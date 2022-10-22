A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 21, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

A Modern Day Fairy Tale: Zooms, Emails, And *Checks Notes* Hamburgers

OK, we already know that Harry and Meghan have a pretty epic love story. Recently, Meghan opened up a little bit about their daily routines now that they live and work in California, and it sounds pretty normcore in the most adorable way — including frequent stops at Harry’s favorite fast food restaurant (what can I say, the man has taste!). READ MORE

This Is Billie Eilish’s Rumored Boyfriend 👀

I sure hope he isn’t a “Bad Guy” ... right? Right?! OK, bad puns aside, it looks like the singer recently went on a few PDA-heavy dates with Jesse Rutherford. He’s a fellow musician, who has also dipped his toes into acting. The most striking thing about her new boo? Well, he’s quite a bit older than her. READ MORE

And Just Like That Really, REALLY Wants To Make Che Happen

Apparently, HBO Max seems to think that we all have a fever, and the only way to cure it is with more Che Diaz. A new casting update has revealed that Tony Danza will be playing Che’s father, which is fun. And while I know that AJLT is trying to course-correct so many of the problematic things about SATC, I don’t know if Che is the way to go about that. READ MORE

How To Know If Jealousy Is Healthy Or Controlling In A Relationship

The green-eyed monster is certainly common, but often misunderstood. Rom-coms flip-flop between portraying jealous partners as possessive and celebrating jealousy as a sign of true love. These mixed messages can make it difficult to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy expressions IRL. Here’s when the signs are pointing toward toxic behavior. READ MORE

