Here's Everything We Know About The Crown Season 5 So Far
This cast is everything.
Season 4 of The Crown was the biggest hit of the series so far. After covering the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, the series reached the 1980s and Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles. Their disastrous marriage was always anticipated to be a highlight of the series, but watching the Palace recreate the same mistakes made with Margaret and the royal family fail Diana on multiple fronts was riveting television. The season ended as the family heads into the '90s and the famous royal divorce, leaving fans desperate for more. The good news is, The Crown Season 5 is in the works, and there's a good amount of info about it — including the cast and plot details — already out there.
The Crown is quite possibly the most ambitious show in Netflix history. Conceived as a six-season, 60-year historical dramatization of the UK's current ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the original plan was to go from 1948 to 2012. In the last year or so, that plan has been altered slightly to cover from 1948 to the turn of the millennium. But the ambition remains the same: Telling the story of the Second Elizabethan Age before it draws to an end.
With two more seasons to go, fans still have a lot more of The Crown to look forward to. Here's everything we currently know about the next season:
The Crown Season 5 does not yet have an official release date. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Netflix.