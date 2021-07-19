2021 Olympics
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Simone Biles’ 10 Best Olympics Moments Still Have Me Shook

Don’t try these moves at home.

By Sydney N. Sweeney
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Everyone knows Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T. As the most-decorated American gymnast ever, it’s predicted the 24-year-old Olympian will make major waves at the 2021 Summer Olympics. But her path to Tokyo wasn’t paved overnight, so prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor. Simone Biles' best moments leading up to and at the Olympics are beyond impressive.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Even Before The Olympics, Biles Was Ruling The Floor Game At Worlds In 2013

Biles officially became a household name at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, however, her path to getting there was equally remarkable. Three years before the games, she aced her floor exercise for the all-around portion of the 2013 Worlds, earning a 15.233 score. Here, her stunning performance set her up to become a standout destined for Olympic fame.

