Are You Looking For Love? Try Reciting These 15 Daily Affirmations
As queen Rihanna will tell you, sometimes it feels like you're looking for love in a hopeless place. Whether you've just had your fifth terribly bad first date in a row or you're starting to get a little cynical about finding the right relationship for you — looking for love can sometimes feel like an extra full-time job in and of itself, with lots of unpaid overtime and no benefits. Of course, dating can be fun. Trying new places to eat or getting all dressed up to meet a new cutie can be an exciting part of being young. Or old. Or any age. Finding love runs on its own timeline, and sometimes, your journey looks different than your friend's, your mom's, or even the person you end up dating.
If you're looking for love and starting to lose some steam, reciting some daily positive affirmations to yourself can be a super great way to get you feeling flirty and fun. Hearing your own voice and repeating positive thoughts can break any negative thought patterns that may have formed from heartbreak or bad first dates.
And if you're looking for love, repeating these 15 daily affirmations can be totally healing.
1. I Am Complete
I am full and complete on my own, love won't make me more whole or more worthy.
2.I Can Walk Away
If something is not working out, or if I'm not enjoying myself, it's OK to walk away at any point for any reason.
3. I Am Valuable
My value isn't based in how others see me.
4. I Am Amazing
I am amazing, I am smart, and anyone would be lucky to be with me.
5. I Am In Control
I am in control of my own life. I can act on my feelings when I want to.
6. I Am Confident
I am confident. I am powerful. I will put my best self forward.
7. It's OK To Fail
"Failure" is OK.
8. Love Is Not Linear
Love is not linear. This is one step in the journey of my own life of growth and self-discovery.
9. I Am Full of Love
Romantic love is only one type of love. I am full of all kinds of love from friends, family, coworkers, and all sorts of connections.
10. It's OK To Know What I Want
It's OK to know exactly what I want and to say it when asked.
11. But I Don't *Need* To Know
I don't need to know what I want, I'm allowed to change my mind.
12. I Can Be Myself
I will be open and honest, and I will expect openness and honesty back.
13. Dating Is Fun!
Dating can be fun — it doesn't need to be stressful or in pursuit a partner. I can enjoy myself and enjoy meeting people.
14. It's OK To Be Scared
It's OK to be nervous or scared, and no one will judge me for feeling my feelings. But I trust my intuition and I know I'm doing what's right for me.
15. Standards Are Good
It's good to have standards and to keep them. If something is not meeting what I want, it's OK to walk away.
16. I Am Lovable
We are all imperfect, but I am lovable. I deserve love, and I don't need to change myself to be loved.
Repeating daily affirmations can be a great way to center yourself before going out on the prowl. Whether you write them on sticky notes or say them in the shower — when looking for love, giving yourself some serious self-love is a great way to start.