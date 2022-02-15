Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.

The Houston Texans football safety appears to have proposed on Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, the seven-time Olympic medalist posted an Instagram Story hinting that her boyfriend had something up his sleeve. “taking me somewhere 👀,” she captioned a video of herself and Owens in a car, adding that she had recently come off a red-eye flight home to Houston, and she was “tired but he worth it.”

Later that day, she posted a mirror selfie in the black minidress she wore during the proposal and showed off a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses. The engagement announcement came the following morning. Congratulations to this athletic power couple!

Instagram/@simonebiles

More to come...