You can't get enough of apples in the fall, and we don’t blame you. It’s prime time for the colorful, juicy fruit and you can use them in so many recipes. On the weekends, you’re probably hitting the local orchard to pick a huge harvest of shiny apples to save for a heavenly pie, crumble, or even homemade apple butter. Your fridge is probably stocked with gallons of apple cider too, because it’s not fall without that crisp, sweet sip. Have you ever experimented by spiking your favorite fall drink? Well, you should this year. You'll love these apple cider cocktails from TikTok that feature autumnal twists on classic drinks.
An apple cider cocktail is usually a crowd pleaser at festive dinner parties throughout the holiday season, especially if it tastes like apple juice turned up a notch. These apple cider cocktail recipes will pair so nicely with a bold cheese and crispy crackers, or even rustic bread and a butter board. Whether you’ve gathered your friends for a Halloween movie marathon, complete with a hilarious drinking game, or want to make yourself a treat on a sunny fall weekend, these fun drinks will come in handy for all types of autumnal occasions. Make sure your cocktail-making supplies are ready to go, like a huge pitcher for serving, a stainless steel shaker cup, muddler, and plenty of ice in your freezer. These no-brainer ingredients like ginger beer, cinnamon sticks, and gooey caramel will make for a dream drink that’s packed with sugar and spice and everything nice. Keep scrolling to save these 10 apple cider cocktail recipes from TikTok.