Simone Biles Just Got Married & Had The Most Gorgeous Wedding Ever

Simone Biles has conquered the world of competitive gymnastics, and now she’s taking on married life. The Olympian shared that she got married on Saturday, April 22 to NFL star Jonathan Owens. The athletic supercouple first got together in 2020, and after three years of being each others’ biggest cheerleaders, they made it official with an intimate wedding ceremony. And the photos of Biles and Owens’ wedding are totally romantic.

Biles shared the life update on April 22, posting several photos of the wedding ceremony on Instagram. “Officially Owens,” she captioned the post, along with changing her display name to Simone Biles Owens. The photos show Biles in a tiered white wedding dress, beaming next to Owens in a tan suit. The courthouse ceremony is only part one of Biles and Owens’ wedding plans. The newlyweds are also planning a bigger destination wedding with all their friends and family at a later date.

Owens shared even more photos of the big day to his Instagram account, including a closeup of the rings as the couple signed their marriage certificate. “My person, forever,” he captioned the photos.

The two lovebirds clearly pulled out all the stops to make sure their big day was perfect. A week before, they shared an adorable photo getting their marriage license together, and Biles posted an inside look at her extravagant, balloon-filled bridal shower.

The marriage has been three years in the making. Biles and Owens first confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official in August 2020. Their love story really bloomed during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which proved to be a difficult time for Biles. She had to withdraw from multiple events after experiencing the twisties, a dangerous issue in which a gymnast loses all sense of space while midair. Owens supported his girlfriend through the tough time, and was her biggest cheerleader when she took home her bronze medal that year.

Just a few months after the Olympics, Biles and Owens got engaged in February 2022. And now, they’re officially husband and wife.