Elite Daily Newsletter: October 14, 2022
Gisele is being shady on IG, Anne Hathaway is channeling Andy Sachs, and more.
Anne Hathaway's Fall Fashion Is Giving *So* Much Devil Wears Prada
Every day it looks like Anne Hathaway is morphing into her DWP character, Andy Sachs. First, she wore a perfect Andy Sachs outfit to a Michael Kors show during fashion week, and now she is serving up a ton of absolutely perfect retro 'fits. READ MORE
Gisele Bündchen Left A Shady Instagram Comment Amid Divorce Rumors
The fact that all of us are messy on IG from time to time is something that I find equal parts soothing and exciting. With exactly one emoji (we love an efficient queen), Gisele just gave us some incredible insight into why her marriage allegedly hasn't been working. READ MORE
Abstract Metallic Nails Are The Coolest Fall Trend
Ummm not to call myself a trendsetter but I literally got a rose gold metallic mani last night. And I'm in good company, too, because Sydney Sweeney, Joey King, and Camila Mendes have all hopped onto the abstract metallic nails train. If you want to DIY, all you need to do is channel your inner Picasso — just with more sparkles. READ MORE
Cody Rigsby Shares His Fave Free Self-Care Tips
If you have taken one of Cody Rigsby’s Peloton classes, then you know his lighthearted approach to wellness is all about encouraging others to have fun while they achieve their goals. He's also a firm believer that self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Elite Daily spoke to Rigsby about the free self-care ideas that he swears by, and why they’re so easy to incorporate into your wellness routine. READ MORE
Take Balletcore To The Next Level With Fall's Hottest Shoe Trend
Kim Kardashian Defends Her “Nobody Wants To Work These Days” Quote — Again
If The Fall Months Have You Feeling Off, You May Be Experiencing This Type Of Anxiety