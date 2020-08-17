The Crown's final seasons continue their march towards casting perfection. The central trio of Elizabeth, Phillip, and Margaret is already a hat trick of British all-star talent, played by Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter), Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones), and Lesley Manville (World on Fire). Now, the show has moved to the next generation down, with Elizabeth Debicki cast as the show's final Princess Diana. But unlike her counterparts, fans might not recognize the name right off the bat. So, who is Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown? She's someone who is going to make a towering Diana.

In a non-pandemic universe, people would instantly recognize Debicki's name, as she would have just made her A-list debut as the lead female role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. But even before this, she was already in major films, co-starring in Widows alongside Viola Davis. She was also in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as Ayesha, the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign. Fans will remember her as the tall, gold-skinned woman who hires the Guardians at the beginning of the sequel and then turns on them when Rocket steals a bunch of her batteries.

That description — tall — could be what people know about her the most. Debicki is 6'3", which is exceptionally tall for a Hollywood actress. Films like Widows and Guardians leaned into it as a benefit. But fans of Debicki have noted (loudly and angrily) how Hollywood marketing has a problem with it, leading to the meme "Let Elizabeth Debicki Be Tall, You Cowards." (Seriously, there are t-shirts.)

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

For those fans, this casting is delicious, because Lady Diana Spencer was one of the tallest of the Windsor family while she was in it. She was 5'10", as is Prince Charles. It led to most of her time in the royal family being spent in flat shoes so she would not make the future king look short in photos.

But when she did allow herself heels, she towered over the entire clan.

While fans think of The Crown as an ensemble, and assume Charles and Diana will take center stage starting in Season 4, that's not accurate. The story is about "The Crown," aka Elizabeth. It's about her relationship with others, be it Winston Churchill or Princess Margaret. Both Season 3 Charles-centric stories, his investiture and his relationship with Camilla, were as much about Elizabeth's response to his behavior than they were his story.

There's no reason to assume Diana will not be the same. Played against Imelda Staunton (who is 5'0", four inches shorter than the real Elizabeth), the sense of her towering over a Queen who cannot bring her to heel promises The Crown plans to Let Elizabeth Debicki Be Tall.

Meanwhile, The Crown Season 4 (which will introduce Diana as played by Emma Corrin) is expected to arrive on Netflix later in 2020.