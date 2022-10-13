Victoria Beckham Shared Her Thoughts On Brooklyn & Nicola’s Wedding

There are a lot of rumors surrounding the Beckham family at the moment — and most of them have to do with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s April 2022 wedding. According to several sources, David and Victoria Beckham (aka the OG “It” couple) weren’t exactly fans of the nuptials. Cue plenty of gossip surrounding a potential Beckham versus Peltz family feud. So, um, are things really that tense? Victoria’s quote about Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding clarifies things.

“It was a beautiful wedding,” Beckham told Today on Oct. 13. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?" Hmmm, perhaps a seat at the top table? Per reports, at the Peltz Beckham wedding, the “top table” (a British term for the wedding table typically reserved for the bride, groom, and their families) was Peltz-only. “The top table was all Peltzes, and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront,” a source told the Daily Mail in July. “There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite what sources say, it seems like Victoria is feeling just as connected to her family as ever. “We're a very close family," she explained. "It's all about communication and being present as a parent. I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mom, is my number one job. But they're amazing, they work hard, they're good, sweet, kind human beings, and that's what you want to do as a parent.”

Brooklyn and Nicola have also spoken out against the drama — a little more directly. During an August interview with Vanity Fair, Nicola explained that the speculation started when she didn’t choose a Victoria Beckham dress for the wedding. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she guessed.

Brooklyn added, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”