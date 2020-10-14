You can't get enough of apples in the fall, and we don’t blame you. It’s prime time for the colorful, juicy fruit and you can use them in so many recipes. On the weekends, you’re probably hitting the local orchard to pick a huge harvest of shiny apples to save for a heavenly pie, crumble, or even homemade apple butter. Your fridge is probably stocked with gallons of apple cider too, because it’s not fall without that crisp, sweet sip. Have you ever experimented by spiking your favorite fall drink? Well, you should this year. You'll love these apple cider cocktails from TikTok that feature autumnal twists on classic drinks.

An apple cider cocktail is usually a crowd pleaser at festive dinner parties throughout the holiday season, especially if it tastes like apple juice turned up a notch. These apple cider cocktail recipes will pair so nicely with a bold cheese and crispy crackers, or even rustic bread and a butter board. Whether you’ve gathered your friends for a Halloween movie marathon, complete with a hilarious drinking game, or want to make yourself a treat on a sunny fall weekend, these fun drinks will come in handy for all types of autumnal occasions. Make sure your cocktail-making supplies are ready to go, like a huge pitcher for serving, a stainless steel shaker cup, muddler, and plenty of ice in your freezer. These no-brainer ingredients like ginger beer, cinnamon sticks, and gooey caramel will make for a dream drink that’s packed with sugar and spice and everything nice. Keep scrolling to save these 10 apple cider cocktail recipes from TikTok.

01 Apple Pie Spiked Cider TikTok/@that.cocktail.life First up is this apple pie spiked cider from @that.cocktail.life that's beautifully garnished with a cinnamon stick. Made with simple syrup, lemon juice, and vodka, this easy drink will battle classic pumpkin pie as the star desert at your next dinner party.

02 Apple Cider Sangria TikTok/@weekendcraft There's a sangria recipe for every season, and this autumn-like cocktail by @weekendcraft will be your new go-to. It uses a combination of apple, orange, frozen cranberries, cinnamon sticks, a bottle of white wine, caramel vodka, and apple cider of course. Who knew there was more than just an apple cider to pick up at the store?

03 Frozen Honey Apple Cider Margarita TikTok/@freutcake Trade your usual lime margarita for an apple cider one during your next virtual happy hour. This @freutcake recipe for a frozen honey apple cider margarita combines apple cider ice cubes, tequila, Cointreau, honey, and lemon. She rims the glass with pumpkin pie spice and coarse salt for an added autumnal touch. If it’s too cold to sip on a slushy, check out Yummly’s recipe, which uses tequila, orange juice, and ginger simple syrup.

04 Hot Spiked Apple Cider TikTok/@kbrookewebb @kbrookewebb hot apple cider recipe will keep you warm during the crisp days of fall. It calls for heated cider and your choice of bourbon, whiskey, or dark rum. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or pretty star anise, take a sip, and prepare to be hooked.

05 Apple Cider Mimosa TikTok/@healthylittlepeach Mimosas are just an excuse to start the party early in the day, and this apple cider mimosa is no exception. Posted by @healthylittlepeach, the recipe simple combines cider with champagne, featuring a caramel and brown sugar on the rim of the flute. Drop in a slice of apple and a sprig of rosemary and you have a super easy festive drink you can sip through the holiday season. Yummly’s recipe is slightly different but a little more sweet, with an option to use prosecco, rimmed with cinnamon sugar.

06 Apple Cider Whiskey Sour TikTok/@join_jules This festive take on a sophisticated Whiskey Sour is perfect for home cocktail gatherings and dinner parties. @join_jules posted the recipe on TikTok using the traditional ingredients like whiskey, lemon juice, and one egg white, with a twist of maple syrup and crisp cider.

07 Apple Cider Sidecar TikTok/@join_jules TikToker @join_jules also shared this delicious sidecar inspired cocktail. She shakes together cognac, orange liquor, fresh lemon juice, and apple cider for a cold and refreshing cocktail.

08 Ginger Apple Moscow Mule TikTok/@halfbakedharvest Ginger and apple go so well together during the fall time, which is why @halfbakedharvest’s TikTok recipe is a must-try this year. Aside from apple cider, you’ll need ice, vodka, powdered ginger spice, and apple butter as the secret ingredient for extra sweetness. Serve in copper mule mugs and top with cinnamon sticks, apple slices, and juicy pomegranate seeds. If whiskey’s more your jam, check out Yummly’s take on a cider mule, which uses ginger beer and lime juice for a sharper flavor.

09 Apple Cider Fireball Cocktail TikTok/@taylorhays15 Combining apple cider and cinnamon-flavored Fireball in a cocktail is so genius. It’s pretty straightforward, because all you have to do is combine the two beverages, but @taylorhays15 goes the extra mile by rimming the glass with gooey caramel and topping it off with sweet whipped cream and an extra dash of cinnamon.

10 Fizzy Aperol Cider TikTok/ReeseWitherspoon This last recipe comes from none other than @reesewitherspoon, who has a flare for festive drinks. It’s quick and simple, as she just combines apple cider, aperol, and fizzy soda water for an effervescent, seasonal sip.