Elite Daily Newsletter: October 3, 2022
Megan Fox goes full Barbiecore with latest hair color, your horoscope wants you to embrace independence, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 3, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
This Week's Horoscope Is All About Independence
Firstly, congratulations to every single one of you for surviving Mercury Retrograde. We are breathing a much-needed collective sigh of cosmic relief. Now it's time to prioritize your independence, while still making space for your relationships with others — and with Mercury now direct in Virgo, communicating this will be a walk in the park. READ MORE
Megan Fox Goes Full Barbiecore With New Hair Color
The upcoming Barbie movie has sparked a newfound love for the iconic doll’s style. Celebrities have been incorporating bold shades of pink into their fashion, leaning into beachy-blonde moments, and basically just embracing all things Barbie. While you may have thought that Megan's pink hair was peak Barbicore, she's taken it one step further with her new icy blonde 'do. READ MORE
TRENDING
Here's Everything That Happens During A Recession 💸
The Best Deals From Amazon's Fall Sale 🤫
Kanye West Made His Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week 🕶️
Louis Tomlinson Says He Doesn't Have Zayn Malik's Phone Number Anymore 👀
Bella Hadid Had A Dress Spray-Painted Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
I know that Bella Hadid has previously said that she was not just put on this earth to be a model, but dang is she good at being a model! The most recent evidence is how she expertly navigated one of the coolest things I've seen at a runway show in a long time: a custom dress spray-painted onto her body in real time. READ MORE
Celebrate Mean Girls Day With These Perfect IG Captions
While Gretchen Wieners has been trying to make "fetch" happen for almost 20 years, I'm sure that you and your besties will have no problem embracing your "grool" vibes today. So, we've rounded up the most memorable Mean Girls quotes to pair with your “plastic” memes and OOTD posts. And while you're at it, it's probably time for a rewatch anyway. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
September's Best New Beauty Releases
The Twists In Don’t Worry Darling, Ranked By Messiness
I've Never Gotten More Compliments Than When I'm Wearing This New Skin Tint