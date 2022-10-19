Harry & Meghan’s Routine Involves Zooms, Emails, & Casual Drive-Thru Stops

Meghan Markle gave a rare yet sweet glimpse into her family’s home life. In an interview for Variety’s Power of Women issue, Meghan revealed what her and Prince Harry’s daily routine looks like in Montecito, Calif., where they moved to in 2020. Their workday mirrors an average family household, like taking on multiple Zoom calls, watching rom-coms, and Harry’s occasional fast food run to In-N-Out. I can’t lie, he certainly has taste.

The couple moved to SoCal following their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals two years ago. Meghan said that she and Harry work from home in a shared office. Similar to a lot of people, this work structure has become the new norm, and it seems Meghan appreciates this switch. “It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back,” she told Variety.

Before their actual workday begins, Meghan said she usually makes breakfast. Afterwards, the couple tend to their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Then, Harry and Meghan set off for work, which includes many Zoom calls. IDYK, the duo runs their Archewell Foundation together, which is aptly named after their son Archie. Their company boasts a lot of their philanthropic endeavors and productions, like Meghan’s hit podcast, Archetypes.

As for their work styles, she and Harry are sort of night and day, but they always fuse their energies to get more work accomplished. “[Harry’s] very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now,” Meghan said.

The real lighthearted bombshell lies within their snacking duties. Meghan revealed the family occasionally commutes to Los Angeles for a bite to eat, especially In-N-Out.

“My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out,” Meghan said. “There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.” Meghan didn’t share the order details; however, the idea of regularly seeing them at the fast food chain sounds like a dream.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also mentioned she’s an avid Jeopardy! watcher and plays Wordle in bed with a glass of wine. When not flexing her gaming chops, she’s usually watching rom-com movies with her husband or enthusiastically jamming to Beyoncé’s record, Renaissance. According to her, her favorite track from the album is “Cozy.” OK, but same.