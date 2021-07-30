The 2021 Olympics have been surprising viewers nonstop. Not only is unusual for the international sporting event to commence during a pandemic, but some athletes who were expected to take the cake at the games have faced sudden setbacks. For instance, tennis star Naomi Osaka was unable to win an Olympic medal after facing elimination in the third-round match. Then, Simone Biles withdrew from the individual, all-around final to prioritize her “health and well-being.” But Simone Biles’ comments about “the twisties” at the Olympics explain *so* much about gymnastics. Eep!

Fact: Biles is still the G.O.A.T., and despite her decision to take a step back from the Olympics competition, her journey to Tokyo was still legendary. Thanks to Team USA Gymnastics earning silver at the team all-around, she walked away with her sixth Olympics medal, and just *competing* in the Olympics during these wildly stressful times is a feat in and of itself.

But, once Biles got super transparent about why she withdrew from the match, it was impossible to not put even more respect on her name. On July 27, during the competition’s first rotation, she was visibly nervous and struggled with her vault routine, which she usually kills — commentators and those at home quickly realized how frazzled she was even after struggling with the move. Shortly after, the athlete announced she’d be withdrawing from the individual all-around, citing her desire to focus on her mental health.

“I have to put my pride aside,” she told reporters in Tokyo that day. “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”

Then, when speaking with the New York Times, she reiterated how she prioritizes mental health over everything — even outside expectations. “At the end of the day, we’re human, too, so we have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” she said. “With the year that it’s been, I’m really not surprised how it played out.”

It’s safe to say Biles put herself first, which isn’t always easy to do, especially for a sports superstar. But if you were rooting for the 24-year-old Olympian, you — and millions of other spectators — were probably wondering what, exactly, threw Biles off during competition. Did something happen prior to the match? Was she just psyched out?

As it turns out, Biles was dealing with a case of “the twisties” — a gymnastic phenomenon that can be super scary when you’re the one experiencing it. Even Biles’ former coach, Aimee Boorman, could tell the gymnast was struggling with the hurdle while competing: “Every once in a while [when I coached her], she would form this block and it usually had nothing to do with the gymnastics itself, it had to do with other things going on in her, in her universe," Boorman revealed to Today on July 29.

To someone who doesn’t know much about gymnastics, the twisties can sound like an outlandish concept. So, when Biles hopped on IG that same day to answer tons of questions about the phenomenon, it was a *major* learning experience.

What are the twisties?

Boorman’s explanation of the twisties is pretty accurate: it’s a mental block. More specifically, the twisties are when gymnasts perform a move and lose awareness mid-air — making it not only scary but legitimately unsafe to land, according to Today.

On IG, Biles’ reflected on her past with the mental hurdle: “I have experienced them before,” she said, “they’re not fun to deal with. It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync. 10/10 do not recommend. [They] could be triggered by stress I hear but I’m also not sure how true that is.”

If the twisties were caused by stressful situations, that wouldn’t be totally surprising — all eyes have been on Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, since she conquered the Rio Games back in 2016.

But, regardless of why they happen, the twisties are a big deal — mentally and physically. “[A gymnast] literally cannot tell up from down [when having the twisties],” Biles said on IG. “It’s the craziest feeling ever... not having an inch of control over your body.”

She continued, “What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have NO idea how I’m going to land. Or what I’m going to land on... head, hands, feet back...”

Although she experiences the twisties most when she’s doing moves that require twists, she still feels “off sync” when performing non-twisting flips, too. “[It’s the] strangest and weirdest thing as well as feeling,” she confessed. “Sometimes I can’t even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist.”

How long do the twisties last?

Unfortunately, the twisties are usually not a one-and-done setback; depending on the person, they can linger for quite some time, reports ESPN. Biles said that for her, “it varies with time” how quickly her twisties go away.

“Typically, for me, it’s usually two or more weeks,” she said. “[There’s] honestly no telling [or] time frame... [it’s] something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn.”

On July 29, two days after she withdrew, Biles said she “unfortunately” still had the mental block.

Will Simone Biles be able to compete again despite the twisties?

Good news: Biles said that despite her history with the twisties, she will still be able to compete in the future, particularly at her upcoming Gold Over America tour in September. Her “simple” fix, she said, is to temporarily stop performing moves that require twists — such as the ones that comprise her groundbreaking Olympics event routines.

Closing out her Q&A session, Biles made a super important point: She did *not* quit, and her decision to withdraw from the event was anything but a “bad performance.” Instead, it was a good call for both her and her team. “I simply got so lost [that] my safety was at risk, as well as a team medal,” she reminded her fans. “The girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition and won silver. QUEENS!!!!”

Queens, indeed. Biles was so brave to give it her all, even in her off-game — and her decision to take a step back was even more courageous. We love to see it!