the name, you can use it all over your body. It has a lovely coconut and rose scent that reviewers say "smells like sunshine in a jar," and it utilizes cupuaçu butter to penetrate the skin and moisturize even better than cocoa butter. Last but not least, it's infused with tiny golden sparkles that leave your skin shimmery and glowing.

53 A Rainbow Toilet Light That Also Sterilizes The Bowl And Freshens Up The Air Sunnest Automatic Toilet Sterilizer Light (2 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Let's run through your midnight bathroom routine with the Sunnest toilet light: you get out of bed, walk to the bathroom, and the Sunnest automatically turns on, cycling through a rainbow of colors. You do your business (without having to blind yourself with the overhead light), and go back to bed. Two minutes later, the Sunnest sterilizes the bowl with a UV light and purifies the air in the bathroom with a fresh scent. Awesome.

54 This Gorgeous Shower Head That Power Massages Your Body Aqua Elegante Massager Showerhead $35 Amazon See on Amazon The Aqua Elegante showerhead has three unique settings: a saturating rinse for a traditional shower, a power massage for sore muscles, and a gentle mist for a spa-like experience. The flow limiter is removable for higher water pressures, and it's made from surprisingly durable materials that won't crack, rust, or leak. "Honestly, the easiest plumbing project ever!" says one reviewer. "It looks great and the spray settings are very nice!"

56 This Insulated Jar That Makes It Easy To Travel With Your Food MIRA Lunch Food Jar $16 Amazon See on Amazon With its double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation, wide mouth, and large capacity interior, the MIRA food jar makes it easy to take homemade meals to school or work. It preserves the temperature all day (whether you're eating hot soup or cold fruit), and the firm seal will prevent messy leaks, so you can toss the whole thing in your bag without worrying.

57 A Smart Funnel That Minimizes Double-Bottle Clutter And Gets Every Last Drop Smart Funnel $8 Amazon See on Amazon This genius tool is called the Smart Funnel, and it fastens two bottles together when you're trying to transfer liquid from one to the other. It prevents drips, clamps securely onto bottles of all different sizes, and is sturdy enough to hold the second one upside-down to get every last drop. If that's not impressive, maybe the incredibly high ratings will sway you.

58 A Stainless Steel Tool That Removes Corn From The Cob In Seconds Ooko Corn Thresher $10 Amazon See on Amazon Where was this thing when I had braces for six years? The Ooko corn thresher uses sharp (but safe) stainless steel teeth to remove several rows of corn from the cob at once. It has an easy-grip handle and reviewers say, "This thing peels like nobody's business."

60 This Bizarre Tool Is Called A "Sushi Bazooka," And It Helps You Make Your Own Rolls At Home Sushi Bazooka $14 Amazon See on Amazon Make your own sushi at home with this weird, easy, and satisfying Sushi Bazooka. Simply open the tube, add in your ingredients, and squeeze it out onto a sheet of seaweed. Then wrap it up, cut it into slices, and you have your own homemade roll. It also comes with a mat, and apparently takes fewer than 10 minutes to do.

61 The Hair Brush That Combats Frizz While It Straightens AsaVea Straightening Brush $39 Amazon See on Amazon The AsaVea brush actually styles and straightens as it combs through your hair. The secret? The ceramic bristles heat up quickly and make contact with all the individual strands, so one or two passes leaves you with manageable, frizz-free hair. It has a scald-free design, heats up in under 1 minute, and has multiple temperature settings to suit any hair type.

62 The Heavy Duty Hand Soap That Won't Dry Out Your Skin Grip Clean Heavy Duty Hand Soap $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other heavy-duty soaps have to rely on harsh chemicals to deliver a thorough clean, the Grip Clean heavy duty hand soap is not only completely natural, but it's also free from any solvents or chemicals that can damage or dry out your skin. Powerful enough to get rid of grease and oil stains, yet gentle enough that it can be used all over your entire body, this heavy-duty soap uses coconut and olive oil to moisturize the skin while it washes away dirt and grime.

63 The Little Cover That Stops Crumbs And Drips From Falling Between Your Oven And Counter Silicone Stove Gap Cover (Set of 2) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Because the space between your stove and counter is normally a gross abyss filled with crumbs and arbitrary stickiness, there are these gap covers. They're made from a heat-resistant silicone that you can trim to fit your counter, so spills and crumbs wipe off rather than sink down into the crack.

64 This Slim 2500mAh Power Bank That Fits Right In Your Wallet Kolumn Wallet Pocket Power Card $12 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's the size of a credit card, this Kolumn power bank has a 2500mAh battery that's compatible with most devices and charges them fast and fully. It also doesn't require you to reboot or open your phone; just plug it in and enjoy watching that battery life go up instead of down.

65 This Genius Eyeliner Stamp For The Perfect Cat Eye Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon See on Amazon Winged eyeliner is tricky. Without a steady hand, you can end up less '60s rock 'n' roll goddess and more I-applied-my-makeup-before-I-had-my-coffee-this-morning. Luckily, this brilliant eyeliner stamp can help. It comes with two pens: one for the left eye and one for the right eye. And each pen has two sides: the stamp end creates a foolproof curved wing at the corner, while the super smooth liquid on the other end helps you define the rest of the eye.

66 A Ball For Your Dryer That Soften Fabrics And Shortens Drying Time Nellie's All-Natural Dryerballs $15 Amazon See on Amazon Waiting around for your clothes to finish in the dryer is about as fun as watching water boil, but with these all-natural dryerballs it takes 25 percent less time for your clothes to finish in the dryer — think of how much electricity that saves over the course of a year! Each ball is guaranteed to last up to two years and not only leave your clothes feeling soft, but help in limiting wrinkles and lint as well.

67 This Two-Tier Automatic Egg Cooker That Makes So Many Different Styles Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker $28 Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type of person who entertains with fancy deviled egg appetizers, the Dash Deluxe egg cooker is a lifesaver. It cooks up to 12 eggs at once — soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled, and it can even make scrambled eggs, poached eggs, or omelets. Set it and forget it with the auto-off function, and throw all the accessories in the dishwasher when you're done.

68 This Fuzz Remover That Works On All Types Of Fabrics Gleener Fuzz Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon Since there are no moving blades or motors in this Gleener fuzz remover, you can rest assured that your garments won't wind up with any accidental damage while trying to remove fuzz and pilling. It even has three interchangeable edges so that you can safely de-pill fabrics of all types: sweaters, coats, wool, cashmere ... you name it, this fuzz remover can do it — and because it doesn't require any batteries or charging, you can easily take it with you while traveling.