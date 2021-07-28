Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Showed The GOAT Support On IG

No matter what, Simone Biles is the GOAT, and her boyfriend knows it. Jonathan Owens, Biles’ boyfriend, has been showing her support on Instagram since she made the difficult decision to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics team finals on July 27 and the women’s gymnastics all-around finals, which will take place on July 29. From leaving a sweet comment to posting a telling IG Story, Owens is making sure there’s no doubt as to where he stands — with Biles.

On July 27, Biles posted an IG to congratulate her teammates for earning silver medals for the team final. “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity,” she wrote. “They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.” Owens commented on the post, “I’m so proud of y’all 🤞🏽❤️.” So sweet.

And his support didn’t stop there. On the same day, Owens also shared an Instagram Story. Although it didn’t directly address the situation, it wasn’t hard to see the connection. In the Story, Owens shared a quote from another GOAT, Babe Ruth, about criticism: “The loudest BOOS will always come from the cheap seats... People who invest the least in you will have the most to say about you.” TL;DR: Owens is there for Biles, and he isn’t putting any stock into what the critics have to say.

Instagram/@jowens_3

Since Owens posted the story, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles will also be stepping down from the all-around. The organization tweeted on July 28, “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.” It has not yet been publicly announced whether she will compete in the event finals.

Later on July 28, Biles shared an IG Story about the situation. In it, she reposted a long text post from Andrea Orris, former NCAA D1 gymnast and coach. “After her track record of all she’s pushed through — the fact that she took herself out of the competition on her own merit means that what ever [sic] she is dealing with internally has to be insurmountable and should be taken seriously ... She does not deserve to have any judgement [sic] passed,” it read.

Instagram/@simonebiles

Although Owens has not responded to that latest update, I’m sure he’s still firmly on Team Biles. (Same.)