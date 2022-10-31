These freaky ‘fits are ghoulishly good.
The only thing more fun than a celeb couple matching ‘fit moment is a celeb couple wearing coordinated Halloween costumes. For Halloween 2022, Hollywood’s A-list duos pulled out all the stops. Ranking the best was no easy feat, but these nine looks are the cream of the celebrity couples Halloween costume crop.
10. Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens took a creative approach to their casual Halloween costumes. Owens dressed as a firefighter while Biles, in a flaming mini and fiery false lashes, was literally fire.