Simone's Boyfriend's Reaction To Her Bronze Medal Might Make You Cry

You in the mood for a good old fashioned sob sesh? Well, Jonathan Owens' reaction to Simone Biles' bronze medal is guaranteed to do the trick. The football player took to his Instagram Stories on Aug. 3 to gush over his girlfriend’s huge win and it was absolutely adorable.

ICYMI: Biles took home the bronze medal on Aug. 3 for her performance in the Olympic women’s balance beam final event, which, per Page Six, marked her "second consecutive bronze medal in the event and her seventh Olympic medal overall." Needless to say, the win was a big deal. And her boyfriend did not shy away from celebrating.

In order to congratulate his girlfriend on her win, the football player took to his Instagram Stories to share a few posts. In the first, he posted a picture of Biles at the event and paired it with the sweet caption, "words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!!" Next, he shared a @bleacherreport infographic featuring all the impressive accomplishments Biles has under her belt at the age of 24. Finally, he just a picture of her sporting a huge smile at the event. Daww.

The bronze medal win was a huge deal to Biles, who withdrew from the team competition and the individual vault, floor, and uneven bars to focus on her mental health last week. She later revealed she was dealing with "the twisties," a phenomenon that leaves gymnasts unable to grasp their sense of space while they're midair. Luckily, Biles noted the twisties don't affect her on beam, which is why she was able to perform on Aug. 3.

Jonathan Owens on Instagram

“It means more than all of the golds because I’ve pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve even been here,” Biles told Hoda Kotb on Today, following her medal-winning performance. On a similar note, she told Reuters, “This one is definitely sweeter. I'll treasure this one a lot more after everything I have been through.”

Owens, who first met Biles in March 2020, has made his support for Biles clear through thick and thin. When Biles made the decision to withdraw, Owens made it clear he fully had her back. "Imma ride with you through whatever baby," he wrote in the caption of an IG featuring a series of pictures of her. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."

If they’re not relationship goals, I don’t know who is.