Imagine your alarm clock goes off, you tap snooze one too many times, and you spend the rest of your morning rushing around and cramming breakfast into your mouth before you head out the door. Everyone has been there, and you definitely don’t want to go back. If you’re looking for a new way to start your day with calmness, focus, and clarity, consider trying out a morning meditation like this 15 minute guided meditation.
The thing about meditation is that it doesn’t have to take forever for it to be effective. Even just 15 minutes of meditation in the morning, from the time you sit down to the moment you open your eyes at the end, can help steer your day in a new direction. As a yoga and meditation teacher myself, I’ve seen huge meditation benefits by even taking as little as five minutes in the morning to calm my body and breathe through the stress.
Instead of rushing out the door in the morning, why not set your alarm a few minutes early? Then, you can hop out of bed and onto your floor or yoga mat to steady yourself and set your intentions for the day ahead. With this guided morning meditation, you’ll set yourself up for good vibes, no matter what the day brings.