Simone Biles’ 10 Best Olympics Moments Still Have Me Shook

Don’t try these moves at home.
Everyone knows Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T. As the most-decorated American gymnast ever, it’s predicted the 24-year-old Olympian will make major waves at the 2021 Summer Olympics. But her path to Tokyo wasn’t paved overnight, so prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor. Simone Biles' best moments leading up to and at the Olympics are beyond impressive.
Biles officially became a household name at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, however, her path to getting there was equally remarkable. Three years before the games, she aced her floor exercise for the all-around portion of the 2013 Worlds, earning a 15.233 score. Here, her stunning performance set her up to become a standout destined for Olympic fame.