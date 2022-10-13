Anne Hathaway’s 2022 fall fashion has been all about throwbacks. Since New York Fashion Week, the Armageddon Time actor seems to be pulling aesthetic inspo from the ‘70s, ‘90s, and even the ‘00s. First, she stepped out in a look straight from her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs’ closet. Then Hathaway served some ‘70s styling thanks to a pair of wide-leg flare pants. Most recently, the two-time Oscar winner went full ‘90s in an oversized blazer featuring a bold print. Every blast from the past has slayed and Hathaway keeps winning, but not all of her throwback looks have been intentional. According to the Princess Diaries star, one of her recent retro fashion references was a whole entire accident.

While attending a Michael Kors’ runway show on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Hathaway paired an oversized crocodile print trench coat with a black turtleneck, mini skirt, and pumps. Fans couldn’t help but spot the similarities between the look and one of Andy’s ‘fits from the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. Put that together with the fact that Hathaway was sat next to Anna Wintour — the rumored IRL Miranda Priestly — and you have a beautifully buzzy moment that swept the entire internet off its feet. However, according to Hathaway herself, the reference wasn’t intentional.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

“It was an accident,” Hathaway told The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, Oct. 12. “I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit. This was the other outfit that came,” she explained. The ‘fit was one thing, but that high pony was pure Andy. Still, Hathaway had an explanation. She went on to tell Guthrie that “my hairstylist said, ‘oh, I know what to do,’ and he threw my hair up in a ponytail. I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

The rest, as they say, is history. While fans of both Hathaway and The Devil Wears Prada would probably love to send a thank you card to the actor’s hairstylist, that look was just the beginning of Hathaway’s fall of throwback fits. In October, the 39-year-old stepped in a Nili Lotan RE23 jacket and pants combo. Her wide-leg flared pants couldn’t have been more ‘70s unless they’d been embroidered with “Summer of Love.”

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fast forward to Oct. 12 and Hathaway was channeling a whole different era. On her way to set the Andy Sachs at NYFW record straight on The Today Show, Hathaway stepped out in a Christopher John Rogers blazer that had serious vintage vibes. To call this blazer “oversized” would be a major understatement.

The Les Misérables actor was practically swimming in the beautifully patterned piece of outerwear that was large enough to nearly reach her knees. While her jacket might be saying business, the rest of her look was serving a bit of preppiness. Can anyone say Clueless? Truly, the Cher Horowitz force was strong with this look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

To complete her final retro fall fashion ‘fit (so far), Hathaway wore a crystal-trimmed Valentino mini dress, Wolford black tights, and knee-high Isabel Marant boots. It’s the ideal look for the person that wants to both dress up and be as comfy as possible all at the same time.

Whether on purpose or accidental, Hathaway’s throwback looks are comfy girl fall goals. From the oversized silhouettes to the vintage sensibilities, this is the kind of fall fashion that’s dramatic, but still delivers all the coziness you want in the colder weather. Whether you’re more into Y2K, ‘70s, or ‘90s fashion, do yourself a favor and embrace your inner Hathaway with one of these iconic throwback looks.