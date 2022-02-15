Simone Biles Is Engaged! Her Ring Is Trendy And Timeless
My heart is literally doing back flips right now.
Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.
The Houston Texans football safety appears to have proposed on Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, the seven-time Olympic medalist posted an Instagram Story hinting that her boyfriend had something up his sleeve. “taking me somewhere 👀,” she captioned a video of herself and Owens in a car, adding that she had recently come off a red-eye flight home to Houston, and she was “tired but he worth it.”
Later that day, she posted a mirror selfie in the black minidress she wore during the proposal and showed off a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses. The engagement announcement came the following morning. Congratulations to this athletic power couple!
