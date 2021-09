At the very last second, Rihanna stepped onto the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a look I guarantee only she could pull off. Rihanna’s Met Gala look was an all-black, enormous parka-gown hybrid from Balenciaga Couture that caped around her neck and extended all the way to the floor with an enormous, billowing skirt. How she can make a look like this seem so glam, I have no idea.