This Week's Horoscope Is All About Independence

Firstly, congratulations to every single one of you for surviving Mercury Retrograde. We are breathing a much-needed collective sigh of cosmic relief. Now it's time to prioritize your independence, while still making space for your relationships with others — and with Mercury now direct in Virgo, communicating this will be a walk in the park. READ MORE

Megan Fox Goes Full Barbiecore With New Hair Color

The upcoming Barbie movie has sparked a newfound love for the iconic doll’s style. Celebrities have been incorporating bold shades of pink into their fashion, leaning into beachy-blonde moments, and basically just embracing all things Barbie. While you may have thought that Megan's pink hair was peak Barbicore, she's taken it one step further with her new icy blonde 'do. READ MORE

Bella Hadid Had A Dress Spray-Painted Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week

I know that Bella Hadid has previously said that she was not just put on this earth to be a model, but dang is she good at being a model! The most recent evidence is how she expertly navigated one of the coolest things I've seen at a runway show in a long time: a custom dress spray-painted onto her body in real time. READ MORE

Celebrate Mean Girls Day With These Perfect IG Captions

While Gretchen Wieners has been trying to make "fetch" happen for almost 20 years, I'm sure that you and your besties will have no problem embracing your "grool" vibes today. So, we've rounded up the most memorable Mean Girls quotes to pair with your “plastic” memes and OOTD posts. And while you're at it, it's probably time for a rewatch anyway. READ MORE

