Rihanna’s Navy is having the best week ever. Not only is the “Lift Me Up” singer dropping a new single on Friday, Oct. 28, but she and A$AP Rocky’s matching outfits at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere are life-giving. Celebrity couples’ matching fashion moments are always fun, but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn’t just share a color palette. No shade to Bennifer or the frequently twinning Mr. & Mrs. Beckham-Peltz, but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s ‘fits share everything from color to silhouette to the draping of their trains.

To borrow lyrics from A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa,” the couple arrived at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 26, “rockin', rollin', swaggin' to the max.” The Savage X Fenty founder wore a shining and structural Rick Owens gown from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 RTW collection. She paired the sequined dress with taupe opera-length gloves and olive peep-toe heels. The “Our Destiny” rapper wore an oversized denim ‘fit in a nearly identical shade of light olive. His wide-leg jeans were complemented by a denim overskirt. Color game? On point. Vibes? Highest of high fashion. But to see the best part of their matching outfits, you have to catch a glimpse of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky from behind.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna’s sequined gown and A$AP Rocky’s denim overskirt were made of wildly different materials, but had nearly identical draped trains. The hem of the Testing rapper’s oversized denim jacket even mirrored the swooping bustle-like element at the waist of the Anti singer’s gown. Side by side, the ‘fits were truly a thing of beauty. Then again, would you expect anything less? This couple has been making their love of fashion known for years. Remember *that* music video?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are style icons in their own right. She runs a powerful fashion empire and has designers knocking down her door to dress her in iconic couture. He’s a fashion week front row mainstay who’s collaborated with Raf Simons and Guess. Together, the Fenty Beauty founder and Long. Live. ASAP rapper give serious “two households both alike in dignity” vibes. Their fashion choices slay all day when they’re apart, but it’s a symphony of style goodness when they come together. Here’s hoping that they serve up even more fashion feasts in the months to come.