Imagine your alarm clock goes off, you tap snooze one too many times, and you spend the rest of your morning rushing around and cramming breakfast into your mouth before you head out the door. Everyone has been there, and you definitely don’t want to go back. If you’re looking for a new way to start your day with calmness, focus, and clarity, consider trying out a morning meditation like this 15 minute guided meditation.

The thing about meditation is that it doesn’t have to take forever for it to be effective. Even just 15 minutes of meditation in the morning, from the time you sit down to the moment you open your eyes at the end, can help steer your day in a new direction. As a yoga and meditation teacher myself, I’ve seen huge meditation benefits by even taking as little as five minutes in the morning to calm my body and breathe through the stress.

Instead of rushing out the door in the morning, why not set your alarm a few minutes early? Then, you can hop out of bed and onto your floor or yoga mat to steady yourself and set your intentions for the day ahead. With this guided morning meditation, you’ll set yourself up for good vibes, no matter what the day brings.

01 Ground Yourself RgStudio/E+/Getty Images To really get the most out of your meditation, you’ll want to shake off any drowsiness and center yourself in the here and now. One option for grounding yourself includes moving your body a bit to help you wake up with some yoga stretches like cat/cow and child’s pose. You could also spend a few moments standing with your feet on the floor or your mat and visualize that there are roots growing from the soles of your feet, steadying you.

02 Think Of Your Intention Natalia Kostikova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Once you feel grounded (or at least like you won’t fall back asleep), take a moment to close your eyes and dream up your day. In the following guided meditation, you’ll have to set your intention, which means stating it to yourself in your head or aloud, so be sure to give yourself a couple of minutes to think about what you really want from the day. Maybe it’s not so much something that’s tangible; maybe it’s more about what you want your day to feel like. Either way is totally fine.

03 Press Play On This Guided Meditation Yoga With Adriene Next, listen to some relaxing meditation music or hit “play” to watch this 7-minute guided meditation with yoga queen Adriene Mishler. Adriene’s yoga flows and meditations are ultra popular because of how accessible they are, and this morning meditation is no different. Once you press play, just close your eyes and listen as Adriene guides you through some gentle stretches, breathing exercises, and intention setting.