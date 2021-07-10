Some couples just make sense, and Olympian gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans football star Jonathan Owens is one of them. The dynamic duo has been Instagram official for almost a year now, but they’re not just picture-perfect on the outside. On her Facebook Watch series, Simone Biles vs Herself, the four-time Olympic gold medalist said she and her boo thang are “meant to be,” while Owens called his relationship a “match made in heaven,” which is so #goals. It’s safe to say Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship timeline is required reading.

Considering both 24-year-old Biles and 25-year-old Owens are world-class athletes killing it in their respective sports, it’s no shocker that they work together so well. Owens told Texas Monthly Biles’ grind as an athlete is “intoxicating,” and Biles can’t stop gushing herself. “He's always so supportive,” she confessed to People in June. “He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him.”

OK, so I’m swooning big-time! After you finish reading this cheat sheet, you’ll feel like you know the sweethearts yourself. (Oh, and LMK what their couple’s portmanteau should be — I’m thinking Simojo? Jomone? Simonathan?)

They met in March 2020.

Ah, March 2020 — the end of normalcy, but the beginning of Owens and Biles’ relationship, which kicked off after the two first met on social media. “We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens revealed in a June 2021 interview with Texas Monthly. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful."

Interestingly enough, Owens claims he had no idea his future GF was as big of a deal as she is. He just thought she was “pretty good” at gymnastics — which makes me wonder where TF he was during the 2016 Olympics, in which Biles earned five medals total — but Biles *loved* Owens cluelessness, apparently.

“I didn’t know who she was,” he admitted. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

They went IG official in August 2020.

It’s not totally clear when Biles and Owens exited the talking stage and entered official BF-GF territory, but the power couple went Instagram official with the cutest selfie ever in August 2020. “It’s just us,” Biles captioned the post (throwing in a brown heart for good measure). Owens replied with four red hearts, marking the beginning of an era — aka Biles and Owens’ love for posting adorable snaps of each other regularly.

They celebrated V-Day together in February 2021.

Biles and Owens already proved themselves to be madly in love with one another before the ~month of love~, but their all-out Valentine’s Day celebration reaffirmed how mutually obsessed the sweethearts are. On IG, Biles posted pics of her and her man smooching by an extravagant balloon and lights display. Her Insta story at the time also revealed they shared a romantic dinner for two, along with a bedspread topped with roses that said “I ♥️ U.”

March 2021 was their one-year anni.

March 2021 marked a full year since Biles and Owens first connected, and the month also marked Biles’ 24th birthday. (Yup, she’s a Pisces babe!) So what better way to celebrate than with a couples’ trip to the tropics? After 365 days of romance, the lovebirds jetted off to Belize, one of Biles’ favorite places in the world — she even holds citizenship in the Central American country (thanks to her biological mother, who grew up there).

As much as Biles adores Belize, though, she adores her boo even more. She captioned one of the numerous photos she posted of her and Owens on vacay: “I love you more than I love Belize and that's a lot.” I’m not crying, you are!

Owens saw Biles compete for the first time in June 2021.

As the pandemic becomes increasingly manageable, and outside opens up again, couples who cuffed up during lockdown are finally getting the opportunity to fully experience life’s biggest moments together. For Owens and Biles, that means watching each other conquer their sports. Due to COVID-19 precautions, many professional sports competitions, such as the Olympics, were brought to a standstill. But in June, Owens *at last* had the opportunity to see his G.O.A.T. girlfriend do her thang IRL. We stan a supportive man!

“What an amazing experience 👏🏽,” he said in an IG post of him and Biles post-competition. “First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️”

No idea how Biles and Owens (Bowens?) managed to stuff all that cuteness in just a year and a half, but they did. I’m obsessed!