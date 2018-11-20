I never really knew what my love language was until quite recently. I mean, I've always liked hearing that my partner loves me, and I'm not mad at the occasional gift, but I didn't think either of these things were my love language. Recently, I figured out that it's quality time, and how I found out was so amazing that I can't quit brainstorming date ideas if your love language is quality time, just so we can recreate that moment. My partner and I were at Disneyland, and after a long day of fun, we ended the night just sitting on a bench with a view of Sleeping Beauty's castle, eating Dole Whip. Even after a day full of rides, yummy food, and Disney magic, that simple, relatively quiet moment was my favorite of the day because it was pure quality time.

The good news is you don’t have to make the trek to Anaheim, California to recreate that same feeling (although if you can, I highly recommend it), because it has less to do with the setting than it does with just putting aside every distraction and being present with one another. It also doesn't hurt if what you're doing is fun. With that in mind, here are some romantic and fun ways to clock some serious quality time with your sweetie.

1 Take a road trip. Giphy If you want some quality one-on-one time, nothing beats a road trip. It doesn’t even have to be somewhere really far away! Just far enough that you get some time together in the car and that the destination offers a change of scenery — partly because it’s fun to mix it up, but more importantly because it will also create a distinct memory of a special day you shared together.

2 Go camping. Giphy Get away from it all — and I mean all — with a camping trip for two. Not much for roughing it? (Same!) Then stay in a cabin. The point is just to get back to a simpler life without all the distractions. That way you can just focus on one another and reconnect — preferably under a night sky full of stars.

3 Have a game night for two. Giphy Playing board games together is seriously underrated! It really forces you focus on the game and each other in a way that other activities won’t. Plus, it is fun. Just a quick pro-tip from someone who loves games but has an, ahem, intense level of competitiveness: Pick a cooperative game where the two of you work and strategize to win together. My fave is Pandemic.

4 Go for a hike. Giphy Are the two of you outdoorsy, or have you always aspired to be? Well then, get out there and hit the trails together! Take in the amazing natural beauty all around us that is so easy to forget when life get busy. Plus, pack a lunch for a romantic picnic just for the two of you.

5 Visit an amusement park. Giphy Get your hearts racing with a trip to a local amusement park. Hold hands while you walk around. Kiss at the top of the ferris wheel. Win each other prizes in the games. There is a reason this date may be a bit cliched: Because it’s super fun and romantic.

6 Go bowling. Giphy When was the last time you hit the lanes? Yes, the rented shoes are gross, but some healthy competition and silliness makes it all worth it. Plus, you can cuddle between frames and laugh at each other’s gutter balls.

7 Work out together. Giphy Life gets busy, so sometimes the best way to get some quality time can be by sneaking it into your routine and sharing a workout. Not to mention all those endorphins are a great way to get you in the mood for some quality time at home. Wink!

8 Visit a local brew pub. Giphy Sometimes the best way to get a little quality time is to just grab a meal together. Find a local brew pub where you can also sample their craft beers and then share a snack. No one says you can't have a little buzz while you get your QT on, right?