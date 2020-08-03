I know everything is terrible right now, but I come bearing some surprisingly good news: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are dating! On Aug. 2 Biles made her relationship with the football player Instagram official by posting two adorable selfies. In the first, the Olympic gymnast stands in front of the Houston Texans safety and hangs onto his arm while cheesing hard. In the second, she cheeses even harder as Owens gives her a seductive kiss on the neck. She posted the two photos alongside the sweet caption, "it’s just us," and paired the caption with a brown heart emoji.

Biles even treated fans to one bonus picture from their couple photoshoot in her Instagram stories — a snap in which Owens wraps his arm around her.

While Owens hasn't yet posted anything about Biles on his grid, he did take to his stories to share both Biles' grid post and her story of them. He paired the story with a red heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji, which I'm way overthinking but choosing to believe was his way of saying he was wishing for love and it finally came true with Biles. As for her actual post, he shared it to his stories alongside two red heart emojis and a smiling heart-eye emoji.

Here's Biles' original post, on which Owens commented four red heart emojis:

Here's Owens' repost of Biles' story, which featured the outtake from their adorable photoshoot:

And, finally, here's his repost of her original grid post:

So, while they didn't literally say, "we are dating," I feel like they're making it pretty dang clear that they're into each other.

While the grid post is definitely a big milestone for the couple, it's actually not the first time Biles posted for Owens on Instagram. On July 23, The Shade Room account captured a July 22 Instagram Story Biles posted in celebration of the Houston Texans player's 25th birthday. In the post in question, Biles shared a picture of herself receiving a piggyback ride from Owens and paired it with the caption, "Happy 25th Birthday 😘Hope this year brings you everything you want and more 🥳🥳🥳."

Glad to see things seem to have only gotten more serious between them since then!