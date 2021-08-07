Simone Posted The Cutest Reunion Pic With Her BF After The Olympics

Simone Biles is home after competing in the 2021 Summer Olympics, and she’s celebrating by seeing her boo play some football. Heading back to her home state of Texas, Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens at an open football practice and her photo op was too cute. Both Biles and Owens were excited to be back together after the Olympian’s trip to Tokyo, and it clearly shows.

Biles showed off some sweet snaps of herself with Owens on Friday, Aug. 6. First, on her Instagram Stories, she took a video of the football field with the caption “morning with bae” and also caught a clip of him on the field, sharing his jersey number, “36,” with a heart eyes emoji. Her thread also featured some adorable snaps of the couple together after time away. Biles also posted one of the photos to her Instagram grid, sharing the caption, “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day” with a white heart emoji alongside a photo of the pair smiling together on the football field.

Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, was peak supportive partner even though he couldn’t be with Biles during the Summer Olympic Games in Japan. After Biles pulled out of the team competition and three individual final events to prioritize her physical and mental health, she participated in the balance beam finals and earned an Olympic bronze medal. Once she won bronze, Owens posted a sweet Instagram Story of Biles smiling alongside the caption, "Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!!"

The football player also shared support for his girlfriend when she dropped out of events. He expressed his pride for her no matter what in a thread of photos of her on July 29. His message was so sweet: “Imma ride with you through whatever baby.️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB.” The NFL player continued, “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.” He concluded the post and added two heart emojis alongside his initials.

The 2021 Summer Olympics were already high tension amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergency in Tokyo, as well as Japan’s low vaccination rate. But Biles suffered from something called the “twisties” during her performances, a phenomenon in gymnastics in which you lose your sense of space while you’re midair.

Biles still competed in her final competition on balance beam, taking home two medals, a bronze and a silver, from her performances in Tokyo. On Aug. 3, she shared a post on Instagram about how grateful she was for the experience. "Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA," she wrote. "I'll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful,” she said, before adding that winning two Olympic medals still wasn’t “shabby.”

It looks like the two athletes are here to support each other through thick and thin, as well as on the playing field, and their reunion is so adorable.