The law of attraction describes the notion that like energy attracts like energy, which means that whatever you focus on and exude is what you draw into your life. In other words, you can create your own reality, and that includes your love life. Wondering how to manifest a long-term relationship? Experts say there are some super simple strategies you can adopt to attract serious connections that are built to last.

If you believe in the law of attraction, the possibilities are endless. So, here’s a little crash course on manifestation. First, it’s important to understand that positive vibrations attract positive vibrations, which means you’ll want to replace your self-doubt, fear, and pessimism around relationships with self-love, hope, and gratitude. Saying positive affirmations can be a game-changer for shaking up your mindset and helping you to foster some optimism. Visualization is another powerful tool for manifestation, so don’t be afraid to imagine what your ideal LTR looks like. Lastly, reinforce your goal of finding a long-term relationship by writing it down in as much detail as possible, and re-reading it regularly.

The beauty of manifestation is that it allows you to take charge of your love life. Rather than passively waiting to match with “The One” on an app or stumble upon them IRL, you can actually play a role in attracting them with your endlessly positive vibes. If you’re on board with the idea of manifestation, and you’re specifically looking for a long-term relationship, heed these tried-and-true tactics via Michelle Fraley, a relationship expert, life coach, and founder of Spark Matchmaking.

Get clear on your needs and boundaries. Shutterstock You’ve heard it time and again: You can’t love anyone else until you love yourself. According to Fraley, the first step you need to take toward manifesting an LTR is knowing who you are and what you need from a partner. “The person you are having the most important LTR with is yourself, and all other relationships will stem from how you are relating to you,” she tells Elite Daily. “It’s absolutely vital that you take time to understand your priorities, needs, and values before committing.” Practicing self-love will enable you to build up a strong sense of self-worth, so you don’t accept anything less than what you deserve in your next relationship. And writing a list of your must-haves in a relationship may enable you to recognize when you’ve found a good match more easily. Don’t forget to take some time to acknowledge what your boundaries are in a relationship. By doing so, you may have an easier time attracting a long-term relationship that involves mutual respect.

Be flexible in your search for love. It’s important to keep in mind that manifestation doesn’t necessarily mean drawing a picture of your perfect partner in your mind and having them magically appear into your life. In fact, Fraley says having a too-narrow vision of what you’re looking for can restrict your dating pool so much that you miss out on some amazing romantic opportunities. Instead, focus on your core priorities for the sake of compatibility, whether those include shared values and beliefs or goals for the future. “Compatibility does not necessarily mean shared interests,” explains Fraley. “You can have a happy and successful LTR even if your hobbies do not intersect. So change your mindset and go on a date with someone totally different than you — you may just be surprised at how much fun it is to not date yourself!”

Maintain a realistic mindset. Shutterstock While you’re working on manifesting a long-term relationship, it’s a good idea to check your expectations. Because the reality is, that butterflies-in-your-stomach, can’t-get-enough-of-you kind of love that so many people chase only lasts for so long. That doesn’t mean that passion has to fade with time — quite to the contrary, in fact. But the “honeymoon phase” is called a phase for a reason. So, Fraley notes that if you’re specifically seeking a LTR, it’s crucial to get comfortable with the idea of allowing your love to evolve and change over time. “Contentment does not equal mundane,” she explains. “Once the initial period of infatuation is over, some people may worry that they have fallen into a rut and there is no magic left. However, once you develop a mindset that feeling content and secure in your relationship is the magic, you will seek it and embrace it."