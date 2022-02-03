And Just Like That... Season 2 Could Actually Happen

Sarah Jessica Parker and SATC were part of HBO's first big original hits in the 1990s, helping establish the premium cable channel as a destination for high-quality programming. A reboot of the series was bound to happen eventually. And now that the show has relaunched as And Just Like That, will there be more? Here are some And Just Like That Season 2 predictions for fans to think about.

SATC was controversial when it arrived in 1998 and stayed that way throughout its six-season run. So it stands to reason that And Just Like That would also be contentious, and it was from the first announcement when the show confirmed Kim Cattrall would not be in the cast as Samantha Jones. Season 1 also brought a lot of other bold moves that fans weren't comfortable with, starting with the demise of the love of Carrie Bradshaw's life, Big. It broke up Miranda and Steve and introduced Che, the nonbinary comedian Miranda fell head over heels for. And of course, it made Samantha look like a bad friend.

The show also attempted to course-correct the longtime complaints about the largely hetero, cis, all-white New York City the original SATC presented. However, sometimes those choices didn't always come across as intended, sparking further debate over the show.

But controversy never stopped SATC from getting renewed, and it seems like maybe AJLT will follow suit. Let's break down the chances of another AJLT season happening.

And Just Like That Season 2 Renewal Predictions

HBO Max

Considering critics’ and audiences’ response to And Just Like That, one might think the series is a one and done. (Rotten Tomatoes rates it barely fresh at 60%, with an audience score of 29%.) Plus, when HBO Max first announced the series, it certainly seemed like the plan was for a single run of episodes, with the show billed as a "miniseries," which indicated no plan for further installments.

But in an interview with Variety, series creator Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker indicated there may be more. Parker confirmed discussions for a second season were underway and the momentum to continue was there.

Page Six also suggested there may be a second reason to bring back the show: proving to those who didn't like the first one that they are wrong. According to its anonymous sources, "They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger." Either way, it sounds like many people want a second season behind the scenes, which means fans will probably get one.

And Just Like That Season 2 Cast Predictions

HBO Max

A second season would require Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon to sign on again as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda. It's one thing to have Cattrall's Samantha exist offscreen, living in Paris and only showing up in the form of a few text messages and a bouquet of flowers. But even though Nixon's Miranda ended the season heading to Los Angeles, having two of the four no longer as part of the show would be far more awkward.

Other actors fans would expect to include Mario Cantone as Anthony, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, and Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn. All four end the season as central to the main characters and would be necessary to continue their stories. Also, the kids of the next generation should be back, including Cathy Ang as Lily, Alexa Swinton as Rock, and Niall Cunningham as Brady.

Also hopefully able to return would be the new BFFs the trio have picked up, including Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

And finally David Eigenberg as Steve Brady would be a must.

And Just Like That Season 2 Trailer Predictions

Considering how secretive And Just Like That has been over the whole process of Season 1, even if it is renewed, chances of a trailer coming early on would be slim. Fans would probably not see official footage until close to a premiere date.

And Just Like That Season 2 Release Date Predictions

Should the series be picked up and filming commence by summer, the show would probably follow the same schedule as Season 1. (Filming for the initial episodes of And Just Like That began in June 2021.) If there is an And Just Like That Season 2 greenlit, then fans could probably anticipate a 2022 holiday release.