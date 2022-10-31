Spooky Season
2022's best celebrity couple Halloween costumes include Kaia Jordan Gerber and Travis Jackson as cha...

Celeb Couples Halloween 2022 Costumes, Ranked From Spooky To Slay

These freaky ‘fits are ghoulishly good.

By Amber Rambharose
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The only thing more fun than a celeb couple matching ‘fit moment is a celeb couple wearing coordinated Halloween costumes. For Halloween 2022, Hollywood’s A-list duos pulled out all the stops. Ranking the best was no easy feat, but these nine looks are the cream of the celebrity couples Halloween costume crop.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

10. Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens took a creative approach to their casual Halloween costumes. Owens dressed as a firefighter while Biles, in a flaming mini and fiery false lashes, was literally fire.

