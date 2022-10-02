Louis Said He Doesn't Have Zayn's Phone Number Anymore

One Direction still has a whole lotta history, and the boy band’s relationship with each other has changed a lot over the years. The most recent piece of intel came courtesy of Louis Tomlinson, who dropped some juicy details about where the five pop stars currently stand during a Sept. 26 interview on The Zach Sang Show. Although the boys were inseparable during their 1D days, Louis Tomlinson revealed he doesn’t even have Zayn Malik’s phone number anymore... but he’s still hopeful they’ll reconnect sometime in the future.

During the interview, Tomlinson was asked about his relationship with Malik specifically, and he answered honestly. “You’d have to ask him,” Tomlinson responded, before recalling his answer from a previous interview with Sang years ago to the same question. “I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship,” he said two years ago, but now he has changed his tune: “I don't know if I'm mature enough now, but I'm definitely closer to being over all that.”

Tomlinson went on to reveal that he and Malik no longer have each other’s numbers (ouch). Tomlinson considered the circumstances it would take for the boys to get in touch and landed on a simple decision: if it’s meant to be, it’ll be. “I think we just have to bump into each other 'cause neither of us have each other's number. I suppose maybe social media might be the way.”

Although Tomlinson didn’t dig into the reason behind his drifting-apart from Malik, he’s likely referencing his former bandmates decision to leave One Direction back in 2015. Shortly after Malik’s departure, the remaining four members of One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus for the group, with each branching off to explore solo projects. Tomlinson has since revealed he was “fuming” at the decision to dissolve the band.

It’s been six years since One Direction’s split and it sounds like Tomlinson is still a little sour. Following Malik’s departure, Tomlinson ruffled some feathers on Twitter when he posted a subtweet about Malik in response to a photo posted by Naughty Boy — “Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha ! Some people still do HA!” The comment sparked a heated exchange between the boys that had lasting effects, but Tomlinson is ready to put it all behind him.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Malik’s departure had a ripple effect that every band member felt in his absence. For Tomlinson, he has mulled over his true feelings about the situation and how everything played out, including his relationship with Malik. “There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s all right, and I’ve tried to get in touch with him, but it’s hard, those kind of things. But I definitely wish him well.”

All of the boys have since pursued successful solo careers (I don’t need another excuse to talk about Harry’s House) and a reunion seems unlikely, but anything is possible.