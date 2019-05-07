As queen Rihanna will tell you, sometimes it feels like you're looking for love in a hopeless place. Whether you've just had your fifth terribly bad first date in a row or you're starting to get a little cynical about finding the right relationship for you — looking for love can sometimes feel like an extra full-time job in and of itself, with lots of unpaid overtime and no benefits. Of course, dating can be fun. Trying new places to eat or getting all dressed up to meet a new cutie can be an exciting part of being young. Or old. Or any age. Finding love runs on its own timeline, and sometimes, your journey looks different than your friend's, your mom's, or even the person you end up dating.

If you're looking for love and starting to lose some steam, reciting some daily positive affirmations to yourself can be a super great way to get you feeling flirty and fun. Hearing your own voice and repeating positive thoughts can break any negative thought patterns that may have formed from heartbreak or bad first dates.

And if you're looking for love, repeating these 15 daily affirmations can be totally healing.

1. I Am Complete ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy I am full and complete on my own, love won't make me more whole or more worthy.

2.I Can Walk Away ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy If something is not working out, or if I'm not enjoying myself, it's OK to walk away at any point for any reason.

3. I Am Valuable ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy My value isn't based in how others see me.

4. I Am Amazing ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy I am amazing, I am smart, and anyone would be lucky to be with me.

5. I Am In Control ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy I am in control of my own life. I can act on my feelings when I want to.

6. I Am Confident ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy I am confident. I am powerful. I will put my best self forward.

7. It's OK To Fail ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy "Failure" is OK.

8. Love Is Not Linear Erik Rosenberg/Stocksy Love is not linear. This is one step in the journey of my own life of growth and self-discovery.

9. I Am Full of Love Erik Rosenberg/Stocksy Romantic love is only one type of love. I am full of all kinds of love from friends, family, coworkers, and all sorts of connections.

10. It's OK To Know What I Want Erik Rosenberg/Stocksy It's OK to know exactly what I want and to say it when asked.

11. But I Don't *Need* To Know Lumina/Stocksy I don't need to know what I want, I'm allowed to change my mind.

12. I Can Be Myself Lumina/Stocksy I will be open and honest, and I will expect openness and honesty back.

13. Dating Is Fun! Lauren Naefe/Stocksy Dating can be fun — it doesn't need to be stressful or in pursuit a partner. I can enjoy myself and enjoy meeting people.

14. It's OK To Be Scared Lauren Naefe/Stocksy It's OK to be nervous or scared, and no one will judge me for feeling my feelings. But I trust my intuition and I know I'm doing what's right for me.

15. Standards Are Good Lumina/Stocksy It's good to have standards and to keep them. If something is not meeting what I want, it's OK to walk away.